Annette Price defeats Kathleen Kennedy in runoff election for NPS Board Office 3 seat

Annette Price defeated Kathleen Kennedy for the Norman Public School Board Office 3 seat during a runoff election Tuesday evening.
Price received 63.82 percent of votes cast with Kennedy receiving 36.18 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Price, a public relations and outreach coordinator at OU, plans to increase transparency from administrators, respect for teachers, improve technology and classroom materials and promote accessible education for all students.
“As a parent and educator, I'm committed to bolstering family-teacher-district relationships to accelerate learning and bring respect back to the teaching profession, and to ensure schools are always looking toward innovation, equity and resilience,” Price told OU Daily before the February election.
Nikkie Aisha and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.