Annette Price defeats Kathleen Kennedy in runoff election for NPS Board Office 3 seat

Annette Price defeated Kathleen Kennedy for the Norman Public School Board Office 3 seat during a runoff election Tuesday evening.

Price received 63.82 percent of votes cast with Kennedy receiving 36.18 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Price, a public relations and outreach coordinator at OU, plans to increase transparency from administrators, respect for teachers, improve technology and classroom materials and promote accessible education for all students.

“As a parent and educator, I'm committed to bolstering family-teacher-district relationships to accelerate learning and bring respect back to the teaching profession, and to ensure schools are always looking toward innovation, equity and resilience,” Price told OU Daily before the February election

