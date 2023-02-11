 Skip to main content
Advocates gather at Scissortail Park to support women in Iran

Iran Flag

Iran flag during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

 Jenna Burress/OU Daily

Nearly 70 demonstrators walked down the sidewalk outside of Scissortail Park chanting, “Women, life, freedom” on Saturday in protest of the current Iranian regime. 

Feb. 11 marks the 44th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution of 1979, which resulted in a regime change from a monarchy to the current Islamic Republic, according to an AP News article. 

Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16, demonstrators called for another regime change. 

“Today, we're all around the world,” Semira Mirzaie, a demonstrator and one of the protest organizers, said. “Iranian communities from all around the U.S. went to Washington, D.C., and many went to Los Angeles … you'll see hundreds and thousands of people there. We have a hope that they can change the regime, and people can not get arrested (and) live freely.” 

Amini died in police custody after she was detained for allegedly violating the country’s hijab laws, requiring women to wear the garment in public. Since then, protests have ensued in both the U.S. and Iran, where government authorities responded violently. 

“The compulsory hijab has become a symbol of the omnipresence of the Iranian government since it seized power after the 1979 revolution,” Peyman Hekmatpour, protest speaker and OU alumnus, said during the protest. “The people protesting on the streets of Iran also faced tremendous violence from the Islamic Republic's security forces. 

Hekmatpour lead the group, who waved Iranian flags with ‘women, life, freedom’ printed on them. Shouts of, “One solution, revolution!” and “Regime change in Iran!” echoed down the street. 

During his speech, Hekmatpour said Western governments, including the U.S., should support the demonstrators’ goals of overthrowing the current Iranian regime. 

“The world needs to speak out against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Hekmatpour said. “The time has come to understand the importance of taking a stance.” 

PHOTOS: Iranian community, OU students join global protest supporting women in Iran at Scissortail Park

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Iran flag during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Protestor during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Protestor during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Shirt worn by protestors during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Speaker during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Protestor during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Protestor during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Protestor during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Protestor during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Speaker during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Protestor during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Protestor during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Protestor during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Protestor during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Protestor during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Protestor during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

  • Jenna Burress/OU Daily
Speaker during a protest for the women of Iran on Feb. 11

This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Jazz Wolfe.

senior news reporter

Taylor Jones is a journalism junior and senior news reporter at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2020 and has previously served as a news reporter. She is originally from Anna, Texas.
 

