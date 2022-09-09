Activists stress importance of midterm elections in deciding rights for 2SLGBTQ+ Oklahomans

OU’s LGBTQ+ Student Alliance and the Gender + Equality Center hosted three 2SLGBTQ+ rights activists during a panel Thursday to discuss current legislative issues affecting the 2SLGBTQ+ community ahead of the November general elections.
The Pride and Politics panel featured Freedom Oklahoma executive director Nicole McAfee, political influencer Layne Stansberry and the GEC’s LGBTQ+ program coordinator Quan Phan. They focused on the importance of voting in November, as 2SLGBTQ+ rights are on the line.
“It can feel less urgent sometimes for some people,” McAfee said. “It always feels urgent (for 2SLGBTQ+ people) because we’re always on the ballot in some way, shape or form.”
When referring to the pre-existing policies aimed at the 2SLGBTQ+ community and signed into law by conservative politicians, McAfee cited Senate Bill 615, which requires restrooms to be utilized according to one’s assigned sex at birth, Senate Bill 2, which requires athletic teams to be designated based on assigned sex at birth and Senate Bill 1100, which prohibits legal non-binary designation.
“People already submit birth certificates for schools,” said McAfee. “When they have to swear an oath for me and their child’s sex assigned at birth, it gets pretty intrusive.”
Stansberry also acknowledged the anxiety of elections, suggesting mail-in voting as a way to take some of the stress off of in-person voting. Stansberry added that mail-in and absentee voting makes sure out-of-state students can still cast their votes in the election.
With Oklahoma being a primarily conservative state, there is much more contention over the laws and officials put in place, but Stansberry said that it may differ in swing states.
“If you’re coming from a swing state … I would say vote in the swing state, personally,” Stansberry said.
Pessimism can be yet another contributor, especially in times of increasing political polarity, according to the American Psychological Association's study on increased anxiety levels in the 2016 to 2020 presidential elections.
Stansberry suggested combatting this onslaught of anxiety by taking a break from social media, adding that setting one’s phone aside can help clear the mind.
Additionally, Phan referred to the university counseling’s LGBTQ+ support group to combat election anxiety.
In the face of disappointment, Phan said the LGBTQ+ Student Alliance engages in community building and promises to be a constant source of support for those who need it.
“The work we get to do to support you all (is) impacted by local elections,” Phan said.
He said the key to advocacy is civic engagement and critical thinking.
“You engage in education. Hopefully, you’re here to learn how to be civically engaged people and (critically think) for your classes,” Phan said.“I would encourage you to, again, take (the issues) seriously, and also look at it in a critical way.”
