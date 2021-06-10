'A more just and equitable society': OU Student Socialist League to support Norman, Oklahoma City mutual aid fairs

The OU Student Socialist League (SSL) will support the Oklahoma Coalition for Revolutionary Action (OCRA) by volunteering at the Oklahoma City and Norman mutual aid fairs.
The Oklahoma City fair will be held Saturday, June 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at Nappy Roots Books, and the Norman fair will be held Sunday, June 13, from noon to 4 p.m. on the southeast corner of Main Street and Berry Road in Norman. OCRA will be hosting the event and will provide free groceries and labor and housing resources for those in need.
OU SSL prides itself as a Marxist student organization committed to making direct social change, according to their website.
OU SSL also participated in OCRA's Oklahoma City mutual aid fair at Nappy Roots Books last month. The organizations were able to provide groceries to 60 people and assist some with housing support, finding jobs and scheduling vaccine appointments.
Gant Roberson, a history and international studies senior — is an active member of the Student Socialist League. He said the OU SSL coordinates with the Red Dirt Collective in Norman to do community gardening to independently source food for the community, by the community.
“We see building food sovereignty as a big part of our organizing mission because lack of access to decent food is a big problem in the marginalized communities of Oklahoma,” Roberson said.
Sarah Hines, the OU SSL faculty advisor, invites students interested in feminism, environmentalism, mutual aid, and BIPOC and 2SLGBTQ+ justice to attend the fair to meet like-minded students. The student-run league also has a GroupMe chat dedicated to public announcements that students can join.
OU SSL also invites community members interested in their mission to come out to events hosted by OCRA and other socialist organizations in Oklahoma. Community members can bring donations of pre-packaged food — perishable and non-perishable items — toiletries, hygiene products, cooking utensils and household items.
“We’re really using this summer as an opportunity to organize and keep offering opportunities for students to get involved with the wider community,” Roberson said. “I think there are a lot of popular misconceptions about what Marxism means, what socialism means, and we’re really trying to make people realize it comes down to building a more just and equitable society.”
