'A fight for a people's budget': Norman budget coalition rallies for input in FYE 2022 budget

Allison Williams, the co-founder of the Social Injustice League of Norman, stood on a patch of grass in silence. She called crowd members to reflect on the meaning behind May 25, as the day marks the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
“For almost a year, (Floyd’s) family and the people that loved him were ignored. Their words and their feelings were put aside because a police officer didn't want his position taken away, and it's ridiculous that it took almost a year for his voice to be heard.”
As Norman grassroots community groups gathered during this Tuesday evening rally, Williams expressed how she has felt similarly ignored by Norman’s city council. She said, time after time, she has seen community members ask for resources “where people who are having mental breakdowns don’t have to come in contact with intimidating people, such as the police,” without success.
“This council has no empathy,” Williams said. “They don't look at all at the people who stood in line and expressed their concerns and their horrible experiences that they've had with not only police officers around America, but in our own city. They looked at all of those people in the face as they spoke, and ignored their voices.”
Caleb Creed, the coordinator of the Red Dirt Collective, said the People’s Budget Coalition — a coalition including the collective, Social Injustice League and Norman Collective for Racial Justice — held the “Fight for a People’s Budget” rally to emphasize the importance of letting Norman community members “decide for themselves how they want to distribute the money they’re paying into the city.”
Creed said he would particularly like to see money from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion bill providing additional federal relief to address the continued impacts of COVID-19, become open to the input of Norman community members.
Norman will receive about $22 million in two payments, with the first being an $11 million allocation received May 19, according to the council’s May 25 meeting agenda. Creed said the collective is a “passionate advocate” of Norman’s poor and working-class populations, and the $11 million could go toward resources like universal municipal broadband to support them.
“There's a lot of places this could go but, ultimately, it's up to the people,” Creed said. “We can make suggestions, and we can imagine what it is they want (and) we can make some good guesses, I think, but they're guesses. Until we have democratic institutions. The richer in the town, they've got business owners, they've got the Chamber of Commerce … Where is this for the working people? Where's this for the poor if it doesn't exist? These institutions are not thought of here. We want them to be thought of — that’s why we’re here.”
OU economics professor Cynthia Rogers said it was encouraging to see crowds of people thinking about what a budget document means as the city council continues to host budget hearings and gather to make their voices heard during the rally
“Normally, myself and a couple of other regulars would ask questions, and that'd be it. The budget hearing would be two minutes,” Rogers said. “It's wonderful that so many people are thinking about this. … Then, citizens might want to have input in those decisions.”
Rogers said it is always good when people work with a common interest, which is why the groups included in the People’s Budget Coalition are “amazing together.”
“I've observed and interacted with them on different levels, mostly showing up to their stuff or sometimes answering questions like, ‘Hey, tell me about this type of thing,’” Rogers said. “And they're just grassroots doing the work. They're doing the work (by) getting people talking, getting the stories out there (and) getting the messages. So, it's important.”
Megan Lambert, a staff attorney from the ACLU of Oklahoma, said the ACLU chapter’s shift in strategy to a platform that divests from the police matches NC4RJ’s grassroots activism. She said their similar values encouraged the ACLU chapter to send her to the rally so she could provide a “Know Your Rights” training focusing on “encounters with police and protesting.”
“We want to make sure that at every opportunity, we are here to support the great work that they have been doing on the ground,” Lambert said. “Local politics is the heart of most politics, and so we want to make sure that we are here supporting folks as they hold their local officials accountable, and making sure that we empower people who are engaged in accountability work to know what their First Amendment rights grant them and the limitations of those rights.”
Lambert said the impacts of empowering community members to contribute to local government were apparent in the June 2020 city council meeting when the council cut $865,000 from the proposed increase to the Norman Police Department’s budget.
“Citizens can have a direct impact on the budget, which is a proclamation of the city's values,” Lambert said. “So you want to show up whenever the city is making those evaluations embedded.”
Rogers said the impact of participating in city council meetings or budget rallies is incremental, but it can ultimately result in “momentous change.”
“You can get frustrated because it doesn't seem like anything's happening, and it's slow, but you have to build momentum to get (that frustration) to lift,” Rogers said. “And, certainly, if nobody's asking for input and participation, then you don't get it.”
