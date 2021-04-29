'A celebration of our allyship': OU multicultural organizations to host 'Big 5 on the Block' event with free food, activities

The five largest multicultural student associations at OU will host an event with food trucks and games from 4-7 p.m. April 30 on the South Oval.
According to an email from International Advisory Committee President Amer Begović, the American Indian Student Association, Asian American Student Association, Black Student Associate and Hispanic Student Association decided to work together to create the Big 5 on the Block event because “the students we represent often face similar issues.”
“We realized that it is highly important that we stand together, and after strongly advocating for our communities together this year, this event is a celebration of our allyship, and also a celebration of our diversity and different cultures,” Begović wrote.
Begović wrote that the event will include free food trucks and a variety of activities including a bouncy castle, an opportunity to learn different international dances and fortune telling.
American Indian Student Association President Antonia Belindo also wrote in an email this event will provide an opportunity for students to gather with one another and “strengthen interpersonal relationships among the multicultural community of students.”
A Twitter post highlighting the event said no RSVP is required, and all students are welcome to come and participate.
