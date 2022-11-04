2 candidates challenge incumbent Stephanie Bice for Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District seat

Incumbent Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) will face Democratic candidate Joshua Harris-Till and independent candidate David Frosch for the Oklahoma Congressional District 5 seat in the Nov. 8 election.
STEPHANIE BICE (R)
Bice’s communication director declined an interview with OU Daily and referred the publication to her campaign website.
Bice is a fourth-generation Oklahoman born to an American mother and Iranian father. She served in the Oklahoma State Senate for six years as assistant majority floor leader and chair of the Senate finance committee before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020.
Bice advocates for immigration regulation and securing the country’s southern border, according to her website. Her website states she wants to improve the immigration process for those who want to enter the country legally and believes this improvement “shouldn’t reward” those who migrate to the U.S. illegally.
Bice supports anti-abortion policies and has advocated against abortion in both the state Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, the latter of which has given her an A+ rating on the Susan B. Anthony List National Pro-Life Scorecard.
“As a member of the pro-life caucus, (Bice) consistently has fought to defend the rights of the unborn and uphold the sanctity of life,” Bice’s website reads.
According to her website, she defends the Second Amendment and firmly believes in strengthening the military and supporting U.S. veterans through quality health care, economic opportunities and education.
“Representative Bice knows that the sacrifices made by our military servicemen and women and those who love them must be reflected in the care we provide to those in uniform,” her website reads.
According to her website, Bice believes the U.S. shouldn’t be reliant on other countries for its oil and gas and that foreign supplies shouldn’t be the reason the country’s gas prices are lower. Oil and gas are Bice’s priority, her website reads, and she believes the Biden administration should help states create more reliable and cheaper domestic energy.
Her platform also focuses on protection for seniors and agricultural workers. Historically, her website states she has fought to protect health care and retirement programs, like House Resolution 3173, and she continues to understand the underlying importance of farming and ranching both to Oklahoma and the U.S.
Bice’s website also states she is fully committed to the people who live in District 5 and will continue to serve them for as long as she holds a seat in the House.
JOSHUA HARRIS-TILL (D)
Harris-Till started his political journey as an intern for Dan Boren, a former Oklahoma representative in the U.S. House, in 2013 and ran against incumbent Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) in 2016. He also served as a legislative assistant in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and as president of both the Young Democrats of Oklahoma and Young Democrats of America.
He said his platform is outlined in four umbrella terms: education, jobs, health care and infrastructure.
“If we can focus on those four points, then we can make sure that we’re making things better for everybody across the entire spectrum,” Harris-Till said.
Harris-Till said he advocates for affordable health care and supports abortion rights. He said legislation such as Oklahoma House Bill 4327, which bans abortions from fertilization, shouldn’t be in place since the physicians know what is best for their patients, not the government.
“To think we can make any sort of blanket policies on health care outcomes disrespects the entire institution of medicine,” Harris-Till said. “We need our doctors — like we need our teachers, like we need our state employees — to not be constrained and restrained by politics. We need them to be able to do their job.”
Also, Harris-Till said teachers shouldn’t be restricted in what they can teach as they know best when it comes to education and what students are and aren’t able to understand.
He said limiting what teachers can educate on through legislation such as Oklahoma House Bill 1775, which prevents schools from teaching certain “controversial” topics regarding race or sex, ignores this country’s history, which he believes every student should know.
“This country might be a great nation, and I truly do believe that, but it has a very horrible past we have to acknowledge … and stay cognizant of, so we don’t repeat those same mistakes,” Harris-Till said.
This matter is also personal to Harris-Till since his distant cousin is Emmett Till, the 14-year-old African American teenager who was abducted, beaten and lynched after allegedly flirting with a white woman.
Harris-Till said his family is still fighting for justice 67 years after Till’s death, as Carolyn Bryant – the woman in the case – has yet to be indicted, and the two men who confessed to the murder lived out the rest of their lives as free men.
“We don’t limit education because we don't like it, and we can't pretend like things are all better,” Harris-Till said. “My family’s history is American and civil rights history. To say we don’t want to teach critical race theory … is to say you don’t want to teach the history I’m advocating for and fighting for today.”
As a Black American, Harris-Till said he believes he has a platform that tells his constituents from marginalized communities he understands the struggles they’ve faced, which people seem to deeply connect with.
He said truly connecting and communicating with people and creating lasting relationships with constituents is the best way to bring authenticity to any political position.
“I’m able to provide them a more attentive listener, a better and more active and engaged representation,” Harris-Till said. “I can tell these people the truth. I can speak plainly and clearly, and they’ll understand what I’m talking about, and that’s what I try to provide to folks.”
DAVID FROSCH (I)
David Frosch graduated from OU with a bachelor’s degree in business, according to his website, which he said is the “centerpiece” of his campaign.
He said his platform boils down to fighting against corruption in the government and advocating for a sustainable future and economic justice.
“The government has the power to fight, but we’re not actually doing it,” Frosch said. “My platform is an anti-corruption piece. … I want to get other people to care about the environment, climate and global warming. I know what business majors are learning, and I don’t believe it’s going to bring economic equality.”
Frosch said he chose to run as an independent because he wanted to provide voters with more options than what the two party system provides, specifically when it comes to economic and job equality.
“I thought very seriously about developing my platform economically,” Frosch said. “So, (Donald) Trump took the Republican Party in a country club direction and Democrats are interested in racial issues and gun control … (whereas what I’m doing is) trying to raise class consciousness. This is a great opportunity to fight for the right to a union, which is what I pledged to do if I’m elected.”
He said the environment is something he is passionate about, and the Green Transition Plan he outlines on his website draws on his knowledge of business and aims to be a seamless transition to renewable energy.
Frosch said his opponents, specifically Bice, is also seeking American energy independence, which he believes is admirable, but he frowns on how she plans to continue using fossil fuels through Oklahoma’s oil and gas industry.
“Now is the time to fight for the well-being of our planet and to fight for the future of our life on this planet,” Frosch said. “Earth will continue to exist no matter if my plan passes or not, but … we can do better than what we’re doing.”
Ultimately, he said his platform is built from issues that matter to him as well as constituents he has spoken to.
“Self-government is going into neighborhoods and offering people a choice,” Frosch said. “I’m trying to offer people the very best choice I can think of and what I believe the government can do with health care, jobs programs, affordable housing and a better workplace.”
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
