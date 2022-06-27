10 candidates challenge incumbent Sen. James Lankford's bid for reelection

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) is seeking reelection this year and is running against two other Republicans for the primary. Six Democrats hope to win the candidacy, while one Libertarian and one Independent will be on the ballot in November.
James Lankford (R)
James Lankford was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, and he hopes to continue his work in Congress to protect the Second Amendment, lower tax rates and finish the southern border wall.
Lankford was a large supporter of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying he was “overwhelmed with joy for our nation” and that “Oklahoma is leading the way to immediately protect each child.”
Before becoming a Senator, Lankford worked in youth ministries at the Falls Creek Baptist Conference Center, and his work there recently came under fire when it was revealed that in a 2010 deposition, Lankford said a 13-year-old was old enough to consent to sex.
In 2009, a 13-year-old female camper’s family sued a 15-year-old male camper for allegedly having sex with her while at the camp, according to an article from the Associated Press.
After being elected to his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010, Lankford testified, saying he believed a 13-year-old could legally consent to sex, even though the age of consent in the state of Oklahoma is 16-years-old.
Lankford also outspokenly questioned the 2020 presidential election results, causing him to receive criticism from Black communities across the state. In 2021, Lankford issued a letter addressed to “My friends in North Tulsa,” in which he apologized for how him questioning the election invalidated the voting rights of Black people, especially those in Tulsa.
Lankford has emphasized his hope to finish the proposed Southern border wall in order to end “illegal immigration” according to his campaign website. Lankford also believes the U.S. needs to “produce more of our own critical minerals used in solar, wind and steep production instead of allowing China and other world polluters to dominate the critical minerals market.” Lankford said by doing so, he believes the climate change issue can be resolved.
Lankford is endorsed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and, according to Lankford, the National Rifle Association.
Jackson Lahmeyer (R)
Jackson Lahmeyer calls himself a “conservative outsider” and hopes to take Lankford’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Lahmeyer, according to his campaign website, supports former President Donald Trump’s America First Agenda. Lahmeyer hopes to look into the 2020 presidential election for fraud, control immigration and “fight the media assault on free speech” if elected.
Lahmeyer said he decided to run for Senate after Lankford “bretrayed President Trump on Jan. 6.”
Lahmeyer and his wife are pastors at Sheridan Church in Tulsa. The church came under fire during the COVID-19 pandemic’s lockdown in 2020 because Lahmeyer decided to keep his church open despite mask mandates and lockdown restrictions.
One of Lahmeyer’s top priorities if elected is to look into the U.S.’s election system as he believes the 2020 presidential election showed “significant fraud” as he said on his campaign website. He also said he believes the First and Second Amendments are under attack and need to be further protected, which he hopes to do if elected.
Lahmyere is endorsed by Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.
Joan Farr (R)
Joan Farr is running for election to the U.S. Senate for both Oklahoma and Kansas. Farr’s campaign rests on who she is: not a lawyer, not a career politician and not wealthy.
Farr said “when it comes to disputes over the law, we should not contradict the Bible.” She said the reasoning behind this is that the Bible has stood for longer than any of the U.S.’s own laws.
Farr also said she wants to pass laws that favor the majority, and since “over 70% of American’s profess to be Christian,” she thinks all laws should benefit them.
Farr supports banning critical race theory from the classroom, banning the CIA from Kansas and protecting the Second Amendment. She also said she believes vaccine and mask mandates are a violation of one’s bodily autonomy, however, she is also anti-abortion and supports the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Farr also believes the COVID-19 pandemic was created in order to “justify mail-in ballots” and “keep Trump out of office.”
Kenneth D. Blevins (L)
Kenneth D. Blevins is a welder and pipefitter from Tulsa, and he hopes to put “people before partisan interests,” according to his campaign website.
Blevins hopes to impose term limits for members of Congress, protect the Second Amendment and limit government spending if elected to office.
Blevins also supports the legalization of marijuana saying that he “proudly supports the rights of Oklahomans, as Americans, to medicate as they see fit.” He also believes people should not be penalized for choosing to medicate with marijuana.
Jason Bollinger (D)
Jason Bollinger is an attorney in Oklahoma City who hopes to “be a voice for all Oklahomans” if elecetd to the U.S. Senate.
Bollinger was against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and he spoke at the Women’s March in Oklahoma City on June 26, two days following the announcement. He said the decision puts all women, members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and people who give birth at risk.
If elected, Bollinger hopes to expand access to quality and affordable healthcare, hoping to lower the cost of prescription drugs and bring quality healthcare to rural areas of the state. Bollinger also wants to fund and support public education by offering teachers the resources and control needed for their jobs.
Bollinger believes in border control, however, he hopes to reform the immigration system if elected to office.
Madison Horn (D)
Madison Horn hopes to unite people regardless of their political affiliation if elected. Horn is from Stilwell and is member of the Cherokee Nation.
Horn supports reproductive freedom and released a statement following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, calling it “destructive” and an “injustice.”
If elected, Horn hopes to strengthen the education system, especially in Oklahoma. She hopes to increase accessible and affordable healthcare, voting equity, immigration reform and bring bipartisan representation to all government offices. Horn also supports gun control efforts and attended a March 4 Our Lives rally in Oklahoma in early June.
Horn did not register to vote in Oklahoma until April 12, however, the Oklahoma Election Board voted to allow her to stay on the ballot despite a contest to her candidacy.
Arya Azma (D)
There is no campaign website or social media for this candidate.
Brandon Wade (D)
Brandon Wade believes in the right to quality and affordable education, is pro-abortion and supports the rights of all citizens to vote fairly.
Wade works in the oil-industry and has been a Union member for over 22 years, serving on the executive board of his union for 10 years, according to his campaign website.
Wade said reproductive rights are under attack, saying the right to choose is a basic human right. Wade also believes in access to affordable healthcare, and he said people should not have to choose between their families and their medication.
Dennis L. Baker (D)
Dennis L. Baker hopes to raise minimum wage, fund public education and affordable and accessible health care if elected to the U.S. Senate.
Originally from Claremore, Baker is a member of the Creek Nation, former Tulsa Police Officer and former FBI special agent. Baker noted on his campaign page that one of his accomplishments in the FBI was rescuing victims of kidnapping in St. Louis and joining the fight against terrorism following 9/11.
Baker hopes to expand America’s middle class by supporting a livable wage, create more affordable housing and support more good-paying jobs in Oklahoma. Baker does not support the overturning of Roe v. Wade and wishes to uphold the right to vote and the sovereignty of the tribal nations in Oklahoma.
Jo Glenn (D)
Jo Glenn is a former teacher and former chairperson of the Tulsa Democratic Party. Glenn is a proud member of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and believes one’s sexual orientation is a private matter and does not belong in “cheap political grandstanding.”
Glenn said she supports the reproductive rights of women under Roe v. Wade, which was overturned on June 24. Glenn also supports gun control reform, including bans on assault weapons and background checks.
Glenn also supports the increased funding of the public school system in Oklahoma, equal pay regardless of gender and raising the minimum wage.
Michael L. Delaney (I)
Michael L. Delaney said he is running as a “progressive” in this election.
According to his campaign website, Delaney believes homelessness and poverty should not exist for people working full-time jobs or in the wealthiest nation in the world.
Delaney supports free higher education and believes in the teaching of critical race theory. Delaney also believes politicians should not make decisions about abortion as they are a private matter.
The primary and special elections are on June 28. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling location and see a sample ballot for your precinct, go to the OK Voter Portal.
