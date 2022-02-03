Snow on the South Oval

Snow on the South Oval on Jan. 1, 2021.

 Clare Collum/The Daily

OU Facilities Management expects internet connectivity, power will not be affected by inclement weather

An OU Facilities Management spokesperson wrote that incoming inclement weather is not expected to impact internet connectivity or power in an email to The Daily Wednesday. OU Facilities Management will begin 24-hour operations when the storm arrives and has snow clearing vehicles for streets and sidewalks “readily available,” the spokesperson wrote. Maintenance personnel will also be available to respond to service requests.

Brent Venables key

OU football head coach Brent Venables recives the key to the palace during the celebration welcoming new OU football head coach Brent Venables inside Everest Training Center on Dec. 6, 2021.

Sooners complete 2022 class with 5 additions on February national signing day

Oklahoma has solidified its 2022 signing class in the last three months despite the abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley for Southern California, which in turn threw the Sooners for a loop in recruiting. New head coach Brent Venables and his rebuilt staff have done their best to retain previous commits and add new pledges since Riley left. OU signed 21 players between the Dec. 15 early signing day and the Feb. 2 late signing day.

Follow along with the OU Daily’s tracker of all 2022 signing activity.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Friday, Feb. 4 

Track and Field @ Husker Invitational

  • Lincoln, NE

Wrestling vs. Little Rock

  • 6 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Wichita State

  • 6 p.m.

Women's gymnastics vs. TWU

  • 6:45 p.m.

UPB movies: King Richard

Saturday, Feb. 5

Track and field @ Husker Invitational

  • Lincoln, NE

Men's basketball @ Oklahoma State

  • 11 a.m. | Stillwater, OK

Women's tennis vs. New Mexico State

  • TBD

Women's basketball vs. West Virginia

  • 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Wrestling vs. South Dakota State

  • 3 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Arkansas

  • 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Tuesday, Feb. 8

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

