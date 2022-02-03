OU Facilities Management expects internet connectivity, power will not be affected by inclement weather
An OU Facilities Management spokesperson wrote that incoming inclement weather is not expected to impact internet connectivity or power in an email to The Daily Wednesday. OU Facilities Management will begin 24-hour operations when the storm arrives and has snow clearing vehicles for streets and sidewalks “readily available,” the spokesperson wrote. Maintenance personnel will also be available to respond to service requests.
LIVE UPDATES: OU, City of Norman, surrounding areas in Cleveland County endure winter storm
OU Undergraduate Student Congress passes bills on advocacy for higher education funding, vaping awareness
Sooners complete 2022 class with 5 additions on February national signing day
Oklahoma has solidified its 2022 signing class in the last three months despite the abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley for Southern California, which in turn threw the Sooners for a loop in recruiting. New head coach Brent Venables and his rebuilt staff have done their best to retain previous commits and add new pledges since Riley left. OU signed 21 players between the Dec. 15 early signing day and the Feb. 2 late signing day.
Follow along with the OU Daily’s tracker of all 2022 signing activity.
OU football:
Sooners hire former Clemson analyst J.P. Losman as player personnel and football administration assistant, per report
3-star 2022 linebacker Kevonte Henry flips from Michigan, signs with Sooners
Sooners sign 2022 4-star defensive lineman Gracen Halton
3-star 2022 athlete Jamarrien Burt signs with Sooners
2022 3-star defensive lineman R. Mason Thomas flips pledge from Iowa State, signs with Sooners
OU women's basketball:
No. 18 Sooners knock off No. 9 Baylor 78-77 on road, sweep season series vs Bears
OU baseball:
Sooners catcher Jimmy Crooks named to 2022 NCBWA Preseason All-America 3rd team
OU women's tennis:
Sooners jump to No. 8 in latest ITA rankings, No. 9 in USTA rankings
Thursday, Feb. 3
Friday, Feb. 4
Track and Field @ Husker Invitational
Lincoln, NE
Wrestling vs. Little Rock
6 p.m.
Men's tennis vs. Wichita State
6 p.m.
Women's gymnastics vs. TWU
6:45 p.m.
UPB movies: King Richard
Saturday, Feb. 5
Track and field @ Husker Invitational
Lincoln, NE
Men's basketball @ Oklahoma State
11 a.m. | Stillwater, OK
Women's tennis vs. New Mexico State
TBD
Women's basketball vs. West Virginia
3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Wrestling vs. South Dakota State
3 p.m.
Men's tennis vs. Arkansas
1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
Tuesday, Feb. 8
