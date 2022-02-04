Snow on the South Oval

OU-Norman campus remains closed through Friday with virtual classes

The OU Norman campus will remain closed Friday with virtual classes, according to an OU Norman weather alert, as snow showers persisted into late yesterday and below-freezing temperatures continue Friday afternoon. OU employees who can work remotely are encouraged to, and essential employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules, according to the alert. Nonessential employees who can’t work remotely will receive administrative leave, according to OU’s website. Employees who are unsure of their work schedule should check with their supervisors.

Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley talk transfer portal after Caleb Williams to USC, Dillon Gabriel named Sooners’ starter

More than a week before star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, new Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby were crafting a contingency plan. Williams sent ripples through college football on Tuesday when he committed to Southern California, reuniting with former OU coach Lincoln Riley, who became the Trojans’ coach on Nov. 28. Speaking to reporters for the first time since their offseason quarterback carousel revolved, Venables and Lebby were candid about losing Williams and adding Gabriel.

'108th Annual School of Visual Arts Student Exhibition' opens at Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is hosting its annual 108th School of Visual Arts Student Exhibition. The exhibition opened on Jan. 27 and will display through March 20, showcasing 70 works from 48 students. This year’s guest juror was independent curator and author Jennifer Scanlan, who reviewed more than 150 submissions for the exhibition, according to the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art website.

Friday, Feb. 4 

Track and Field @ Husker Invitational

  • Lincoln, NE

Wrestling vs. Little Rock

  • 6 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Wichita State

  • 6 p.m.

UPB movies: King Richard

Saturday, Feb. 5

Track and field @ Husker Invitational

  • Lincoln, NE

Men's basketball @ Oklahoma State

  • 11 a.m. | Stillwater, OK

Women's tennis vs. New Mexico State

  • TBD

Women's basketball vs. West Virginia

  • 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Wrestling vs. South Dakota State

  • 3 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Arkansas

  • 1 p.m.

Women's gymnastics vs. TWU

  • 6:45 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Men's basketball vs. Texas Tech

  • 8 p.m.

