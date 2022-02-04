OU-Norman campus remains closed through Friday with virtual classes
The OU Norman campus will remain closed Friday with virtual classes, according to an OU Norman weather alert, as snow showers persisted into late yesterday and below-freezing temperatures continue Friday afternoon. OU employees who can work remotely are encouraged to, and essential employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules, according to the alert. Nonessential employees who can’t work remotely will receive administrative leave, according to OU’s website. Employees who are unsure of their work schedule should check with their supervisors.
Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley talk transfer portal after Caleb Williams to USC, Dillon Gabriel named Sooners’ starter
More than a week before star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, new Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby were crafting a contingency plan. Williams sent ripples through college football on Tuesday when he committed to Southern California, reuniting with former OU coach Lincoln Riley, who became the Trojans’ coach on Nov. 28. Speaking to reporters for the first time since their offseason quarterback carousel revolved, Venables and Lebby were candid about losing Williams and adding Gabriel.
Other sports:
OU football:
Every transfer Brent Venables, Sooners have added for 2022 season
Ted Roof embracing Sooners' championship legacy at latest stop of winding coaching career
Jeff Lebby recruiting, building culture with ‘genuine juice’ in return as Sooners’ offensive coordinator
Brent Venables explains Jaren Kanak’s path to Sooners, lauds Gentry Williams, other late signees
OU women's basketball:
'We just don't quit': OU basketball defeats Baylor on the road despite game delay, winter weather
OU women's gymnastics:
Sooners' Feb. 4 meet vs TWU moved to Feb. 6 due to winter weather
OU wrestling:
Mitch Moore likely taking medical redshirt, Dom Demas still injured as Sooners' health struggles continue
'108th Annual School of Visual Arts Student Exhibition' opens at Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is hosting its annual 108th School of Visual Arts Student Exhibition. The exhibition opened on Jan. 27 and will display through March 20, showcasing 70 works from 48 students. This year’s guest juror was independent curator and author Jennifer Scanlan, who reviewed more than 150 submissions for the exhibition, according to the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art website.
Friday, Feb. 4
Track and Field @ Husker Invitational
Lincoln, NE
Wrestling vs. Little Rock
6 p.m.
Men's tennis vs. Wichita State
6 p.m.
UPB movies: King Richard
Saturday, Feb. 5
Track and field @ Husker Invitational
Lincoln, NE
Men's basketball @ Oklahoma State
11 a.m. | Stillwater, OK
Women's tennis vs. New Mexico State
TBD
Women's basketball vs. West Virginia
3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Wrestling vs. South Dakota State
3 p.m.
Men's tennis vs. Arkansas
1 p.m.
Women's gymnastics vs. TWU
6:45 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Men's basketball vs. Texas Tech
8 p.m.
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.