stateofstatestitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during the State of the State address. 

 Via a screenshot from Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State address livestream.

Gov. Kevin Stitt discusses Oklahoma's economic standing, future of education in State of the State address

In his State of the State address Monday afternoon, Gov. Kevin Stitt praised Oklahoma’s economic standing, attacked the McGirt ruling and discussed the future of education for students and teachers. This address marks the opening to the second joint session of the Oklahoma State Senate and House of Representations and the beginning of the fourth year of Stitt’s first term as governor. He is currently running for reelection, which will take place in November of this year.

Governor Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on the OU sideline before the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl, Oct. 12, 2019

Kevin Stitt takes jab at former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley — 'who would do that?'

Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered a minor jab that likely garnered a laugh from distraught Sooners fans on Monday. "Can you imagine leaving a place like Norman, Oklahoma for Southern California?" Stitt said during his annual State of the State address on Monday. "I mean, who would do that?"

Stitt was referencing Lincoln Riley, the former OU head coach who left for the same job at USC on Nov. 28. Riley finished his head coaching career in Norman with a 55-10 record and three College Football Playoff appearances. The former highest-paid employee in the state was replaced by Brent Venables, formerly a Clemson and OU defensive coordinator, on Dec. 5.

Other sports:

OU women's basketball:

OU women's gymnastics:

young choreographer showcase

Photo by Drew Lotter from OU Dance Facebook page.

 

OU School of Dance hosts annual student-led Young Choreographers' Showcase

OU’s School of Dance hosted the annual Young Choreographers' Showcase — the only OU dance production entirely choreographed, designed and performed by students — once again. In the production, 12 student choreographers collaborated with lighting design students from the Helmerich School of Drama to create a variety of performances. Ranging from classical ballet to contemporary and modern dance, the showcase provides students an opportunity to collaborate and perform on a professional, main-stage level.

OU Daily Newsletter

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Men's basketball vs. Texas Tech

  • 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Softball @ UC Santa Barbara

  • 4:30 p.m.

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

Friday, Feb. 11

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

Men's tennis vs. Alabama

  • 6 p.m.

Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout

  • Lubbock, TX

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Softball @ Loyola Marymount

  • 5:45 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Women's gymnastics vs. George Washington

  • 6:45 p.m.

Softball @ Mississippi State

  • 8:30 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Saturday, Feb. 12

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

Curiousiday – For the Love of Natural History

Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout

  • Lubbock, TX

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Men's basketball @ Kansas

  • 12 p.m. | Lawrence, KS

Men's gymnastics @ Illinois

  • 4 p.m. | Champaign, IL

Softball @ UCLA

  • 6 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Women's basketball @ Texas

  • 7 p.m. | Austin, TX

Sunday, Feb. 13

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

  • 3 p.m. | More information

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Men's tennis vs. Drake

  • 1 p.m.

Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic

  • Canóvanas, Puerto Rico

Softball @ UC San Diego

  • 1 p.m. | Irvine, CA

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments