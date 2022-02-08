Gov. Kevin Stitt discusses Oklahoma's economic standing, future of education in State of the State address
In his State of the State address Monday afternoon, Gov. Kevin Stitt praised Oklahoma’s economic standing, attacked the McGirt ruling and discussed the future of education for students and teachers. This address marks the opening to the second joint session of the Oklahoma State Senate and House of Representations and the beginning of the fourth year of Stitt’s first term as governor. He is currently running for reelection, which will take place in November of this year.
Kevin Stitt takes jab at former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley — 'who would do that?'
Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered a minor jab that likely garnered a laugh from distraught Sooners fans on Monday. "Can you imagine leaving a place like Norman, Oklahoma for Southern California?" Stitt said during his annual State of the State address on Monday. "I mean, who would do that?"
Stitt was referencing Lincoln Riley, the former OU head coach who left for the same job at USC on Nov. 28. Riley finished his head coaching career in Norman with a 55-10 record and three College Football Playoff appearances. The former highest-paid employee in the state was replaced by Brent Venables, formerly a Clemson and OU defensive coordinator, on Dec. 5.
Other sports:
OU women's basketball:
Sooners rise to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Sooners forward Madi Williams named Big 12 Player of the Week
OU women's gymnastics:
Sooners stay at No. 2 in latest national rankings after win over TWU
OU School of Dance hosts annual student-led Young Choreographers' Showcase
OU’s School of Dance hosted the annual Young Choreographers' Showcase — the only OU dance production entirely choreographed, designed and performed by students — once again. In the production, 12 student choreographers collaborated with lighting design students from the Helmerich School of Drama to create a variety of performances. Ranging from classical ballet to contemporary and modern dance, the showcase provides students an opportunity to collaborate and perform on a professional, main-stage level.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Men's basketball vs. Texas Tech
8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Softball @ UC Santa Barbara
4:30 p.m.
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Friday, Feb. 11
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Men's tennis vs. Alabama
6 p.m.
Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout
Lubbock, TX
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Softball @ Loyola Marymount
5:45 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Women's gymnastics vs. George Washington
6:45 p.m.
Softball @ Mississippi State
8:30 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Saturday, Feb. 12
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Curiousiday – For the Love of Natural History
10:30 a.m. | More information
Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout
Lubbock, TX
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's basketball @ Kansas
12 p.m. | Lawrence, KS
Men's gymnastics @ Illinois
4 p.m. | Champaign, IL
Softball @ UCLA
6 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Women's basketball @ Texas
7 p.m. | Austin, TX
Sunday, Feb. 13
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
3 p.m. | More information
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's tennis vs. Drake
1 p.m.
Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic
Canóvanas, Puerto Rico
Softball @ UC San Diego
1 p.m. | Irvine, CA
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
The OU Daily
The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.