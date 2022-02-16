Evans Hall

OU administrators, Faculty Senate discuss proposed changes to summer pay actions, athletics department achievements

OU’s athletics director and associate vice president for budget and finance discussed athletic department achievements and clarified proposed changes to summer pay actions during the OU Faculty Senate meeting Monday. Castiglione also said OU athletics have created programs that have improved success in the classroom, resulting in athletics' cumulative GPA of 3.19. The student-athlete Graduation Success Rate is at 89 percent, a record number, Castiglione said. The athletics department also created an additional academic award for student-athletes that is now in place for the spring 2022 semester, Castiglione said. The Sooner Success Academic Award allows eligible OU student-athletes to receive a maximum of $5,980 per year.

Jalen Hill

Junior forward Jalen Hill during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

Sooners fall 80-78 in overtime to No. 20 Texas at home

Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) fell in overtime to No. 20 Texas (19-7, 8-5) 80-78 on Tuesday in Norman. Senior guards Elijah Harkless, Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson contributed 19, 18 and 17 points, respectively. Junior forward Jalen Hill, who made a career-high eight free throws, contributed 16 points and six rebounds.

The Sooners rebounded the ball with four seconds left in overtime with a chance to tie, but Harkless’ 3-point attempt missed. Oklahoma struggled to make shots, shooting 23-for-51 from the field and 5-for-23 from 3-point range. However, OU made 27 free of its 34 free-throw attempts, its most in a game this season.

Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center to host 'Open World' exhibit to showcase video games as artform

The Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center is hosting the “Open World” exhibition, which focuses on the combination of video games and contemporary art, until Feb. 21. The Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center is an art museum in Oklahoma City off Broadway. They have rotating exhibitions that include local and traveling exhibitions. “Open World” is a traveling exhibition from the Akron Art Museum, located in Ohio. Many styles of contemporary art are featured, including line art, quilt work, film and playable games. Jeremiah Davis, the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center's director, described how the exhibition blurs the line between contemporary art and video games.

OU men's basketball falls to Texas in overtime 80-78

Women's basketball vs. Texas Tech

  • 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Friday, Feb. 18

UPB Movies: School Daze

Baseball @ Auburn

  • 11 a.m. | Arlington, TX

Softball @ McNeese State

  • 12 p.m. | Houston, TX

Softball @ Houston

  • 3 p.m. | Houston, TX

Queerying Place — Virtual Panel

Saturday, Feb. 19

Track and field @ Arkansas Qualifier

  • Fayetteville, AR

Softball @ McNeese State

  • 12:30 p.m. | Houston, TX

Men's basketball @ Iowa State

  • 1 p.m. | Ames, IA

Softball @ Houston

  • 3 p.m. | Houston, TX

Men's gymnastics vs. Nebraska

  • 6 p.m.

Women's basketball @ Iowa State

  • 6 p.m. | Ames, IA

Women's gymnastics @ Metroplex Challenge

  • 6:45 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX

Baseball @ Arizona

  • 7 p.m. | Arlington, TX

Sunday, Feb. 20

Wrestling @ Oklahoma State

  • Stillwater, OK

Softball vs. Texas State

  • 10 a.m. | Houston, TX

Women's Tennis vs. USC

  • 12 p.m.

Baseball vs. Michigan

  • 6:30 p.m. | Arlington, TX

Monday, Feb. 21

