Elections and campaign management senior Foster Hillis (left) stands on a boat dock after the "MV World Odyssey" arrived in Naples, Italy, and Italian and international studies senior Daphne Bigelow (right) stands outside the Colosseum in Rome. 

OU students reflect on study abroad experiences during pandemic

OU Education Abroad is continuing to navigate challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including travel preparations and adhering to country-specific COVID-19 guidelines, as programs work to prioritize student safety. The number of students studying abroad decreased during the pandemic, as nearly 1,600 students studied abroad in 2019 and 192 students in 2020. Shanna Vincent, the director of education abroad, wrote in an email that most of those students had to return to the U.S. early because of COVID-19.

Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

'I definitely think it's time': Sooners' Porter Moser advocates for new OU basketball arena

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said it’s time for a new basketball arena during his media availability via Zoom on Thursday. The first-year Sooners coach was adamant that a new arena is needed and that he’s had conversations about it with athletic director Joe Castiglione since he was hired on April 3, 2021. The project was created in 2017 when the city of Norman unveiled a plan to develop a new entertainment district to potentially house OU basketball, with restaurants, hotels and other amenities.

what happened while hero was dead

A photo from the set of "What Happened While Hero Was Dead" via the OU School of Drama Facebook page.

OU School of Drama debuts 'What Happened While Hero Was Dead'

The OU School of Drama is presenting “What Happened While Hero Was Dead,” a brand new play beginning Feb. 16. The play — written by Los Angeles playwright, screenwriter and lyricist Meghan Brown — centers around Shakespeare’s character Hero from “Much Ado About Nothing,” according to Great Plains Theatre Commons. After Hero is accused of adultery, rumor spreads that she is dead. The play explores Hero’s reaction to rumor and accusation, providing a new perspective on Shakespeare’s classic character. Alissa Branch, an OU associate acting professor, is directing OU’s production, which is the play’s debut. Branch said OU chose this production because it reexamines a classic.

OU Daily Newsletter

Friday, Feb. 18

UPB Movies: School Daze

Baseball @ Auburn

  • 11 a.m. | Arlington, TX

Softball @ McNeese State

  • 12 p.m. | Houston, TX

Softball @ Houston

  • 3 p.m. | Houston, TX

Queerying Place — Virtual Panel

Saturday, Feb. 19

Track and field @ Arkansas Qualifier

  • Fayetteville, AR

Softball @ McNeese State

  • 12:30 p.m. | Houston, TX

Men's basketball @ Iowa State

  • 1 p.m. | Ames, IA

Softball @ Houston

  • 3 p.m. | Houston, TX

Men's gymnastics vs. Nebraska

  • 6 p.m.

Women's basketball @ Iowa State

  • 6 p.m. | Ames, IA

Women's gymnastics @ Metroplex Challenge

  • 6:45 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX

Baseball @ Arizona

  • 7 p.m. | Arlington, TX

Sunday, Feb. 20

Wrestling @ Oklahoma State

  • Stillwater, OK

Softball vs. Texas State

  • 10 a.m. | Houston, TX

Women's Tennis vs. USC

  • 12 p.m.

Baseball vs. Michigan

  • 6:30 p.m. | Arlington, TX

Monday, Feb. 21

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Baseball vs. Wichita State

  • 4 p.m.

Men's basketball @ Texas Tech

  • 7 p.m. | Lubbock, TX

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Women's basketball @ TCU

  • 6:30 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

