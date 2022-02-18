OU students reflect on study abroad experiences during pandemic
OU Education Abroad is continuing to navigate challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including travel preparations and adhering to country-specific COVID-19 guidelines, as programs work to prioritize student safety. The number of students studying abroad decreased during the pandemic, as nearly 1,600 students studied abroad in 2019 and 192 students in 2020. Shanna Vincent, the director of education abroad, wrote in an email that most of those students had to return to the U.S. early because of COVID-19.
OU School of Drama debuts 'What Happened While Hero Was Dead'
The OU School of Drama is presenting “What Happened While Hero Was Dead,” a brand new play beginning Feb. 16. The play — written by Los Angeles playwright, screenwriter and lyricist Meghan Brown — centers around Shakespeare’s character Hero from “Much Ado About Nothing,” according to Great Plains Theatre Commons. After Hero is accused of adultery, rumor spreads that she is dead. The play explores Hero’s reaction to rumor and accusation, providing a new perspective on Shakespeare’s classic character. Alissa Branch, an OU associate acting professor, is directing OU’s production, which is the play’s debut. Branch said OU chose this production because it reexamines a classic.
Friday, Feb. 18
UPB Movies: School Daze
Baseball @ Auburn
11 a.m. | Arlington, TX
Softball @ McNeese State
12 p.m. | Houston, TX
Softball @ Houston
3 p.m. | Houston, TX
Queerying Place — Virtual Panel
12:30-2 p.m. | More information
Saturday, Feb. 19
Track and field @ Arkansas Qualifier
Fayetteville, AR
Softball @ McNeese State
12:30 p.m. | Houston, TX
Men's basketball @ Iowa State
1 p.m. | Ames, IA
Softball @ Houston
3 p.m. | Houston, TX
Men's gymnastics vs. Nebraska
6 p.m.
Women's basketball @ Iowa State
6 p.m. | Ames, IA
Women's gymnastics @ Metroplex Challenge
6:45 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX
Baseball @ Arizona
7 p.m. | Arlington, TX
Sunday, Feb. 20
Wrestling @ Oklahoma State
Stillwater, OK
Softball vs. Texas State
10 a.m. | Houston, TX
Women's Tennis vs. USC
12 p.m.
Baseball vs. Michigan
6:30 p.m. | Arlington, TX
Monday, Feb. 21
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Baseball vs. Wichita State
4 p.m.
Men's basketball @ Texas Tech
7 p.m. | Lubbock, TX
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Women's basketball @ TCU
6:30 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX
