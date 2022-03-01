OU Russian, Ukrainian community members denounce Putin's invasion, worry for affected family
It is 9 p.m., Feb. 23 in Norman. The sky is littered with stars, ice glazes the ground and students at the University of Oklahoma are safe at home after a wintry mix closed campus earlier in the day. The night is eerily still under the hazy glow of the sky, leaving those inside with a premonition of calamity.
At the same moment, just across the Atlantic Ocean, it is 5 a.m., Feb. 24 in Kyiv, Ukraine. A tense atmosphere — grounded in a historic conflict that intensified almost eight years ago following the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation — is shattered with the sound of sirens. Explosions echo across the country as Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s northern, eastern and southern borders.
'The responses have been great': Diamond Dawgs reopens under new ownership
Diamond Dawgs, a specialty hot dog joint, reopened Thursday, Feb. 17 on Campus Corner. The shop originally closed in July and only opened on game days last fall. Travis Case, who also owns Sideline Bar and Grill, took over the shop in mid-February. Case said that business has been going well since the reopening. Although the main menu items have stayed the same, Case said the menu has been adjusted. It still includes popular items such as the Wonderboy, which is a corn dog wrapped in Cap’n Crunch batter, and the margarita helmet.
