Kyiv

A view of Kyiv, Ukraine. 

 Provided by Katerina Tsetsura

OU Russian, Ukrainian community members denounce Putin's invasion, worry for affected family

It is 9 p.m., Feb. 23 in Norman. The sky is littered with stars, ice glazes the ground and students at the University of Oklahoma are safe at home after a wintry mix closed campus earlier in the day. The night is eerily still under the hazy glow of the sky, leaving those inside with a premonition of calamity.

At the same moment, just across the Atlantic Ocean, it is 5 a.m., Feb. 24 in Kyiv, Ukraine. A tense atmosphere — grounded in a historic conflict that intensified almost eight years ago following the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation — is shattered with the sound of sirens. Explosions echo across the country as Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s northern, eastern and southern borders.

Jordan Goldwire to Ethan Chargois

Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire passes to redshirt senior forward/center Ethan Chargois during the game against Houston Baptist on Nov. 24, 2021.

Sooners feel NCAA Tournament urgency ahead of West Virginia rematch as seniors' careers near end

When Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) faces West Virginia (14-15, 3-13) on Tuesday night, it will be the last time three seniors play in front of a home crowd at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Redshirt senior guards Jordan Goldwire and Marvin Johnson, and forward Ethan Chargois will exhaust their eligibility after this season. The three fifth-year seniors benefitted from the NCAA’s decision to grant players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All three players transferred to OU for a fresh opportunity, knowing they had just one season left.

'The responses have been great': Diamond Dawgs reopens under new ownership

Diamond Dawgs, a specialty hot dog joint, reopened Thursday, Feb. 17 on Campus Corner. The shop originally closed in July and only opened on game days last fall. Travis Case, who also owns Sideline Bar and Grill, took over the shop in mid-February. Case said that business has been going well since the reopening. Although the main menu items have stayed the same, Case said the menu has been adjusted. It still includes popular items such as the Wonderboy, which is a corn dog wrapped in Cap’n Crunch batter, and the margarita helmet. 

Tuesday, Mar. 1 

Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate

  • Las Vegas, NV

Men's basketball vs. West Virginia

  • 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 2

Women's basketball @ Oklahoma State

  • 6:30 p.m. | Stillwater, OK

Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma

  • 7 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 3

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Friday, Mar. 4 

Baseball @ LSU

  • 3 p.m. | Houston, TX

Men's tennis @ Arizona

  • 5 p.m. | Tucson, AZ

Women's gymnastics vs. Michigan

  • 7:45 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Saturday, Mar. 5

Wrestling @ Big 12 Championship

  • Tulsa, OK

Rowing vs. Kansas State

  • Oklahoma City, OK

Baseball @ UCLA

  • 11 a.m. | Houston, TX

Soccer vs. Oral Roberts

  • 1 p.m.

Women's basketball vs. Kansas

  • 2 p.m.

Men's basketball @ Kansas State

  • 3 p.m. | Manhattan, KS

Soccer vs. Rogers State

  • 4 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Sunday, Mar. 6

Wrestling @ Big 12 Championship

  • Tulsa, OK

Women's tennis vs Illinois

  • 11 a.m.

Men's gymnastics @ Springfield/William & Mary

  • 11 a.m. | Springfield, MA

Men's tennis @ Arizona State

  • 1 p.m. | Tempe, AZ

Women's gymnastics @ Denton Quad

  • 2 p.m. | Denton, TX

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

