OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler was named interim dean of Hudson College of Public Health in a Monday release, pending the OU Board of Regents approval. Bratzler is a professor in both the Hudson College and the OU College of Medicine. According to the release, he serves as the chief quality officer for OU Health and was appointed as the university’s Chief COVID Officer in June 2020. Bratzler has received multiple awards and honors, including the Regents’ Award for Superior Professional, University Service and Public Outreach in spring 2021.

Tanner Groves

Senior forward/center Tanner Groves during the game against TCU on Jan. 31

3 things to know ahead of Sooners' matchup with No. 20 Texas

Following its 71-69 loss to Kansas on Feb. 12, Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) looks toward its matchup with No. 20 Texas (18-7, 7-5) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Norman on ESPN2. The Sooners were led by redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire, who finished with 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting in the loss. Senior forward Tanner Groves contributed 19 points and four 3-pointers against the Jayhawks. OU coach Porter Moser spoke to the media on Monday to preview the Sooners’ rivalry bout with the Longhorns.

Here are three things to know ahead of the rivalry game.

OU professors share their love stories, advise others to 'be open for all the possibilities'

In fair Verona, where we lay our scene, two people, both alike in dignity, tie the knot for infinity. Chris Sartorius, international studies professor, married his wife in her hometown of Verona, Italy. They met through her work in hotel management while he was stationed as an officer at an Air Force Base in Vicenza, Italy, where he worked with NATO to deliver humanitarian aid during the Bosnian War in the early 1990s. For the couple’s first date, the pair made their way to the setting of “Romeo and Juliet” for dinner before wandering the city to admire the sights and each other.

