Dr. Dale Bratzler named interim dean of OU Hudson College of Public Health
OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler was named interim dean of Hudson College of Public Health in a Monday release, pending the OU Board of Regents approval. Bratzler is a professor in both the Hudson College and the OU College of Medicine. According to the release, he serves as the chief quality officer for OU Health and was appointed as the university’s Chief COVID Officer in June 2020. Bratzler has received multiple awards and honors, including the Regents’ Award for Superior Professional, University Service and Public Outreach in spring 2021.
3 things to know ahead of Sooners' matchup with No. 20 Texas
Following its 71-69 loss to Kansas on Feb. 12, Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) looks toward its matchup with No. 20 Texas (18-7, 7-5) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Norman on ESPN2. The Sooners were led by redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire, who finished with 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting in the loss. Senior forward Tanner Groves contributed 19 points and four 3-pointers against the Jayhawks. OU coach Porter Moser spoke to the media on Monday to preview the Sooners’ rivalry bout with the Longhorns.
Here are three things to know ahead of the rivalry game.
Other sports:
Sooners in the NFL:
Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident, per report
OU women's basketball:
Sooners fall to No. 15 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after 78-63 loss to Texas
OU women's gymnastics:
Sooners fall to No. 3 in latest Road to Nationals rankings
OU men's tennis:
With 'bounce in their step,' No. 8 Sooners continue strong start in 7-0 sweep of Drake
OU women's tennis:
No. 8 Sooners fall 4-2 to No. 2 North Carolina in ITA National Indoors championship
OU professors share their love stories, advise others to 'be open for all the possibilities'
In fair Verona, where we lay our scene, two people, both alike in dignity, tie the knot for infinity. Chris Sartorius, international studies professor, married his wife in her hometown of Verona, Italy. They met through her work in hotel management while he was stationed as an officer at an Air Force Base in Vicenza, Italy, where he worked with NATO to deliver humanitarian aid during the Bosnian War in the early 1990s. For the couple’s first date, the pair made their way to the setting of “Romeo and Juliet” for dinner before wandering the city to admire the sights and each other.
Other culture:
Sooners seek sweethearts, form community on anonymous Instagram page
Other videos:
Brooks, buckets and bowls: OU in 60
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic
Canóvanas, Puerto Rico
Men's basketball vs. Texas
6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Women's basketball vs. Texas Tech
6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Friday, Feb. 18
UPB Movies: School Daze
Baseball @ Auburn
11 a.m. | Arlington, TX
Softball @ McNeese State
12 p.m. | Houston, TX
Softball @ Houston
3 p.m. | Houston, TX
Queerying Place — Virtual Panel
12:30-2 p.m. | More information
Saturday, Feb. 19
Track and field @ Arkansas Qualifier
Fayetteville, AR
Softball @ McNeese State
12:30 p.m. | Houston, TX
Men's basketball @ Iowa State
1 p.m. | Ames, IA
Softball @ Houston
3 p.m. | Houston, TX
Men's gymnastics vs. Nebraska
6 p.m.
Women's basketball @ Iowa State
6 p.m. | Ames, IA
Women's gymnastics @ Metroplex Challenge
6:45 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX
Baseball @ Arizona
7 p.m. | Arlington, TX
Sunday, Feb. 20
Wrestling @ Oklahoma State
Stillwater, OK
Softball vs. Texas State
10 a.m. | Houston, TX
Women's Tennis vs. USC
12 p.m.
Baseball vs. Michigan
6:30 p.m. | Arlington, TX
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
The OU Daily
The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.