OU closes Norman campus, moves virtual Thursday

The OU Norman campus will close and continue remote work and virtual classes Thursday as sleet and heavy freezing rain carries into Thursday, according to an OU Norman Weather alert. According to the alert, the university will continue online instruction because the weather is not expected to affect internet connectivity and power. OU employees are encouraged to work remotely, and essential employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules, according to OU’s website.

Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against Texas on Feb. 15

Sooners' road loss to Texas Tech plummets NCAA Tournament hopes after worst offensive showing since 2004

Oklahoma’s NCAA tournament hopes plummeted as the volume inside the United Supermarkets Arena rose. The Texas Tech crowd of 15,098 roared as the Red Raiders held the Sooners to three made baskets in the first 14 minutes of the second half on Tuesday night, outscoring OU 33-6 during that stretch. 
 
Although Oklahoma only trailed by seven at halftime, its inability to score for the majority of the second half put its tournament chances in a precarious position. Entering the game, ESPN projected the Sooners would need a win to stay on the bubble. Instead, OU suffered its worst loss of the season, 66-42, to Texas Tech.
OU Daily Newsletter
 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup

  • 7 p.m. | Frisco, TX

Friday, Feb. 25

Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships

  • Ames, IA

Softball @ CSU Fullerton

  • 2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 4 p.m.

Women's tennis @ UCF

  • 4 p.m. | Orlando, FL

Softball @ Long Beach State

  • 5 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Women's gymnastics @ Florida

  • 5:45 p.m. | Gainesville, FL

Men's tennis vs. Texas A&M

  • 6 p.m.

Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma

  • 7 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Saturday, Feb. 26

Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships

  • Ames, IA

Men's basketball vs. Oklahoma State

  • 11 a.m.

Softball vs. Arizona

  • 12 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 2 p.m.

Softball @ Tennessee

  • 2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Women's basketball vs. Kansas State

  • 4 p.m.

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals

  • 7 p.m. | Frisco, TX

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Sunday, Feb. 27

Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate

  • Las Vegas, NV

Women's golf @ Westbrook Invitational

  • Peoria, AZ

Softball @ Utah

  • 11 a.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Men's tennis vs. Baylor

  • 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 2 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals

  • 5:30 p.m. | Frisco, TX

Monday, Feb. 28 

Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate

  • Las Vegas, NV

Women's golf @ Westbrook Invitational

  • Peoria, AZ

OU Symphony Band Concert

Tuesday, Mar. 1 

Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate

  • Las Vegas, NV

Men's basketball vs. West Virginia

  • 6 p.m.

