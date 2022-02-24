OU closes Norman campus, moves virtual Thursday
The OU Norman campus will close and continue remote work and virtual classes Thursday as sleet and heavy freezing rain carries into Thursday, according to an OU Norman Weather alert. According to the alert, the university will continue online instruction because the weather is not expected to affect internet connectivity and power. OU employees are encouraged to work remotely, and essential employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules, according to OU’s website.
OU appoints new vice provost for faculty
Undergraduate Student Congress appoints directors, passes ‘OU Food Pantry Awareness Resolution’, allocates funds
Sooners' road loss to Texas Tech plummets NCAA Tournament hopes after worst offensive showing since 2004
Former Sooners linebacker Emmanuel Beal drafted by USFL Tampa Bay Bandits
Former Sooners wide receiver Jeff Badet selected by Michigan Panthers in inaugural USFL draft
3 takeaways from Sooners' 92-57 road win over TCU
Olivia Trautman nearing full strength as Sooners attempt to boost NQS vs Florida
Sooners' Emre Dodanli, Zach Nunez garner CGA weekly awards
Sooners outscore opponents 55-1 in dominant Houston Classic sweep
Sooners relocate Northwestern State series to Globe Life Field due to Norman winter weather
Sooners No. 2 in latest USTA rankings, No. 3 in latest ITA poll
Thursday, Feb. 24
Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup
7 p.m. | Frisco, TX
Friday, Feb. 25
Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships
Ames, IA
Softball @ CSU Fullerton
2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Baseball vs. Northwestern State
4 p.m.
Women's tennis @ UCF
4 p.m. | Orlando, FL
Softball @ Long Beach State
5 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Women's gymnastics @ Florida
5:45 p.m. | Gainesville, FL
Men's tennis vs. Texas A&M
6 p.m.
Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma
7 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Saturday, Feb. 26
Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships
Ames, IA
Men's basketball vs. Oklahoma State
11 a.m.
Softball vs. Arizona
12 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Baseball vs. Northwestern State
2 p.m.
Softball @ Tennessee
2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Women's basketball vs. Kansas State
4 p.m.
Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals
7 p.m. | Frisco, TX
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Sunday, Feb. 27
Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate
Las Vegas, NV
Women's golf @ Westbrook Invitational
Peoria, AZ
Softball @ Utah
11 a.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Men's tennis vs. Baylor
1 p.m.
Baseball vs. Northwestern State
2 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
3 p.m. | More information
Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals
5:30 p.m. | Frisco, TX
Monday, Feb. 28
Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate
Las Vegas, NV
Women's golf @ Westbrook Invitational
Peoria, AZ
OU Symphony Band Concert
7:30 p.m. | More information
Tuesday, Mar. 1
Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate
Las Vegas, NV
Men's basketball vs. West Virginia
6 p.m.
