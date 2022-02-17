OU Undergraduate Student Congress passes bills to fund student position, university organizations
The Student Government Association Undergraduate Student Congress saw an act to add a $350 stipend per grant cycle to the Graduate Student Senate’s Ways and Means Chair and an auxiliary bill during its Tuesday evening meeting. Graduate Student Senate Chair Claire Burch presented the bill, which would establish the GSS Ways and Means (WAM) Chair as a salaried position. She said the WAM chair coordinates “one of the biggest things” GSS undertakes, which are the travel and research grants graduate students who are in good standing can receive. Burch said the chair is currently a volunteer position the senate “struggles” to fill.
OU Chief COVID Officer discusses declining case counts, encourages pregnant individuals to get vaccinated
Norman City Council hears proposition to end homelessness, reviews Capital Improvement Projects Budget
No. 15 Sooners suffer 97-87 home upset loss to Texas Tech
No. 15 Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4 Big 12) suffered a loss at the hands of Texas Tech (10-14, 3-10) Wednesday night, as the visitors from Lubbock left Norman with a 97-87 win. The defeat marks the Sooners’ second of the season to an unranked opponent, the other to Kansas State on Jan. 23.
Skylar Vann led the Sooners with 17 points and six rebounds. The sophomore forward drilled three 3-pointers and shot 50 percent from the floor. OU struggled to slow down Texas guard Vivian Gray in the contest. Gray, who averages 19.8 points per game, poured in 32 points for the Red Raiders on 12-of-24 shooting.
OU women's basketball:
5 takeaways from No. 15 Sooners' 97-87 loss to Texas Tech
Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk named finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
OU baseball:
Skip Johnson, Sooners announce pitching rotation for opening weekend
OU softball:
Jordy Bahl, Sooners pitchers lead way in opening weekend while Jocelyn Alo continues record chase
OU women's tennis:
Ivana Corley named ITA National Indoors MVP, snags No. 1 doubles honors with sister Carmen
Sooners soar to program-record No. 2 spot in latest ITA, USTA rankings
Thursday, Feb. 17
Friday, Feb. 18
UPB Movies: School Daze
Baseball @ Auburn
11 a.m. | Arlington, TX
Softball @ McNeese State
12 p.m. | Houston, TX
Softball @ Houston
3 p.m. | Houston, TX
Queerying Place — Virtual Panel
12:30-2 p.m. | More information
Saturday, Feb. 19
Track and field @ Arkansas Qualifier
Fayetteville, AR
Softball @ McNeese State
12:30 p.m. | Houston, TX
Men's basketball @ Iowa State
1 p.m. | Ames, IA
Softball @ Houston
3 p.m. | Houston, TX
Men's gymnastics vs. Nebraska
6 p.m.
Women's basketball @ Iowa State
6 p.m. | Ames, IA
Women's gymnastics @ Metroplex Challenge
6:45 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX
Baseball @ Arizona
7 p.m. | Arlington, TX
Sunday, Feb. 20
Wrestling @ Oklahoma State
Stillwater, OK
Softball vs. Texas State
10 a.m. | Houston, TX
Women's Tennis vs. USC
12 p.m.
Baseball vs. Michigan
6:30 p.m. | Arlington, TX
Monday, Feb. 21
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Baseball vs. Wichita State
4 p.m.
Men's basketball @ Texas Tech
7 p.m. | Lubbock, TX
