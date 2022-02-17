SGA 2/15

The Student Government Association Undergraduate Student Congress during its meeting Feb. 15.

 Kaly Phan/OU Daily

OU Undergraduate Student Congress passes bills to fund student position, university organizations

The Student Government Association Undergraduate Student Congress saw an act to add a $350 stipend per grant cycle to the Graduate Student Senate’s Ways and Means Chair and an auxiliary bill during its Tuesday evening meeting. Graduate Student Senate Chair Claire Burch presented the bill, which would establish the GSS Ways and Means (WAM) Chair as a salaried position. She said the WAM chair coordinates “one of the biggest things” GSS undertakes, which are the travel and research grants graduate students who are in good standing can receive. Burch said the chair is currently a volunteer position the senate “struggles” to fill.

Other news:

Skylar Vann

Sophomore guard Skylar Vann shoots a 3-pointer during the game against Texas on Jan. 29.

No. 15 Sooners suffer 97-87 home upset loss to Texas Tech

No. 15 Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4 Big 12) suffered a loss at the hands of Texas Tech (10-14, 3-10) Wednesday night, as the visitors from Lubbock left Norman with a 97-87 win. The defeat marks the Sooners’ second of the season to an unranked opponent, the other to Kansas State on Jan. 23.

Skylar Vann led the Sooners with 17 points and six rebounds. The sophomore forward drilled three 3-pointers and shot 50 percent from the floor. OU struggled to slow down Texas guard Vivian Gray in the contest. Gray, who averages 19.8 points per game, poured in 32 points for the Red Raiders on 12-of-24 shooting.

Other sports:

OU women's basketball:

OU baseball:

OU softball:

OU women's tennis:

OU women's basketball falls to Texas Tech 97-87

1 of 4

View the full gallery here.

OU Daily Newsletter

Thursday, Feb. 17

Friday, Feb. 18

UPB Movies: School Daze

Baseball @ Auburn

  • 11 a.m. | Arlington, TX

Softball @ McNeese State

  • 12 p.m. | Houston, TX

Softball @ Houston

  • 3 p.m. | Houston, TX

Queerying Place — Virtual Panel

Saturday, Feb. 19

Track and field @ Arkansas Qualifier

  • Fayetteville, AR

Softball @ McNeese State

  • 12:30 p.m. | Houston, TX

Men's basketball @ Iowa State

  • 1 p.m. | Ames, IA

Softball @ Houston

  • 3 p.m. | Houston, TX

Men's gymnastics vs. Nebraska

  • 6 p.m.

Women's basketball @ Iowa State

  • 6 p.m. | Ames, IA

Women's gymnastics @ Metroplex Challenge

  • 6:45 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX

Baseball @ Arizona

  • 7 p.m. | Arlington, TX

Sunday, Feb. 20

Wrestling @ Oklahoma State

  • Stillwater, OK

Softball vs. Texas State

  • 10 a.m. | Houston, TX

Women's Tennis vs. USC

  • 12 p.m.

Baseball vs. Michigan

  • 6:30 p.m. | Arlington, TX

Monday, Feb. 21

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Baseball vs. Wichita State

  • 4 p.m.

Men's basketball @ Texas Tech

  • 7 p.m. | Lubbock, TX

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments