OU Norman campus closes Friday, cancels remote classes, work
The OU Norman campus will remain closed and classes and remote work have been canceled for Friday as below-freezing temperatures continue, according to an OU Weather Alert. Classes will be canceled due to "limited instructional impacts" of a Friday closure, according to the alert. There also will be no remote work for nonessential employees and they will all take paid administrative leave, according to OU’s website.
5 takeaways from Sooners' 92-57 road win over TCU
No. 20 Oklahoma (21-6, 10-5 Big 12) used a high-powered offensive attack and a dominant second quarter to coast to a 92-57 victory over TCU (6-18, 2-13) on Wednesday night. The Sooners broke a three-game skid, as OU’s last win prior to Wednesday’s came against West Virginia on Feb. 5. After the much needed victory, Oklahoma sits at fourth place in the Big 12.
Here are five takeaways from the win.
Friday, Feb. 25
Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships
Ames, IA
Softball @ CSU Fullerton
2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Baseball vs. Northwestern State
4 p.m.
Women's tennis @ UCF
4 p.m. | Orlando, FL
Softball @ Long Beach State
5 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Women's gymnastics @ Florida
5:45 p.m. | Gainesville, FL
Men's tennis vs. Texas A&M
6 p.m.
Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma
7 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Saturday, Feb. 26
Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships
Ames, IA
Men's basketball vs. Oklahoma State
11 a.m.
Softball vs. Arizona
12 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Baseball vs. Northwestern State
2 p.m.
Softball @ Tennessee
2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Women's basketball vs. Kansas State
4 p.m.
Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals
7 p.m. | Frisco, TX
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Sunday, Feb. 27
Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate
Las Vegas, NV
Women's golf @ Westbrook Invitational
Peoria, AZ
Softball @ Utah
11 a.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Men's tennis vs. Baylor
1 p.m.
Baseball vs. Northwestern State
2 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
3 p.m. | More information
Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals
5:30 p.m. | Frisco, TX
Monday, Feb. 28
Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate
Las Vegas, NV
Women's golf @ Westbrook Invitational
Peoria, AZ
OU Symphony Band Concert
7:30 p.m. | More information
Tuesday, Mar. 1
Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate
Las Vegas, NV
Men's basketball vs. West Virginia
6 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar. 2
Women's basketball @ Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m. | Stillwater, OK
Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma
7 p.m.
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
