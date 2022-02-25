OU sign

A gate on OU's campus on Feb. 23.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

OU Norman campus closes Friday, cancels remote classes, work

The OU Norman campus will remain closed and classes and remote work have been canceled for Friday as below-freezing temperatures continue, according to an OU Weather Alert. Classes will be canceled due to "limited instructional impacts" of a Friday closure, according to the alert. There also will be no remote work for nonessential employees and they will all take paid administrative leave, according to OU’s website.

Skylar Vann

Sophomore guard Skylar Vann during the game against TCU on Jan. 15.

5 takeaways from Sooners' 92-57 road win over TCU

No. 20 Oklahoma (21-6, 10-5 Big 12) used a high-powered offensive attack and a dominant second quarter to coast to a 92-57 victory over TCU (6-18, 2-13) on Wednesday night. The Sooners broke a three-game skid, as OU’s last win prior to Wednesday’s came against West Virginia on Feb. 5. After the much needed victory, Oklahoma sits at fourth place in the Big 12.

Here are five takeaways from the win.

Sleet and snow cover OU

1 of 6

View the full gallery here.

Friday, Feb. 25

Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships

  • Ames, IA

Softball @ CSU Fullerton

  • 2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 4 p.m.

Women's tennis @ UCF

  • 4 p.m. | Orlando, FL

Softball @ Long Beach State

  • 5 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Women's gymnastics @ Florida

  • 5:45 p.m. | Gainesville, FL

Men's tennis vs. Texas A&M

  • 6 p.m.

Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma

  • 7 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Saturday, Feb. 26

Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships

  • Ames, IA

Men's basketball vs. Oklahoma State

  • 11 a.m.

Softball vs. Arizona

  • 12 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 2 p.m.

Softball @ Tennessee

  • 2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Women's basketball vs. Kansas State

  • 4 p.m.

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals

  • 7 p.m. | Frisco, TX

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Sunday, Feb. 27

Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate

  • Las Vegas, NV

Women's golf @ Westbrook Invitational

  • Peoria, AZ

Softball @ Utah

  • 11 a.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Men's tennis vs. Baylor

  • 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 2 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals

  • 5:30 p.m. | Frisco, TX

Monday, Feb. 28 

Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate

  • Las Vegas, NV

Women's golf @ Westbrook Invitational

  • Peoria, AZ

OU Symphony Band Concert

Tuesday, Mar. 1 

Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate

  • Las Vegas, NV

Men's basketball vs. West Virginia

  • 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 2

Women's basketball @ Oklahoma State

  • 6:30 p.m. | Stillwater, OK

Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma

  • 7 p.m.

