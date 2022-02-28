Norman Care-A-Vans volunteers work to provide unhoused Normanites transportation to necessary resources
A silver Honda minivan filled with volunteers meandered through still-icy Norman roads, pushing the limits of two-wheel drive in the aftermath of a winter storm at the beginning of February. To an observer, a minivan with over 200,000 miles on its odometer might not seem like the best choice for the weather. Yet, Norman Care-A-Vans co-founder Russell Rice said he’s lucky to have found it for $4,000 despite a struggling used-car market exacerbated by the pandemic. It’s perfect for picking up his kids from school and providing free transportation to Rice’s homeless neighbors.
Sooners defeat Oklahoma State 66-62 in overtime, break 4-game Bedlam losing streak
Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) defeated rival Oklahoma State (13-15, 6-10) 66-62 in overtime, splitting the season series on Saturday in Norman. The win breaks a four-game Bedlam losing streak and marks the Sooners’ first win against its in-state rival since Feb. 1, 2020. Redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson forced a steal and finished a game-winning layup with nine seconds remaining in the game. Despite leading by as much as 14 in the second half, OU surrendered a 7-0 run in the last 1:32 of regulation and a game-tying alley-oop jam by OSU center Moussa Cisse which led to overtime.
OU Black Royalty Pageant rebrands event with inclusion of nonbinary, gender-nonconforming contestants
OU African American Program and Services will host the annual Black Royalty Pageant, being the first year of making the pageant more inclusive. The annual scholarship pageant is held to select representatives for the OU Black community. Selected representatives serve for an academic school year, according to the OU Student Life website.
Up until this year, the pageant was called Mr. and Miss Black OU. Angelique Price, programs coordinator for African American Programs and Services, said this is a major year for rebranding the event. Contestants compete in several categories such as formal wear, athletic wear, interviews, on stage questions and talent.
Monday, Feb. 28
Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate
Las Vegas, NV
Women's golf @ Westbrook Invitational
Peoria, AZ
OU Symphony Band Concert
7:30 p.m. | More information
Tuesday, Mar. 1
Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate
Las Vegas, NV
Men's basketball vs. West Virginia
6 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar. 2
Women's basketball @ Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m. | Stillwater, OK
Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma
7 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 3
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Friday, Mar. 4
Baseball @ LSU
3 p.m. | Houston, TX
Men's tennis @ Arizona
5 p.m. | Tucson, AZ
Women's gymnastics vs. Michigan
7:45 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Saturday, Mar. 5
Wrestling @ Big 12 Championship
Tulsa, OK
Rowing vs. Kansas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Baseball @ UCLA
11 a.m. | Houston, TX
Soccer vs. Oral Roberts
1 p.m.
Women's basketball vs. Kansas
2 p.m.
Men's basketball @ Kansas State
3 p.m. | Manhattan, KS
Soccer vs. Rogers State
4 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
