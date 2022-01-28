Morning news: Oklahoma Children's Hospital receives $1,000 donation

Oklahoma Children’s Hospital facility dog program receives $1,000 donation from Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation
The Dunkin' Donuts Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation donated $1,000 to the Oklahoma Children's Hospital at OU Health. This donation will be used to benefit the children's hospital's dog therapy program. The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation was founded in 2006 and is dedicated to providing the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.
Other news:
OU Board of Regents Vice President Chris Purcell will retire at the end of February after 30 years in the role. OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. announced her retirement yesterday.
OU COVID dashboard update: 94 positive cases, 22.17 positivity rate
No. 21 Sooners welcome No. 10 Iowa State to Norman — 'They'll be a nice challenge'
The Sooners will meet Big 12 rival No. 10 Iowa State on Friday at McCasland Field House. Oklahoma's matchup against the Cyclones marks its second top 10 opponent in its last three matches. Oklahoma’s bout against Iowa State includes six projected matchups between ranked wrestlers. OU boasts wrestlers ranked in nine of 10 weight classes compared to seven Iowa State wrestlers claiming spots in InterMat’s top 33.
Other sports:
OU baseball:
Oklahoma was ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 conference preseason poll by league's head coaches on Thursday. The Sooners went 27-28 last season, which included an 11-13 conference record.
OU men's tennis:
Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 22 in the most recent International Tennis Association rankings on Wednesday.
Thrifting gains popularity as it becomes part of college culture
Many students at the University of Oklahoma use thrifting as a side hustle to bring in more cash. Thrifting for clothing has been around for a long time as an easy way to get access to clothes that people no longer need for considerably cheaper than they originally sold at stores. However, the culture behind thrifting for clothes and wearing thrifted items has become more popular in the past few years.
Friday, Jan. 28
- 8 p.m. | More information
- 7 p.m. | McCasland Field House
- Lubbock, TX
Saturday, Jan. 29
- 2 p.m.
- 1 p.m. | Auburn, AL
- 8 p.m. | More information
- Lubbock, TX
- 8 p.m. | Palo Alto, CA
- 2 p.m. | Oxford, MS
- TBD | Durham, NC
Sunday, Jan. 30
- 3 p.m. | More information
- 3:45 p.m.
- 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
- 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
- 12-1 p.m. | More information
Wednesday, Feb. 2
- 7 p.m. | Waco, TX
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.