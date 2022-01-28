 Skip to main content
Morning news: Oklahoma Children's Hospital receives $1,000 donation

Dunkin' Donuts Dog

A Dunkin' Donuts dog with the donation for the Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

 Photo provided

Oklahoma Children’s Hospital facility dog program receives $1,000 donation from Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin' Donuts Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation donated $1,000 to the Oklahoma Children's Hospital at OU Health. This donation will be used to benefit the children's hospital's dog therapy program. The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation was founded in 2006 and is dedicated to providing the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.

Other news:

  • OU Board of Regents Vice President Chris Purcell will retire at the end of February after 30 years in the role. OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. announced her retirement yesterday.

  • OU COVID dashboard update: 94 positive cases, 22.17 positivity rate

Justin Thomas

Graduate 157 pound wrestler Justin Thomas during the match against No. 4 Oklahoma State on Dec. 12.

No. 21 Sooners welcome No. 10 Iowa State to Norman — 'They'll be a nice challenge'

The Sooners will meet Big 12 rival No. 10 Iowa State on Friday at McCasland Field House. Oklahoma's matchup against the Cyclones marks its second top 10 opponent in its last three matches. Oklahoma’s bout against Iowa State includes six projected matchups between ranked wrestlers. OU boasts wrestlers ranked in nine of 10 weight classes compared to seven Iowa State wrestlers claiming spots in InterMat’s top 33.

Other sports:

OU baseball:

  • Oklahoma was ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 conference preseason poll by league's head coaches on Thursday. The Sooners went 27-28 last season, which included an 11-13 conference record.

OU men's tennis:

Donate a Miracle Thrift Store

Donate a Miracle Thrift Store on Dec. 6, 2021.

Thrifting gains popularity as it becomes part of college culture

Many students at the University of Oklahoma use thrifting as a side hustle to bring in more cash. Thrifting for clothing has been around for a long time as an easy way to get access to clothes that people no longer need for considerably cheaper than they originally sold at stores. However, the culture behind thrifting for clothes and wearing thrifted items has become more popular in the past few years.

Friday, Jan. 28

Young Choreographers' Showcase
Wrestling vs. Iowa State
  • 7 p.m. | McCasland Field House
Track and Field @ Texas Tech Open
  • Lubbock, TX

Saturday, Jan. 29

Women's basketball vs. Texas
  • 2 p.m.
Men's basketball @ Auburn
  • 1 p.m. | Auburn, AL
Young Choreographers' Showcase
Track and Field @ Texas Tech Open
  • Lubbock, TX
Men's gymnastics @ Stanford Open
  • 8 p.m. | Palo Alto, CA
Men's tennis @ Ole Miss
  • 2 p.m. | Oxford, MS
Women's tennis @ Furman
  • TBD | Durham, NC

Sunday, Jan. 30 

Young Choreographers' Showcase
Women's gymnastics vs. Denver
  • 3:45 p.m.
Wrestling vs. Northern Iowa
  • 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31 

Men's basketball vs. TCU
  • 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1 

Resume workshop (must RSVP)

Wednesday, Feb. 2 

Women's basketball @ Baylor
  • 7 p.m. | Waco, TX

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

 

