Breea Clark, Larry Heikkila enter runoff election for Norman mayoral seat
The Norman mayoral race entered a runoff election, extending the race into April 5. Incumbent Breea Clark and the second-highest vote earner, Former Norman Safety Manager Larry Heikkila, remain on the ballot, according to unofficial results Tuesday night from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Clark received 36.46 percent of the vote and Heikkila received 32.01 percent, according to the unofficial results. Former Ward 1 Councilmember and Midway Deli owner Bob Thompson received 18.9 percent, Local optometrist Nicole Kish received 12.5 percent and Retired farmer Alice Stephenson-Leuck received .14 percent.
Other news:
OU COVID-19 dashboard shows decrease in state, local positive cases
Lauren Schueler wins Ward 2 Norman City Council seat
Ward 4 election goes into runoff between Helen Grant, Gale Hobson
Elizabeth Foreman wins Norman City Council Ward 6 seat, enters 2nd term
Matt Peacock wins Norman City Council Ward 8 seat, enters 2nd term
'We still believe in ourselves': OU basketball enters pivotal stretch struggling to finish, but hungry to rebound
Oklahoma has lost seven of its last eight games, and throughout the losing skid, head coach Porter Moser has given the same answers about positivity and effort, but they’ve led to few OU wins. The Sooners’ remaining schedule is tough by any measure. Due to their difficult schedule, the Sooners are still projected to make the NCAA Tournament despite their struggles of late. ESPN’s latest bracketology update gives Oklahoma one of the final four byes and an 11 seed in the tournament.
Other sports:
OU women's basketball:
Sooners guard Taylor Robertson named finalist for Ann Meyers Drysdale Award
Sooners in the NBA:
Trae Young to participate in MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during 2022 All-Star Weekend
Former OU guard Buddy Hield being traded from Sacramento Kings to Indiana Pacers, per report
OU women's gymnastics:
Sooners' Ragan Smith, Danielle Sievers, Bell Johnson sweep Big 12 weekly awards
OU softball:
How Sooners' Nicole May used one of Patty Gasso's favorite books to put her struggles in the rearview
OU men's tennis:
Sooners' Alex Martinez named Big 12 Player of the Week
OU women's tennis:
Sooners' Alexandra Pisareva named Big 12 Player of the Week
OU men's golf:
Sooners' Logan McAllister, Chris Gotterup named to watch list for Ben Hogan Award
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Men's basketball vs. Texas Tech
8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Softball @ UC Santa Barbara
4:30 p.m.
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Friday, Feb. 11
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Men's tennis vs. Alabama
6 p.m.
Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout
Lubbock, TX
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Softball @ Loyola Marymount
5:45 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Women's gymnastics vs. George Washington
6:45 p.m.
Softball @ Mississippi State
8:30 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Saturday, Feb. 12
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Curiousiday – For the Love of Natural History
10:30 a.m. | More information
Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout
Lubbock, TX
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's basketball @ Kansas
12 p.m. | Lawrence, KS
Men's gymnastics @ Illinois
4 p.m. | Champaign, IL
Softball @ UCLA
6 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Women's basketball @ Texas
7 p.m. | Austin, TX
Sunday, Feb. 13
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
3 p.m. | More information
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's tennis vs. Drake
1 p.m.
Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic
Canóvanas, Puerto Rico
Softball @ UC San Diego
1 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Monday, Feb. 14
Happy Valentine's Day!
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic
Canóvanas, Puerto Rico
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
The OU Daily
The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.