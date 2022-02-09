clark/heikkila

Mayoral incumbent Breea Clark and former Norman Safety Manager Larry Heikkila will compete in a runoff election April 5. 

The Norman mayoral race entered a runoff election, extending the race into April 5. Incumbent Breea Clark and the second-highest vote earner, Former Norman Safety Manager Larry Heikkila, remain on the ballot, according to unofficial results Tuesday night from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Clark received 36.46 percent of the vote and Heikkila received 32.01 percent, according to the unofficial results. Former Ward 1 Councilmember and Midway Deli owner Bob Thompson received 18.9 percent, Local optometrist Nicole Kish received 12.5 percent and Retired farmer Alice Stephenson-Leuck received .14 percent.

Jalen Hill

Junior forward Jalen Hill during the game against No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 22.

'We still believe in ourselves': OU basketball enters pivotal stretch struggling to finish, but hungry to rebound

Oklahoma has lost seven of its last eight games, and throughout the losing skid, head coach Porter Moser has given the same answers about positivity and effort, but they’ve led to few OU wins. The Sooners’ remaining schedule is tough by any measure. Due to their difficult schedule, the Sooners are still projected to make the NCAA Tournament despite their struggles of late. ESPN’s latest bracketology update gives Oklahoma one of the final four byes and an 11 seed in the tournament.

OU Daily Newsletter

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Men's basketball vs. Texas Tech

  • 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Softball @ UC Santa Barbara

  • 4:30 p.m.

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

Friday, Feb. 11

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

Men's tennis vs. Alabama

  • 6 p.m.

Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout

  • Lubbock, TX

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Softball @ Loyola Marymount

  • 5:45 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Women's gymnastics vs. George Washington

  • 6:45 p.m.

Softball @ Mississippi State

  • 8:30 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Saturday, Feb. 12

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

Curiousiday – For the Love of Natural History

Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout

  • Lubbock, TX

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Men's basketball @ Kansas

  • 12 p.m. | Lawrence, KS

Men's gymnastics @ Illinois

  • 4 p.m. | Champaign, IL

Softball @ UCLA

  • 6 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Women's basketball @ Texas

  • 7 p.m. | Austin, TX

Sunday, Feb. 13

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

  • 3 p.m. | More information

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Men's tennis vs. Drake

  • 1 p.m.

Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic

  • Canóvanas, Puerto Rico

Softball @ UC San Diego

  • 1 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Monday, Feb. 14

Happy Valentine's Day!

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic

  • Canóvanas, Puerto Rico

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

