ousgahigheredday

OU SGA and student government representatives from other Oklahoma universities meet with Gov. Kevin Stitt Feb. 15. 

 Via OU SGA President Zack Lissau's Twitter page

OU student leaders make 'voices heard' during Higher Education Day

OU student government leaders met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and state legislators at the Oklahoma state Capitol on Tuesday to lobby for higher education. Higher Education Day is an opportunity for student leaders from Oklahoma universities to meet with state legislators to share their college experiences and discuss the importance of funding higher education. OU student leaders met with about 60 legislators while at the state Capitol, SGA President Zack Lissau wrote in an email.

Ethan Chargois

Redshirt senior forward/center Ethan Chargois during the game against Texas on Feb. 15

'We've got to get some': OU basketball cleaning up late-game decisions ahead of 'hungry' NCAA Tournament push

Despite having lost five of its last six games and being on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, Moser’s group remains positive and aware of the opportunities ahead. Entering Tuesday’s contest, OU stood as one of the last four teams with byes in the tournament as a No. 11 seed, according to ESPN’s Bracketology. While the loss doesn’t help the Sooners’ case with the NCAA Tournament selection committee, they have five remaining regular season games and at least one conference tournament game left to prove why they’re one of the top 64 teams in the country. Even after losing to Texas, Oklahoma ranks No. 39 in the NCAA’s NET rankings.

Other sports:

OU men's basketball:

OU women's basketball:

Sooners in the NBA:

OU women's gymnastics:

OU men's gymnastics:

OU softball:

OU wrestling:

OU women's tennis:

  • No. 2 Sooners sweep No. 10 USC behind Layne Sleeth's singles upset, Corley sisters' doubles domination

crimson and queens logo

The logo for Crimson and Queens.

Crimson and Queens drag show to make 'bigger and better' in-person return with 'exciting' new features

Applications for Crimson and Queens, OU’s annual drag show, have gone live. The applications are open until March 11. Crimson and Queens is the OU-organized drag show that features performances from drag artists at OU, in Oklahoma and in the professional drag world. The show will be held in person on April 28.

Many organizations are working on the event, including the Gender + Equality Center, the Union Programming Board, the Student Government Association, the Student Alumni Board and the Campus Activities Council’s Speakers Bureau. Jerry Lessley, an organizer and founder of Crimson and Queens, said that all different kinds of drag are welcome.

No. 3 OU women's gymnastics wins it all at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth 198.175

1 of 4

View the full gallery here.

More photo galleries:

OU Daily Newsletter

Monday, Feb. 21

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Baseball vs. Wichita State

  • 4 p.m.

Men's basketball @ Texas Tech

  • 7 p.m. | Lubbock, TX

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Women's basketball @ TCU

  • 6:30 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX

Thursday, Feb. 24

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup

  • 7 p.m. | Frisco, TX

Friday, Feb. 25

Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships

  • Ames, IA

Softball @ CSU Fullerton

  • 2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 4 p.m.

Women's tennis @ UCF

  • 4 p.m. | Orlando, FL

Softball @ Long Beach State

  • 5 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Women's gymnastics @ Florida

  • 5:45 p.m. | Gainesville, FL

Men's tennis vs. Texas A&M

  • 6 p.m.

Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma

  • 7 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Saturday, Feb. 26

Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships

  • Ames, IA

Men's basketball vs. Oklahoma State

  • 11 a.m.

Softball vs. Arizona

  • 12 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 2 p.m.

Softball @ Tennessee

  • 2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Women's basketball vs. Kansas State

  • 4 p.m.

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals

  • 7 p.m. | Frisco, TX

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments