OU student leaders make 'voices heard' during Higher Education Day
OU student government leaders met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and state legislators at the Oklahoma state Capitol on Tuesday to lobby for higher education. Higher Education Day is an opportunity for student leaders from Oklahoma universities to meet with state legislators to share their college experiences and discuss the importance of funding higher education. OU student leaders met with about 60 legislators while at the state Capitol, SGA President Zack Lissau wrote in an email.
'We've got to get some': OU basketball cleaning up late-game decisions ahead of 'hungry' NCAA Tournament push
Despite having lost five of its last six games and being on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, Moser’s group remains positive and aware of the opportunities ahead. Entering Tuesday’s contest, OU stood as one of the last four teams with byes in the tournament as a No. 11 seed, according to ESPN’s Bracketology. While the loss doesn’t help the Sooners’ case with the NCAA Tournament selection committee, they have five remaining regular season games and at least one conference tournament game left to prove why they’re one of the top 64 teams in the country. Even after losing to Texas, Oklahoma ranks No. 39 in the NCAA’s NET rankings.
Other sports:
OU men's basketball:
Sooners guard Elijah Harkless to miss remainder of season with injury
Sooners allow late run, fall to Iowa State on road in Elijah Harkless' absence
OU women's basketball:
'It is an essential piece': Jennie Baranczyk seconds need for new OU basketball arena
Sooners drop 3rd straight as Iowa State shoots lights out, buoyed by 'Hilton magic'
No. 15 Sooners drop 3rd consecutive game in 89-67 loss to No. 6 Iowa State on road
Sooners in the NBA:
Norman North retires Trae Young's No. 11, Buddy Hield posts season-best 36-point game
OU women's gymnastics:
No. 3 Sooners notch 198.175, defeat Washington, Stanford, Denver in Metroplex Challenge
OU men's gymnastics:
'It was just crazy': Zach Nunez's career night leads No. 2 OU gymnastics to dominant win over No.3 Nebraska
No. 2 Sooners top No. 3 Nebraska 414.200-403.300 at home
OU softball:
Jocelyn Alo ties Lauren Chamberlain's NCAA home run record; Sooners run-rule Texas State to finish weekend
For Sooners' Kinzie Hansen, USA Softball Women's National Team selection 'a dream come true'
OU wrestling:
Former Sooners legend, 1962 national champion Wayne Baughman dies at 81
No. 24 Sooners fall to No. 12 Oklahoma State 18-16 in regular season finale
OU women's tennis:
No. 2 Sooners sweep No. 10 USC behind Layne Sleeth's singles upset, Corley sisters' doubles domination
Crimson and Queens drag show to make 'bigger and better' in-person return with 'exciting' new features
Applications for Crimson and Queens, OU’s annual drag show, have gone live. The applications are open until March 11. Crimson and Queens is the OU-organized drag show that features performances from drag artists at OU, in Oklahoma and in the professional drag world. The show will be held in person on April 28.
Many organizations are working on the event, including the Gender + Equality Center, the Union Programming Board, the Student Government Association, the Student Alumni Board and the Campus Activities Council’s Speakers Bureau. Jerry Lessley, an organizer and founder of Crimson and Queens, said that all different kinds of drag are welcome.
Monday, Feb. 21
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Baseball vs. Wichita State
4 p.m.
Men's basketball @ Texas Tech
7 p.m. | Lubbock, TX
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Women's basketball @ TCU
6:30 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX
Thursday, Feb. 24
Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup
7 p.m. | Frisco, TX
Friday, Feb. 25
Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships
Ames, IA
Softball @ CSU Fullerton
2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Baseball vs. Northwestern State
4 p.m.
Women's tennis @ UCF
4 p.m. | Orlando, FL
Softball @ Long Beach State
5 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Women's gymnastics @ Florida
5:45 p.m. | Gainesville, FL
Men's tennis vs. Texas A&M
6 p.m.
Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma
7 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Saturday, Feb. 26
Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships
Ames, IA
Men's basketball vs. Oklahoma State
11 a.m.
Softball vs. Arizona
12 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Baseball vs. Northwestern State
2 p.m.
Softball @ Tennessee
2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA
Women's basketball vs. Kansas State
4 p.m.
Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals
7 p.m. | Frisco, TX
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
