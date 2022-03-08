Jocelyn Alo

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo grimaces while being intentionally walked while trying to set the NCAA career home-run record during the season home opener against Minnesota on March 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

'It's out of our hands': Sooners' Jocelyn Alo walked 3 times vs Minnesota, home run record eludes OU softball slugger again

Jocelyn Alo rested her bat on her shoulder as she stared down Minnesota’s pitcher, already knowing what was about to happen. The ensuing intentional walk was Alo’s third of the game and her 18th this season. Before trotting to first base, the Hauula, Hawaii, native indignantly tossed her bat aside, unstrapped her elbow pad and chucked it, too.

Matching the frustration of the Sooners’ star, the 1,531 fans in attendance for OU’s home opener on Monday reigned boos from the stands, as yet another team denied Alo a monumental feat. Despite the Gophers’ refusal to pitch to the reigning USA Softball National Player of the Year, No. 1 Oklahoma (16-0) run-ruled Minnesota (11-8) 9-1 in five innings.

OU Division of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion to host annual 'DEI Week' featuring online, in-person events

The University of Oklahoma’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is hosting its third annual “DEI Week” from March 7-11. This year the week’s theme is “Community of Care,” inspired by OU’s DEI strategic plan, the fourth step of which is to “become a place of belonging and emotional growth for all students, faculty, staff, and alumni.” Teara Lander, is the Assistant Vice President of the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office at OU. She said the idea of the “community of care” theme is an all-encompassing intention.

OU softball run-rules Minnesota 9-1 as Jocelyn Alo is walked 3 times

OU Daily Newsletter

Tuesday, Mar. 8

Baseball vs. Dallas Baptist

  • 3 p.m.

International Women's Day with the GEC

Wednesday, Mar. 9

Diversity in Comics Art Walk

Thursday, Mar. 10

"My Story of Belonging" with the GEC

Men's basketball @ Big 12 Championship

  • 6 p.m. | Kansas City, MO

Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic

  • 7:30 p.m. | Honolulu, HI

Friday, Mar. 11

Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships

  • Birmingham, AL

Women's golf @ Clover Cup

  • Mesa, AZ

DEI: Care Campaign Giveaway

Women's basketball @ Big 12 championship

  • 11 a.m. | Kansas City, MO

Women's tennis vs. Kansas

  • 5 p.m.

Baseball vs. UTSA

  • 6:30 p.m.

Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic

  • 7:30 p.m. | Honolulu, HI

Women's gymnastics @ Tempe Tri

  • 8 p.m. | Tempe, AZ

Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic

  • 10 p.m. | Honolulu, HI

Saturday, Mar. 12

Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships

  • Birmingham, AL

Women's golf @ Clover Cup

  • Mesa, AZ

Baseball vs. UTSA

  • 2 p.m.

Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic

  • 4 p.m. | Honolulu, HI

Men's gymnastics vs. Ohio State

  • 6 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 13

Women's golf @ Clover Cup

  • Mesa, AZ

Women's tennis vs. Kansas State

  • 12 p.m.

Men's tennis @ Tulsa

  • 1 p.m. | Tulsa, OK

Baseball vs. UTSA

  • 2 p.m.

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

