'It's out of our hands': Sooners' Jocelyn Alo walked 3 times vs Minnesota, home run record eludes OU softball slugger again
Jocelyn Alo rested her bat on her shoulder as she stared down Minnesota’s pitcher, already knowing what was about to happen. The ensuing intentional walk was Alo’s third of the game and her 18th this season. Before trotting to first base, the Hauula, Hawaii, native indignantly tossed her bat aside, unstrapped her elbow pad and chucked it, too.
Matching the frustration of the Sooners’ star, the 1,531 fans in attendance for OU’s home opener on Monday reigned boos from the stands, as yet another team denied Alo a monumental feat. Despite the Gophers’ refusal to pitch to the reigning USA Softball National Player of the Year, No. 1 Oklahoma (16-0) run-ruled Minnesota (11-8) 9-1 in five innings.
OU Division of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion to host annual 'DEI Week' featuring online, in-person events
The University of Oklahoma’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is hosting its third annual “DEI Week” from March 7-11. This year the week’s theme is “Community of Care,” inspired by OU’s DEI strategic plan, the fourth step of which is to “become a place of belonging and emotional growth for all students, faculty, staff, and alumni.” Teara Lander, is the Assistant Vice President of the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office at OU. She said the idea of the “community of care” theme is an all-encompassing intention.
Tuesday, Mar. 8
Baseball vs. Dallas Baptist
3 p.m.
International Women's Day with the GEC
12-1:30 p.m. | More information
Wednesday, Mar. 9
Diversity in Comics Art Walk
3 p.m. | More information
Thursday, Mar. 10
"My Story of Belonging" with the GEC
12 p.m. | More information
Men's basketball @ Big 12 Championship
6 p.m. | Kansas City, MO
Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic
7:30 p.m. | Honolulu, HI
Friday, Mar. 11
Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships
Birmingham, AL
Women's golf @ Clover Cup
Mesa, AZ
DEI: Care Campaign Giveaway
Women's basketball @ Big 12 championship
11 a.m. | Kansas City, MO
Women's tennis vs. Kansas
5 p.m.
Baseball vs. UTSA
6:30 p.m.
Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic
7:30 p.m. | Honolulu, HI
Women's gymnastics @ Tempe Tri
8 p.m. | Tempe, AZ
Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic
10 p.m. | Honolulu, HI
Saturday, Mar. 12
Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships
Birmingham, AL
Women's golf @ Clover Cup
Mesa, AZ
Baseball vs. UTSA
2 p.m.
Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic
4 p.m. | Honolulu, HI
Men's gymnastics vs. Ohio State
6 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 13
Women's golf @ Clover Cup
Mesa, AZ
Women's tennis vs. Kansas State
12 p.m.
Men's tennis @ Tulsa
1 p.m. | Tulsa, OK
Baseball vs. UTSA
2 p.m.
