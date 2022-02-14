Mayor of Norman

Norman Mayor Cindy Rosenthal speaks at an event on Sept. 18 in the Five Partners Place building on the Research campus. 

 Noor Eemaan/The Daily

'Encourage women to empower other women': Female politicians in Norman discuss complexities of life in office

In the wake of increased political hostility, past, current and aspiring female political officials in Norman said they believe their gender can prevent them from being viewed as effective leaders and subject them to more hate. Still, they maintained that a local network of female empowerment allows for vulnerability and has helped sustain them while in office.

OU Daily Newsletter

Monday, Feb. 14

Happy Valentine's Day!

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic

  • Canóvanas, Puerto Rico

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic

  • Canóvanas, Puerto Rico

Men's basketball vs. Texas

  • 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Women's basketball vs. Texas Tech

  • 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Friday, Feb. 18

UPB Movies: School Daze

Baseball @ Auburn

  • 11 a.m. | Arlington, TX

Softball @ McNeese State

  • 12 p.m. | Houston, TX

Softball @ Houston

  • 3 p.m. | Houston, TX

Queerying Place — Virtual Panel

Saturday, Feb. 19

Track and field @ Arkansas Qualifier

  • Fayetteville, AR

Softball @ McNeese State

  • 12:30 p.m. | Houston, TX

Men's basketball @ Iowa State

  • 1 p.m. | Ames, IA

Softball @ Houston

  • 3 p.m. | Houston, TX

Men's gymnastics vs. Nebraska

  • 6 p.m.

Women's basketball @ Iowa State

  • 6 p.m. | Ames, IA

Women's gymnastics @ Metroplex Challenge

  • 6:45 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX

Baseball @ Arizona

  • 7 p.m. | Arlington, TX

