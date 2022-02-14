Editor's note: Happy Valentine's Day! Stay tuned to the website or download our app for fun, valentine-themed content today!
'Encourage women to empower other women': Female politicians in Norman discuss complexities of life in office
In the wake of increased political hostility, past, current and aspiring female political officials in Norman said they believe their gender can prevent them from being viewed as effective leaders and subject them to more hate. Still, they maintained that a local network of female empowerment allows for vulnerability and has helped sustain them while in office.
OU Food Services tests ‘Transact Mobile Ordering’ app for on-campus restaurants
Jordan Goldwire's last-second miss seals Sooners' 21st straight road loss at Kansas
With eight seconds remaining on the game clock, Jordan Goldwire stood atop the 3-point line and surveyed his options. The redshirt senior guard, who had scored 10 of Oklahoma’s last 12 points at that point, drove to his left while flanked by Kansas forward KJ Adams Jr. Goldwire stepped back and floated up a potential game-tying jump shot at the buzzer that would’ve extended play into overtime. But Goldwire’s shot clanked off the front of the rim and out of rebounding reach for leaping junior forward Jalen Hill, as Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) fell to No. 8 Kansas (20-4, 9-2) 71-69, dropping its 21st straight game against the Jayhawks in Lawrence.
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Bobby Evans win Super Bowl LVI despite Joe Mixon's TD pass
Despite halftime lead, Sooners narrowly fall to No. 8 Kansas 71-69 on road
5 takeaways from Sooners' 71-69 loss to No. 8 Kansas on the road
'We failed to respond': Jennie Baranczyk's technical, Sooners' poor 3rd quarter costs OU basketball at Texas
No. 12 Sooners fall 78-63 at No. 16 Texas, snapping 4-game win streak
Sooners No. 9 overall seed in latest NCAA Tournament selection committee Top 16
Trae Young to participate in 3-point contest, Buddy Hield traded to Pacers
No. 2 Sooners defeat George Washington 197.425-194.925 at home
Ragan Smith hits another perfect 10, Danielle Sievers breaks out in rout of George Washington
Vitaliy Guimaraes returns against Illinois, aiming for strong finish to senior season
Raydel Gamboa, No. 2 Sooners top No. 5 Illinois 403.850-398.650 on road
Peyton Graham sliding to shortstop, Jake Bennett's evolution — 5 things to know ahead of 2022 season
No. 8 Sooners knock off No. 1 Texas in ITA National Indoors quarterfinals
Monday, Feb. 14
Happy Valentine's Day!
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic
Canóvanas, Puerto Rico
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic
Canóvanas, Puerto Rico
Men's basketball vs. Texas
6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Women's basketball vs. Texas Tech
6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Friday, Feb. 18
UPB Movies: School Daze
Baseball @ Auburn
11 a.m. | Arlington, TX
Softball @ McNeese State
12 p.m. | Houston, TX
Softball @ Houston
3 p.m. | Houston, TX
Queerying Place — Virtual Panel
12:30-2 p.m. | More information
Saturday, Feb. 19
Track and field @ Arkansas Qualifier
Fayetteville, AR
Softball @ McNeese State
12:30 p.m. | Houston, TX
Men's basketball @ Iowa State
1 p.m. | Ames, IA
Softball @ Houston
3 p.m. | Houston, TX
Men's gymnastics vs. Nebraska
6 p.m.
Women's basketball @ Iowa State
6 p.m. | Ames, IA
Women's gymnastics @ Metroplex Challenge
6:45 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX
Baseball @ Arizona
7 p.m. | Arlington, TX
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
