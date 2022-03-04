OU graduate teaching assistants discuss feeling overlooked, underpaid
Graduate teaching assistants across departments said they feel university culture fosters an environment where their time and energy used instructing other students and attending their own classes is left unappreciated.
Alex Crayon, a master’s student studying English, rhetoric and writing studies with a concentration in creative writing, is in his fourth semester as a graduate teaching assistant in the English department. Crayon taught two sections of English 1113 during the fall 2021 semester and is teaching English 1213 this semester.
He said his students have had trouble adjusting to a return to in-person learning and the level of effort expected because their last time in a standard classroom setting was during their junior year of high school.
Friday, Mar. 4
Baseball @ LSU
3 p.m. | Houston, TX
Men's tennis @ Arizona
5 p.m. | Tucson, AZ
Women's gymnastics vs. Michigan
7:45 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Saturday, Mar. 5
Wrestling @ Big 12 Championship
Tulsa, OK
Rowing vs. Kansas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Baseball @ UCLA
11 a.m. | Houston, TX
Soccer vs. Oral Roberts
1 p.m.
Women's basketball vs. Kansas
2 p.m.
Men's basketball @ Kansas State
3 p.m. | Manhattan, KS
Soccer vs. Rogers State
4 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Sunday, Mar. 6
Wrestling @ Big 12 Championship
Tulsa, OK
Women's tennis vs Illinois
11 a.m.
Men's gymnastics @ Springfield/William & Mary
11 a.m. | Springfield, MA
Men's tennis @ Arizona State
1 p.m. | Tempe, AZ
Women's gymnastics @ Denton Quad
2 p.m. | Denton, TX
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
3 p.m. | More information
Monday, Mar. 7
Softball vs. Minnesota
5 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 8
Baseball vs. Dallas Baptist
6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar. 9
TBA | Kansas City, MO
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
