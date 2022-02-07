Cleveland County Election Board says mayoral candidate's claim of voting machine malfunction is false
Mayoral candidate Nicole Kish’s claim that an election worker took a voter’s ballot after a voting machine malfunction is false, according to the Cleveland County Election Board. Kish claimed on Facebook Thursday that, around 4 p.m., a voting machine had broken during the early voting process and a voter, who was voting for Kish, asked to leave her completed ballot with an election worker. Bill Pretty, the assistant secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board, said that the claim was false. In the event a machine broke down, an election worker would’ve directed the voter to place their ballot in an emergency bin to be scanned once the machine was replaced or fixed.
OU announces new hire for inaugural Chief Executive Officer of OU Health
Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office finds officers' shooting of homeless woman 'justified and appropriate'
'It was pretty crazy': Jennie Baranczyk recaps OU basketball's snow-impeded trip to Waco
About six hours before the start of their matchup against Baylor, the Sooners' flight to Waco was canceled due to inclement weather. This comes after their original flight out of Max Westheimer Airport in Norman was also canceled due to weather. When that flight got canceled, OU’s travel options were slim. Director of basketball operations Shannon Gage spent the next hour trying to contact nearby airports before realizing they would have to drive. Kincaid bus driver Kevin Kingsbury agreed to stick with the Sooners through the winter storm. When the Sooners finally got to the Ferrell Center at 7:15 p.m., they had just 30 minutes to change, warm-up and take the floor.
Former Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey named 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl MVP
'We had a bunch of bad possessions': OU basketball plagued by offensive struggles in loss to Oklahoma State
Sooners fall to Oklahoma State 64-55 on the road, lose 7th of last 8 games
5 final takeaways from Sooners' 64-55 Bedlam loss at Oklahoma State
Trae Young continues all-star play, Blake Griffin delivers amid Nets' slump
'We're not afraid of the scoreboard': OU basketball slips past West Virginia in double-overtime thriller
No. 18 Sooners come from behind, beat West Virginia 101-99 in double-overtime
5 final takeaways from No. 18 Sooners' 101-99 double-overtime win over West Virginia
No. 2 Sooners defeat TWU 198.050-194.775 at home
'An amazing feeling': Ragan Smith's perfect 10.0 helps OU women's gymnastics beat TWU before strong crowd
Sooners dominate Little Rock 37-3 at home
'An ugly win': Behind Justin Thomas, No. 25 OU wrestling outlasts No. 23 South Dakota State 16-15 in home finale
Alex Martinez spearheads No. 22 Sooners' 5-2 home win over Arkansas
No. 8 Sooners sweep New Mexico State 7-0, 5-0 in double-header
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History to host 'For the Love of Natural History' themed Curiousiday event
The theme of the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History’s Curiousiday event this month is “For the Love of Natural History.” The event, which will be Feb. 12, is free with general admission and will have activities themed around love for kids and families to participate in, including making fish prints, colorful wings and cupid's arrows to play with gravity. The activities will be at different booths located around the museum. There will also be a scavenger hunt, with the award for completion being a special Sam Noble Valentine's Day card with candy.
PHOTOS: OU campus covered in snow
View the full gallery here.
OU women's basketball overcomes West Virginia 101-99 in double overtime
OU women's gymnastics defeats TWU with help from Ragan Smith's perfect 10 on beam
Monday, Feb. 7
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Men's basketball vs. Texas Tech
8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Softball @ UC Santa Barbara
4:30 p.m.
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Friday, Feb. 11
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Men's tennis vs. Alabama
6 p.m.
Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout
Lubbock, TX
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Softball @ Loyola Marymount
5:45 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Women's gymnastics vs. George Washington
6:45 p.m.
Softball @ Mississippi State
8:30 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Saturday, Feb. 12
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Curiousiday – For the Love of Natural History
10:30 a.m. | More information
Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout
Lubbock, TX
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's basketball @ Kansas
12 p.m. | Lawrence, KS
Men's gymnastics @ Illinois
4 p.m. | Champaign, IL
Softball @ UCLA
6 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Women's basketball @ Texas
7 p.m. | Austin, TX
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
