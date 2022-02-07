Voting booths

People vote in voting booths for the 2020 United States Presidential election on Nov. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Cleveland County Election Board says mayoral candidate's claim of voting machine malfunction is false

Mayoral candidate Nicole Kish’s claim that an election worker took a voter’s ballot after a voting machine malfunction is false, according to the Cleveland County Election Board. Kish claimed on Facebook Thursday that, around 4 p.m., a voting machine had broken during the early voting process and a voter, who was voting for Kish, asked to leave her completed ballot with an election worker. Bill Pretty, the assistant secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board, said that the claim was false. In the event a machine broke down, an election worker would’ve directed the voter to place their ballot in an emergency bin to be scanned once the machine was replaced or fixed.

The Sooners huddle during the game against Oklahoma State on Jan. 26.

'It was pretty crazy': Jennie Baranczyk recaps OU basketball's snow-impeded trip to Waco

About six hours before the start of their matchup against Baylor, the Sooners' flight to Waco was canceled due to inclement weather. This comes after their original flight out of Max Westheimer Airport in Norman was also canceled due to weather. When that flight got canceled, OU’s travel options were slim. Director of basketball operations Shannon Gage spent the next hour trying to contact nearby airports before realizing they would have to drive. Kincaid bus driver Kevin Kingsbury agreed to stick with the Sooners through the winter storm. When the Sooners finally got to the Ferrell Center at 7:15 p.m., they had just 30 minutes to change, warm-up and take the floor.

for the love of nh photo

Sam Noble Museum of Natural History to host 'For the Love of Natural History' themed Curiousiday event

The theme of the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History’s Curiousiday event this month is “For the Love of Natural History.” The event, which will be Feb. 12, is free with general admission and will have activities themed around love for kids and families to participate in, including making fish prints, colorful wings and cupid's arrows to play with gravity. The activities will be at different booths located around the museum. There will also be a scavenger hunt, with the award for completion being a special Sam Noble Valentine's Day card with candy.

OU flags

OU flags on campus on Feb. 4.

PHOTOS: OU campus covered in snow

OU campus covered in snow

1 of 4

View the full gallery here.

OU Daily Newsletter

Monday, Feb. 7

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Men's basketball vs. Texas Tech

  • 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Softball @ UC Santa Barbara

  • 4:30 p.m.

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

Friday, Feb. 11

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

Men's tennis vs. Alabama

  • 6 p.m.

Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout

  • Lubbock, TX

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Softball @ Loyola Marymount

  • 5:45 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Women's gymnastics vs. George Washington

  • 6:45 p.m.

Softball @ Mississippi State

  • 8:30 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Saturday, Feb. 12

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

Curiousiday – For the Love of Natural History

Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout

  • Lubbock, TX

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Men's basketball @ Kansas

  • 12 p.m. | Lawrence, KS

Men's gymnastics @ Illinois

  • 4 p.m. | Champaign, IL

Softball @ UCLA

  • 6 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Women's basketball @ Texas

  • 7 p.m. | Austin, TX

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

