OU Delta Gamma chapter on ‘poor standing’ following Dec. 3 investigation, university still reviewing report

OU’s Delta Gamma chapter is on “poor standing” following an investigation that began Dec. 3 and led to a vote to keep the chapter open, according to statements by a university spokesperson and Delta Gamma. Mallory Borino, the director of marketing and communications for the Delta Gamma Fraternity, wrote in an email to The Daily that the chapter will be on “compliance status” but still open and active after the conclusion of its 60-day chapter closure and review process. The status bars the chapter from voting on “fraternity business” at Delta Gamma’s upcoming convention and receiving awards, according to Borino.

Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against Texas on Feb. 15

Porter Moser weighs in on Michigan-Wisconsin and ORU-NDSU handshake line scuffles

Porter Moser didn’t pull any punches while addressing two prominent handshake line altercations that recently occurred in college basketball. First, a postgame scuffle between North Dakota State and Oral Roberts on Feb. 17 turned into a full court fight. Then, on Sunday, Feb. 20, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, after a verbal argument with head coach Greg Gard over a timeout called with 15 seconds left, sparking a brawl between the Badgers and Wolverines.

Moser addressed the positives that come from handshake lines. Players from each team get to debrief after a hard-fought contest and congratulate each other in ways they couldn’t without. Coaches reap similar benefits from the handshake line, but sitting in the head coaching seat does change the outlook of losses, according to Moser.

  • Sooners rise to No. 2 in season's 1st rankings using National Qualifying Score

OU Daily Newsletter

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Baseball vs. Wichita State

  • 4 p.m.

Men's basketball @ Texas Tech

  • 7 p.m. | Lubbock, TX

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Women's basketball @ TCU

  • 6:30 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX

Thursday, Feb. 24

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup

  • 7 p.m. | Frisco, TX

Friday, Feb. 25

Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships

  • Ames, IA

Softball @ CSU Fullerton

  • 2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 4 p.m.

Women's tennis @ UCF

  • 4 p.m. | Orlando, FL

Softball @ Long Beach State

  • 5 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Women's gymnastics @ Florida

  • 5:45 p.m. | Gainesville, FL

Men's tennis vs. Texas A&M

  • 6 p.m.

Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma

  • 7 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Saturday, Feb. 26

Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships

  • Ames, IA

Men's basketball vs. Oklahoma State

  • 11 a.m.

Softball vs. Arizona

  • 12 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 2 p.m.

Softball @ Tennessee

  • 2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Women's basketball vs. Kansas State

  • 4 p.m.

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals

  • 7 p.m. | Frisco, TX

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Sunday, Feb. 27

Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate

  • Las Vegas, NV

Women's golf @ Westbrook Invitational

  • Peoria, AZ

Softball @ Utah

  • 11 a.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Men's tennis vs. Baylor

  • 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 2 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals

  • 5:30 p.m. | Frisco, TX

