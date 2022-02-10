conversiontherapy

A family with their child, who is holding a pride flag.

 Alayna Weldon/The Daily

Oklahoma House State Powers presents bill to prohibit restriction of conversion therapy on 2SLGBTQ+ children

The Oklahoma House State Powers moved to pass a new bill Wednesday morning that would retroactively legalize the practice of conversion therapy on 2SLGBTQ+ individuals in the state. The bill passed with a vote of 5-1, with District 77 Representative John Waldron (D-Tulsa) being the only opposition, and the bill will now be heard by the house floor. House Bill 2973, also known as the Parental and Family Rights in Counseling Protection Act, was authored by District 2 State Representative Jim Olsen (R-Roland). If enshrined into law, the bill would not allow the prohibition of “sexual orientation change efforts” or “gender dysphoria resolution efforts” in the state.

Other news:

Umoja Gibson

Senior guard Umoja Gibson during the game against Kansas State on Jan. 1.

Sooners upset No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55 behind Umoja Gibson's 30-point performance

Oklahoma (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) upset No. 9 Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4) 70-55 on Wednesday night in Norman. Senior guard Umoja Gibson erupted for an OU career-high 30 points along with five rebounds. Senior guard Elijah Harkless scored 13 and junior forward Jalen Hill added nine points and seven rebounds. Gibson led OU from behind the arc, as the Sooners shot a blistering 13-for-28 from 3-point range as a team, powered by Gibson shooting 8-for-11 from 3-point distance. The Sooners also decisively won the rebound battle, outrebounding the Red Raiders 34-26.

Other sports:

OU football:

OU men's basketball:

OU women's basketball:

OU men's tennis:

OU women's tennis:

OU Daily Newsletter

Thursday, Feb. 10

Softball @ UC Santa Barbara

  • 4:30 p.m.

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

Friday, Feb. 11

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

Men's tennis vs. Alabama

  • 6 p.m.

Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout

  • Lubbock, TX

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Softball @ Loyola Marymount

  • 5:45 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Women's gymnastics vs. George Washington

  • 6:45 p.m.

Softball @ Mississippi State

  • 8:30 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Saturday, Feb. 12

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

Curiousiday – For the Love of Natural History

Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout

  • Lubbock, TX

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Men's basketball @ Kansas

  • 12 p.m. | Lawrence, KS

Men's gymnastics @ Illinois

  • 4 p.m. | Champaign, IL

Softball @ UCLA

  • 6 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Women's basketball @ Texas

  • 7 p.m. | Austin, TX

Sunday, Feb. 13

OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter

  • 3 p.m. | More information

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Men's tennis vs. Drake

  • 1 p.m.

Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic

  • Canóvanas, Puerto Rico

Softball @ UC San Diego

  • 1 p.m. | Irvine, CA

Monday, Feb. 14

Happy Valentine's Day!

Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors

  • Madison, WI

Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic

  • Canóvanas, Puerto Rico

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic

  • Canóvanas, Puerto Rico

Men's basketball vs. Texas

  • 6 p.m.

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments