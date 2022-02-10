Oklahoma House State Powers presents bill to prohibit restriction of conversion therapy on 2SLGBTQ+ children
The Oklahoma House State Powers moved to pass a new bill Wednesday morning that would retroactively legalize the practice of conversion therapy on 2SLGBTQ+ individuals in the state. The bill passed with a vote of 5-1, with District 77 Representative John Waldron (D-Tulsa) being the only opposition, and the bill will now be heard by the house floor. House Bill 2973, also known as the Parental and Family Rights in Counseling Protection Act, was authored by District 2 State Representative Jim Olsen (R-Roland). If enshrined into law, the bill would not allow the prohibition of “sexual orientation change efforts” or “gender dysphoria resolution efforts” in the state.
Oklahoma (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) upset No. 9 Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4) 70-55 on Wednesday night in Norman. Senior guard Umoja Gibson erupted for an OU career-high 30 points along with five rebounds. Senior guard Elijah Harkless scored 13 and junior forward Jalen Hill added nine points and seven rebounds. Gibson led OU from behind the arc, as the Sooners shot a blistering 13-for-28 from 3-point range as a team, powered by Gibson shooting 8-for-11 from 3-point distance. The Sooners also decisively won the rebound battle, outrebounding the Red Raiders 34-26.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Softball @ UC Santa Barbara
4:30 p.m.
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Friday, Feb. 11
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Men's tennis vs. Alabama
6 p.m.
Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout
Lubbock, TX
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Softball @ Loyola Marymount
5:45 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Women's gymnastics vs. George Washington
6:45 p.m.
Softball @ Mississippi State
8:30 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Saturday, Feb. 12
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Curiousiday – For the Love of Natural History
10:30 a.m. | More information
Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout
Lubbock, TX
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's basketball @ Kansas
12 p.m. | Lawrence, KS
Men's gymnastics @ Illinois
4 p.m. | Champaign, IL
Softball @ UCLA
6 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Women's basketball @ Texas
7 p.m. | Austin, TX
Sunday, Feb. 13
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
3 p.m. | More information
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's tennis vs. Drake
1 p.m.
Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic
Canóvanas, Puerto Rico
Softball @ UC San Diego
1 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Monday, Feb. 14
Happy Valentine's Day!
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic
Canóvanas, Puerto Rico
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic
Canóvanas, Puerto Rico
Men's basketball vs. Texas
6 p.m.
