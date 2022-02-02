OU SGA, Division of Student Affairs presents tentative three percent tuition increase, fees simplification process
During a webinar on Monday night, the OU Student Government Association and Division of Student Affairs presented a fees simplification process and strategic plan investments, including a tentative three percent tuition rate increase. The webinar would be made available on the OU SGA website for any and all to view in the interest of transparency.
Norman City Council elections
Norman City Council Ward 2 candidates
Norman City Council Ward 4 candidates
Norman City Council Ward 6 candidates
Norman City Council Ward 8 candidates
OU closes Norman campus, moves virtual Wednesday, Thursday
OU Police Department reports theft of 2 vehicles, notes uptick in auto thefts over 5 years
Norman Public Schools announces closure ahead of inclement winter weather on Wednesday
OU alumnus, current student discuss devastation of, community response to Colorado wildfire
Former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams transferring to USC, reuniting with Lincoln Riley
Former freshman Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday morning. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the decision through an exclusive interview with Williams. Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 3 after leading OU to a win over Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. Williams threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns during the 2021 season.
5-star 2022 punter Brady Braun commits to Sooners
'They overwhelmed us': OU basketball suffers 1st home loss to TCU, closing out grueling January slate
Sooners' Audrey Davis, Carly Woodard, Danae Fletcher sweep Big 12 weekly awards
Sooners Jocelyn Alo, Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman named to various Team USA rosters
Sooners unanimously ranked No. 1 in USA Today/NFCA preseason poll
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Women's basketball @ Baylor
7 p.m. | Waco, TX
Thursday, Feb. 3
Friday, Feb. 4
Track and Field @ Husker Invitational
Lincoln, NE
Wrestling vs. Little Rock
6 p.m.
Men's tennis vs. Wichita State
6 p.m.
Women's gymnastics vs. TWU
6:45 p.m.
UPB movies: King Richard
Saturday, Feb. 5
Track and field @ Husker Invitational
Lincoln, NE
Men's basketball @ Oklahoma State
11 a.m. | Stillwater, OK
Women's tennis vs. New Mexico State
TBD
Women's basketball vs. West Virginia
3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Wrestling vs. South Dakota State
3 p.m.
Men's tennis vs. Arkansas
1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
