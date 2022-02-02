zacklissau

OU SGA President Zack Lissau moderates the Tuition, New Investments, and Progress Jan. 31. 

 Kaly Phan/The Daily

OU SGA, Division of Student Affairs presents tentative three percent tuition increase, fees simplification process

During a webinar on Monday night, the OU Student Government Association and Division of Student Affairs presented a fees simplification process and strategic plan investments, including a tentative three percent tuition rate increase. The webinar would be made available on the OU SGA website for any and all to view in the interest of transparency.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams before the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

Former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams transferring to USC, reuniting with Lincoln Riley

Former freshman Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday morning. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the decision through an exclusive interview with Williams. Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 3 after leading OU to a win over Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. Williams threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns during the 2021 season.

Wednesday, Feb. 2 

Women's basketball @ Baylor

  • 7 p.m. | Waco, TX

Thursday, Feb. 3

Friday, Feb. 4 

Track and Field @ Husker Invitational

  • Lincoln, NE

Wrestling vs. Little Rock

  • 6 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Wichita State

  • 6 p.m.

Women's gymnastics vs. TWU

  • 6:45 p.m.

UPB movies: King Richard

Saturday, Feb. 5

Track and field @ Husker Invitational

  • Lincoln, NE

Men's basketball @ Oklahoma State

  • 11 a.m. | Stillwater, OK

Women's tennis vs. New Mexico State

  • TBD

Women's basketball vs. West Virginia

  • 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Wrestling vs. South Dakota State

  • 3 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Arkansas

  • 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

