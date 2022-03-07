OU Dance Marathon raises $735,000 for Children's Miracle Network
The Campus Activities Council's OU Dance Marathon raised $735,214.22 for Oklahoma Children's Hospital following its 12-hour dance event in Sarkeys Fitness Center. The money is donated to children who currently or have been treated for pediatric illnesses — or “Miracle Kids” — and their families. One of the miracle family mothers, Carrie Stowell, said for her daughters, Vivian and Veronica, this event is not only about the money raised but the community of OU students and other children who participate.
Faculty, experts from OU, other universities contextualize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in two virtual webinars
Norman Ward 5 community opposes ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plans; fears losing homes, environmental impacts
Umoja Gibson leads Sooners' victory over Kansas State, helps keep NCAA Tournament hopes alive
Umoja Gibson stood alone at the wing with 4:35 left in the game, feeling a hot hand after dropping 20 first half points. The senior guard received a pass from redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson and gathered in the corner before drilling his first bucket of the second half, much to the excitement of the Sooners’ bench behind him. Gibson’s 3-pointer gave OU a 70-59 lead, its biggest of the game, before leading the Sooners to their first win at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan since 2012 on Saturday. Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) didn’t look back and made five of its last seven shots to defeat Kansas State (14-16, 6-12) 78-71, keeping its tournament hopes alive.
Sooners defeat Kansas State 78-71, win in Manhattan for 1st time since 2012
Sooners clinch No. 7 seed for Big 12 Tournament, will face No. 2 seed Baylor in 1st round
C.J. Noland makes Big 12 All-Freshman Team, 4 Sooners named conference honorable mentions
'We are not done yet': After upset loss to Kansas, OU basketball huddles to regroup before Big 12 Tournament rematch
No. 2 Sooners take down TWU, Air Force, Southeast Missouri State on road
No. 2 Sooners score 400.900 in commanding victory over Springfield, William & Mary
Sooners' home opener vs Minnesota moved up to 4 p.m. due to anticipated cold temperatures
Sooners fall 8-0 to No. 17 Tennessee, end Shriners Children's College Classic winless
Big 12 Championship: 6 Sooners complete runs through tournament with top-5 finishes in session 3
Pinocchio’s Italian Restaurant to reopen after 20 years on Campus Corner
Pinocchio’s Italian Restaurant is reopening on Campus Corner in late 2022 after being closed since 2001. The restaurant originally opened in 1972 in Stubbeman Village by Glen Woods, serving breadsticks, pizza, spaghetti and salads. Woods closed the restaurant in 2001 when he realized he wanted to pursue a teaching career in music. He graduated from OU in 1969 with a degree in music education, according to The Oklahoman. Norman local Michael Nash is partnering with Woods in reopening at a new location. Nash said he was ordering breadsticks from a local pizza place in Norman when he realized he missed Pinocchio’s breadsticks.
College of Fine Arts to host 31st annual ‘ARTS! ARTS! ARTS! Gala’ featuring tribute to honorary chairs, alumni award
OU international organizations aim to 'foster community' in 'Clothing Swap' donation event
Monday, Mar. 7
Softball vs. Minnesota
4 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 8
Baseball vs. Dallas Baptist
6:30 p.m.
International Women's Day with the GEC
12-1:30 p.m. | More information
Wednesday, Mar. 9
Diversity in Comics Art Walk
3 p.m. | More information
Thursday, Mar. 10
"My Story of Belonging" with the GEC
12 p.m. | More information
Men's basketball @ Big 12 Championship
6 p.m. | Kansas City, MO
Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic
7:30 p.m. | Honolulu, HI
Friday, Mar. 11
Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships
Birmingham, AL
Women's golf @ Clover Cup
Mesa, AZ
DEI: Care Campaign Giveaway
Women's basketball @ Big 12 championship
11 a.m. | Kansas City, MO
Women's tennis vs. Kansas
5 p.m.
Baseball vs. UTSA
6:30 p.m.
Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic
7:30 p.m. | Honolulu, HI
Women's gymnastics @ Tempe Tri
8 p.m. | Tempe, AZ
Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic
10 p.m. | Honolulu, HI
Saturday, Mar. 12
Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships
Birmingham, AL
Women's golf @ Clover Cup
Mesa, AZ
Baseball vs. UTSA
2 p.m.
Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic
4 p.m. | Honolulu, HI
Men's gymnastics vs. Ohio State
6 p.m.
The OU Daily
The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916
