OU Dance Marathon raises $735,000 for Children's Miracle Network

The Campus Activities Council's OU Dance Marathon raised $735,214.22 for Oklahoma Children's Hospital following its 12-hour dance event in Sarkeys Fitness Center. The money is donated to children who currently or have been treated for pediatric illnesses — or “Miracle Kids” — and their families. One of the miracle family mothers, Carrie Stowell, said for her daughters, Vivian and Veronica, this event is not only about the money raised but the community of OU students and other children who participate.

Umoja Gibson

Senior guard Umoja Gibson during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 26

Umoja Gibson leads Sooners' victory over Kansas State, helps keep NCAA Tournament hopes alive

Umoja Gibson stood alone at the wing with 4:35 left in the game, feeling a hot hand after dropping 20 first half points. The senior guard received a pass from redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson and gathered in the corner before drilling his first bucket of the second half, much to the excitement of the Sooners’ bench behind him. Gibson’s 3-pointer gave OU a 70-59 lead, its biggest of the game, before leading the Sooners to their first win at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan since 2012 on Saturday. Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) didn’t look back and made five of its last seven shots to defeat Kansas State (14-16, 6-12) 78-71, keeping its tournament hopes alive.

  • 'We are not done yet': After upset loss to Kansas, OU basketball huddles to regroup before Big 12 Tournament rematch

Pinocchio's Logo

Pinocchio’s Italian Restaurant to reopen after 20 years on Campus Corner

Pinocchio’s Italian Restaurant is reopening on Campus Corner in late 2022 after being closed since 2001. The restaurant originally opened in 1972 in Stubbeman Village by Glen Woods, serving breadsticks, pizza, spaghetti and salads. Woods closed the restaurant in 2001 when he realized he wanted to pursue a teaching career in music. He graduated from OU in 1969 with a degree in music education, according to The Oklahoman. Norman local Michael Nash is partnering with Woods in reopening at a new location. Nash said he was ordering breadsticks from a local pizza place in Norman when he realized he missed Pinocchio’s breadsticks.

No. 19 OU women's basketball falls to Kansas 73-67 in regular season finale

Monday, Mar. 7

Softball vs. Minnesota

  • 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 8

Baseball vs. Dallas Baptist

  • 6:30 p.m.

International Women's Day with the GEC

Wednesday, Mar. 9

Diversity in Comics Art Walk

Thursday, Mar. 10

"My Story of Belonging" with the GEC

Men's basketball @ Big 12 Championship

  • 6 p.m. | Kansas City, MO

Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic

  • 7:30 p.m. | Honolulu, HI

Friday, Mar. 11

Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships

  • Birmingham, AL

Women's golf @ Clover Cup

  • Mesa, AZ

DEI: Care Campaign Giveaway

Women's basketball @ Big 12 championship

  • 11 a.m. | Kansas City, MO

Women's tennis vs. Kansas

  • 5 p.m.

Baseball vs. UTSA

  • 6:30 p.m.

Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic

  • 7:30 p.m. | Honolulu, HI

Women's gymnastics @ Tempe Tri

  • 8 p.m. | Tempe, AZ

Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic

  • 10 p.m. | Honolulu, HI

Saturday, Mar. 12

Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships

  • Birmingham, AL

Women's golf @ Clover Cup

  • Mesa, AZ

Baseball vs. UTSA

  • 2 p.m.

Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic

  • 4 p.m. | Honolulu, HI

Men's gymnastics vs. Ohio State

  • 6 p.m.

