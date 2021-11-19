You are the owner of this article.
'The hero is the people': What clemency means for Julius Jones supporters

Freedom Vigil Eugene Smith

Eugene Smith: “It's the beginning of Julius's life and he's 41. But it's the beginning of his future. He now has a future, so we're just excited that he is alive. One of the things that I said, I've been saying this whole time is Julius Jones will see November the 19th, and he will, so all glory to God."

 
Freedom Vigil Tony Tee

Tony Tee: “(The day meant) liberation, freedom, it means that there is a beacon of hope that the things that operate under government could be held accountable, and I truly appreciate that fact.”

Chantal Loper: "It means we can make a new world and we can make new spaces and create more rooms and homes and buildings in situations that look vaster and wider than how narrow we think.”

 

 
Freedom Vigil Michael McBride

Pastor Michael McBride: "Today means to me that ain't no power, like the power of the people, because the power of the people don't stop. It means to me that the hero in this story is not Governor Stitt. The hero is the people. The hero is Mother Jones, CeCe Jones-Davis, Antoinette Jones. The people are the hero in this story, and may we never write the people out of their own story. Julius Jones is coming home."

 
Freedom Vigil Todd Yeary

Todd Yeary: "It means that we've got a lot more work to do. We came within hours of a failed system, killing an innocent man, adding insult to injury, not only for Julius's family, but for the Howell family as well. So, when we consider the importance of people who don't know each other coming together for this cause, this mystical cause called justice. These are the moments that remind us why we do it. Every now and then, we do get what even is a slight win. Not exactly the full thing that we want, but just enough to keep us fighting. So I'd rather that we spend more time fighting for each other than fighting with each other. And I think this is a moment that the governor, I think, did a little something, but he missed a big opportunity. And almost is not good enough. So we have to look at it for what it is. It gives us one more day to fight. We're not mourning Julius's death tonight, and that's a big deal. And so I think we spend a little time in this moment, but we don't stay here. We keep doing what this momentum has gifted us to." 
Freedom vigil Roadie Baker Senior

Roadie Baker Senior: “(Today means) everything. It's a historic day, simply because we saved a Black man's life and an innocent Black man's life, and although we want him to come home, we're gonna celebrate. He's not in somebody’s morgue or he's not dead, he's alive. He gets to see his family, it’s one step, one big step towards our final goal. So to me, it's everything. I've never been a part of anything like this in my life, and this is a good feeling to know that Julius will be able to see his family and he's alive."
Freedom Vigil Cece Jones-Davis

Rev. Cece Jones-Davis: "Man today has meant that Julius Jones is alive beyond 4 p.m. CST that he has another chance, that we have hope. Where there's life, there is an opportunity for something more, and I am just so grateful, not just for Julius, but I'm grateful for his family that he's alive. It's such a deep relief for his mom, and I'm just I'm so grateful. So grateful.”
Freedom Vigil Jess Eddy

Jess Eddy: "(Today was) the strongest evidence I’ve experienced for the existence of God.”

 

