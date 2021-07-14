OU Daily stylebook

EIGHTH EDITION
Seventh revision by Mia Chism (copy manager spring 2016, fall 2016), Rachael Maker (spring 2017 copy manager) and Emily McPherson (summer 2017, fall 2017, fall 2018, spring 2019 copy manager)
Notes for this edition:
When replacing words in direct quotes, use parentheses, not brackets. Do not keep the word that is being replaced. “(Seth Prince) is an adviser for The OU Daily,” not “He [Seth Prince] is an adviser for The OU Daily.”
Avoid “alphabet soup”: Avoid any abbreviations longer than three or four letters. SGA is acceptable for Student Government Association after first reference, but DMHSAS is not acceptable for the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. If it is possible to do so without confusion, simply say the department after first reference; if not, always spell it out.
- Always capitalize The when referring to The OU Daily or The Daily.
- The spelling out of percent is preferred over the symbol.
- The acronym 2SLGBTQ+ is preferred over LGBTQ+.
A
academic degrees If mention of degrees is necessary to establish someone’s credentials, the preferred form is to avoid an abbreviation by using a phrase: John Smith, who has a doctorate in English.
Use an apostrophe in bachelor’s and master’s degree. Note: It is associate degree, not associate’s degree.
Use abbreviations such as B.A., M.A., LL.D. and Ph.D. only when the need to identify many individuals by degree on first reference would make the preferred form cumbersome. Use these abbreviations only after a full name and set them off by commas: Joseph J. Ferretti, Ph.D., spoke.
Only use doctor as Dr. when referring to a medical doctor.
See doctor; titles.
academic departments
See colleges; departments.
academic titles Capitalize and spell out formal titles, such as chancellor, dean, etc., when they precede a name. Lowercase elsewhere. Lowercase modifiers such as department in department chair Robert Griswold.
See titles.
acronyms Do not use acronyms as the second and subsequent references for an organization, unless the acronym is so widely used that it would be used on first reference: the ACT.
Use the full name of the organization on first reference, then use another noun such as association, group, or program.
ACT, the The American College Testing Assessment. The acronym is acceptable on all references.
Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Memorial Garden The garden between Jacobson and Carpenter halls immediately east of the North Oval. Dedicated to the former OU regent who was the first Black person accepted to OU’s College of Law. She died in October 1995.
See gardens.
Adams Center Not Adams Tower; the four-tower residence hall. It is composed of Tarman Tower, Johnson Tower, McCasland Tower and Muldrow Tower. It is connected on the first floor, and separate elevators service each tower.
See residence halls; university buildings.
Adams Hall Adams Hall is the academic building that houses the Michael F. Price College of Business.
See colleges; Price Hall; university buildings.
addresses If you need to refer to an address at the end of a story, do so in this style: Write to the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, 395 W. Lindsey St., Norman, OK 73019-4201. Use two-letter postal abbreviations only with full addresses, including ZIP code.
Use the abbreviations Ave., Blvd. and St. only with a numbered address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. versus Pennsylvania Avenue.
Spell streets out and capitalize when part of a formal street name without a number: Lindsey Street. Lowercase and spell out when used alone or with more than one street name: Lindsey and Boyd streets.
All similar words (alley, drive, road, terrace, etc.) always are spelled out. Capitalize them when part of a formal name without a number; lowercase when used alone or with two or more names. Always use figures for an address number: 2802 Cynthia Circle.
Spell out and capitalize First through Ninth when used as street names; use figures with two letters for 10th and above: 221 Fourth St., 100 24th Ave.
Use periods in the abbreviation for P.O. or P.O. Box numbers.
See interstates.
adviser Not advisor.
African Of or pertaining to Africa, or any of its peoples or languages.
African American Note: not hyphenated. Acceptable for a Black American of African descent. Black is also acceptable, although the terms are not necessarily interchangeable; not all Black people are African Americans. Follow a person’s preference.
See Black; race.
agender
See gender.
ages Always use figures.
For ages expressed as adjectives before a noun or as substitutes for a noun, use hyphens.
Examples: A 6-year-old boy, but the boy is 6 years old. The boy, 7, has a sister, 10. The woman, 26, has a daughter, 2 months old. The law is 3 years old. The race is for 5-year-olds. The woman is in her 30s (no apostrophe).
See numerals.
airports The university-owned airport on the north campus is Max Westheimer Airpark. Will Rogers World Airport is in southwest Oklahoma City.
See Max Westheimer Airpark; Will Rogers World Airport.
albums Album titles and individual song titles are in quotation marks. The name of the band is in plain text: Weezer’s “Possibilities” from the album “Maladroit” is top-notch entertainment.
See composition titles.
Alcohol and Hazing Hotline
See Comprehensive Alcohol Program.
alumnus, alumni, alumna, alumnae Use alumnus (alumni in the plural) when referring to a man who has attended a school.
Use alumna (alumnae in the plural) for similar references to a woman.
Use alumni when referring to a group of men and women.
American Indian Do not use except in quotations.
See Native American.
American Indian Law Review, the
See law review.
Andrew M. Coats Hall
See university buildings.
Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work Became the official name for the school of social work after a multi-million-dollar donation to the school.
Anne and Henry Zarrow Hall In fall 2011, the Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work moved out of Rhyne Hall and into Zarrow Hall. It is located on the old site of the Jim Thorpe
Multicultural Center on Elm Ave.
Zarrow Hall is acceptable on second reference.
See university buildings.
apartments OU owns and operates three apartment complexes in Norman:
- Kraettli Apartments, 212 Wadsack Drive
- OU Traditions Square East, 2500 Asp Ave.
- OU Traditions Square West, 2730 Chautauqua Ave.
- Cross Neighborhood, corner of West First Street and Asp Avenue. Opened in August 2018.
- In addition, the Health Sciences Center owns and operates an apartment complex for its students in Oklahoma City:
- University Village Apartments, 900 N. Stonewall Ave.
arches The campus is flanked by several sets of brick arches.
- Boyd Street (at the North Oval and Asp Avenue): gifts from the classes of 1915 and 1917.
- Jenkins Avenue (at Brooks Street): gifts from the classes of 1919 and 1920.
- Elm Avenue (at Brooks Street): gifts from the classes of 1932 and 1933.
- The Centennial Arches, at the base of the South Oval: result of a student and alumni fundraising drive in 1990.
See senior gifts.
Arezzo, Italy OU’s Italian study center and study abroad destination. English-language coursework began in 2009. The program offers summer, semester, and year-long study abroad options. In 2019, OU President James Gallogly cut some student positions and the faculty-in-residence program to save money.
See Kathleen and Francis Rooney Family Residential Learning Center.
Armory, the
See university buildings.
Art Walk
See Norman Art Walk.
athletic facilities Spell out the names of facilities as shown on first references.
- Barry Switzer Center
- Charlie Coe Golf Center
- Everest Indoor Training Center
- Football locker room
- Football Red Room
- Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Oklahoma Memorial Stadium accepted on first reference)
- Gregg Wadley Indoor Tennis Pavilion
- Griffin Family Performance Center
- Headington Family Tennis Center
- Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club
- John Crain Field
- John Jacobs Track and Field Complex
- L. Dale Mitchell Park
- Legacy Court, a basketball court in the Lloyd Noble Center
- Lloyd Noble Center
- Marita Hynes Field
- McCasland Field House
- McClendon Center for Intercollegiate Athletics
- Mosier Indoor Track Facility
- Murray Case Sells Swim Complex
- Prentice Gautt Academic Center
- Port Robertson Wrestling Center
- Rowing training center
- Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center
- Sarkeys Fitness Center
- Sports medicine
- Strength & Speed Complex
- SoonerVision
- Owen Field
See university buildings.
Austin The city in Texas where the University of Texas is located. It stands alone in datelines.
See datelines.
avenues In Norman, numbered north-south streets are avenues and always carry this style: 24th Avenue Southwest, 1220 12th Ave. SE.
See addresses; streets.
B
Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science A bachelor’s degree or bachelor’s is acceptable in any reference.
See academic degrees.
Barry Switzer Center The athletic complex at the south end of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Includes football coaches’ offices, athletic weight room and training room, post-game interview and team meeting room and football locker room. Named for Barry Switzer, the former OU football coach who led the Sooners to three national championships.
See athletic facilities; university buildings.
Beaird Lounge A large, furnished lounge on the second floor of the union. Named after Ted Beaird, the first director of Oklahoma Memorial Union. When referring to Beaird Lounge, indicate that it is located in the union. Example: Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Beaird Lounge.
See Oklahoma Memorial Union.
Beatrice Carr Wallace Old Science Hall Old Science Hall is acceptable on all references.
See university buildings.
Bedlam OU-Oklahoma State games are referred to as Bedlam or Bedlam games. Capitalize Bedlam.
Big 12 The NCAA conference in which OU is a part. Despite the name, currently only 10 schools are in the Big 12.
- The University of Oklahoma (OU acceptable on first reference). OU is located in Norman, Oklahoma. OU students are referred to as Sooners: The Sooner family is close-knit.
- Oklahoma State University (always spelled out to avoid confusion with Ohio State University, but can be shortened to Oklahoma State after first reference). Oklahoma State is located in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State students are referred to as Cowboys, Cowpokes or Pokes: Go Pokes!
- Texas Christian University (TCU acceptable on first reference). TCU is located in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU students are referred to as Horned Frogs: The Horned Frogs won last Saturday.
- Baylor University (Baylor accepted on first reference). Baylor is located in Waco, Texas. Baylor students are referred to as Bears: The Baylor Bears took home the track and field conference championship.
- Kansas State University (Kansas State acceptable after first reference). Kansas State is located in Manhattan, Kansas. Kansas State students are referred to as Wildcats: The Wildcats cheered loudly in the stands.
- University of Kansas (Kansas acceptable after first reference, as long as it is clear that it is the university, not the state, being referred to). The University of Kansas is located in Lawrence, Kansas. Kansas students are referred to as Jayhawks: Rock chalk Jayhawk.
- The University of Texas (Texas acceptable after first reference, as long as it is clear that it is the university, not the state, being referred to. Do not shorten to UT to avoid confusion with the University of Tennessee or the University of Tulsa, although the University of Tulsa is generally abbreviated as TU). The University of Texas is located in Austin, Texas. Texas students are referred to as Longhorns: OU will face the Longhorns in the Red River rivalry.
- Iowa State University (Iowa State acceptable after first use). Iowa State is located in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State students are referred to as the Cyclones: The Cyclones defeated two top-25 teams this season.
- The University of West Virginia (West Virginia acceptable after first use, as long as it is clear that it is the state, not the university, being referred to). The University of West Virginia is located in Morgantown, West Virginia. West Virginia students are referred to as Mountaineers: The Mountaineers sang “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.
- Texas Tech University (Texas Tech or Tech acceptable after first reference). Texas Tech is located in Lubbock, Texas. Tech students are referred to as Red Raiders: The Red Raiders were defeated by the Baylor Bears.
Big 12 datelines In datelines, the states of cities in which Big 12 universities are located are not necessary. The only exception is Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, as Manhattan is generally associated with New York.
See datelines.
bigender
See gender.
Big Event, the A campus-wide community service event modeled after a similar project at Texas A&M University. The event has been held every spring since 2000 and has featured speakers, such as Colin Powell and Elizabeth Dole.
Bizzell Memorial Library Use on first reference to OU’s main library. Use the library or the Bizz on subsequent references. Be careful not to confuse with Biz meaning business, as in show biz or Respect the biz. Named after OU’s fifth president, William Bennett Bizzell.
See libraries; Peggy V. Helmerich Collaborative Center; university buildings.
Bizzell Statue, the The statue of William Bennett Bizzell, OU’s fifth president (1925-1941), was a gift from the class of 1943. The inscription on the statue’s plaque reads, “Knowledge is the wing wherewith we fly to heave.”
See class gifts.
Black Acceptable for a Black person or the Black community. Capitalize when referring to Black people or culture. African American is acceptable for an Black American of African descent. Do not use colored as a synonym, and use Negro only in names of organizations or in quotations. Only use the N-word if the context demands it and a managing editor approves its publication.
See African American; race.
Black Student Association, the
Spell out on first reference. Use BSA or the association on subsequent references.
Board of Regents
See OU Board of Regents.
Bookmark, the The small cafe in the basement of Bizzell Memorial Library. Spell out as shown on first reference and give its location as being in Bizzell library.
bookstore The former university bookstore, which was operated by Follett College Stores, was located in Asp Avenue Parking Facility beneath Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. In spring 2019, the university ended its relationship with Follett, instead using the bookstore Akademos, which is fully online.
“Boomer Sooner”
In 1905, Arthur M. Alden, a student in history and physiology, wrote the lyrics to the university’s “Boomer Sooner,” borrowing the tune from Yale’s “Boola-Boola” but improvising on the words. A year later, an addition was made to it from North Carolina’s “I’m a Tarheel Born,” and the two combined to form the university’s fight song of today. The lyrics:
Boomer Sooner, Boomer Sooner
Boomer Sooner, Boomer Sooner
Boomer Sooner, Boomer Sooner
Boomer Sooner, O-K-U
Oklahoma, Oklahoma
Oklahoma, Oklahoma
Oklahoma, Oklahoma
Oklahoma, O-K-U
I’m a Sooner born and Sooner bred
And when I die I’ll be Sooner dead
Rah, Oklahoma, Rah, Oklahoma
Rah, Oklahoma, O-K-U
Controversy Many student activist groups, such as Indigenize OU, have called for the phrases “Boomer Sooner” and “Sooners” to be eradicated from the university, citing racism and insensitivity. In spring 2016, OU’s Student Government Association Undergraduate Student Congress passed a resolution condemning the use of “Boomer Sooner,” and many student organizations have changed their names to remove the word Sooners. In response, then-OU President David Boren said that if every OU alumni voted to change the mascot, he would make the change. No such change has been made.
See Indigenize OU; mascots, OU; Student Congress; Student Government Association.
Boomer and Sooner Refers both to the university’s costumed mascots and to the horses that pull the Sooner Schooner.
See Sooner Schooner; mascots.
Boren, David L. David Lyle Boren was appointed as OU’s 13th president April 24, 1994. He served as governor of Oklahoma from 1975-1979. As a U.S. senator, Boren served on the Senate Finance and Agriculture committees and also was the longest-serving chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
Boren graduated from Yale University in 1963. He was a Rhodes Scholar and earned a master’s degree in politics, philosophy and economics from Oxford University in 1965. In 1968, he received a law degree from the OU College of Law.
His university experience also includes four years on the faculty of Oklahoma Baptist University, where he was chair of the political science department and chair of the division of social sciences.
Boren announced on Sept. 20, 2017, that he would retire at the end of the 2017-2018 academic year. His last day as president was June 30, 2018.
See presidents; OU.
Botany-Microbiology Building
See George Lynn Cross Hall; university buildings.
Boyd House The president’s home, which David Ross Boyd built and lived in, at 407 W. Boyd St. President David Boren refurbished the house and moved into it in 1996. Do not call the building University House.
See university buildings.
Buchanan Hall
See university buildings.
Bud Wilkinson Hall
See Sooner Housing Center.
burglary, larceny, robbery, theft
In general, burglary involves entering a building (not necessarily breaking in) and remaining unlawfully with the intention of committing a crime.
Larceny is the legal term for the wrongful taking of property. Its non-legal equivalents are stealing or theft.
Robbery in the legal sense involves the use of violence or threat in committing larceny. In a wider sense, it means to plunder or rifle, and may thus be used even if a person was not present: Her apartment was robbed during summer vacation.
Theft describes a larceny that did not involve threat, violence or plundering.
Note: You rob a person, bank, house, etc., but you steal the money or the jewels.
bursar’s office Capitalize Office of the Bursar, but not bursar’s office. Use the latter, except when formal name is necessary, as in an address: Mail it to: Office of the Bursar, 1000 Asp Ave. The bursar’s office is located in Buchanan Hall.
See university buildings.
Burton Hall
See university buildings.
C
CAC Speakers Bureau No apostrophe, per OU's site and common usage on social media. This is a student activity fee-funded group that brings in notable individuals for speeches, lectures and seminars for the university community.
Camp Crimson Introduces incoming freshmen and first-year transfer students to campus life and OU traditions. Participants get campus tours, live in the residence halls and attend information sessions and social events. The camp takes place in the summer.
campus Lowercase on all references (i.e. Norman campus, Tulsa campus, Health Sciences Center campus). The Norman campus is sometimes divided into the north campus — which includes the University Research Park and Max Westheimer Airpark — and the south campus — which includes the Jimmie Austin Golf Course and Lloyd Noble Center.
The main campus stretches roughly from Catlett Music Center on the northwest edge to Sarkeys Energy Center on the northeast to the Duck Pond on the southeast to Dale Hall Tower on the southwest.
Campus Activities Council Spell out as shown on first reference. CAC is acceptable on second reference. Founded in 1971, CAC was created to be the programming board of the university that designs and initiates campus-wide events for all students. CAC now programs 14 events:
- Howdy Week (fall)
- Homecoming (fall)
- Dad’s Day (fall)
- University Sing (fall)
- Winter Welcome Week (spring)
- Soonerthon (spring)
- College Bowl (spring)
- High School Leadership Conference (spring)
- Mom’s Day (spring)
- Sooner Scandals (spring)
- Film Series (year-round)
- Concert Series (year-round)
- Speakers’ Bureau (year-round)
- Oklahoma Creativity Festival Spark (year-round)
campus apartments
See apartments.
Campus Corner An area of shops and restaurants bounded roughly by Boyd Street, White Street, University Boulevard and Asp Avenue north of the main campus.
Campus Corner Merchants Association Spell out as shown on first reference. Use the merchants association or the association on subsequent references.
capital The city where the seat of government is located. Do not capitalize. The capital of Oklahoma is Oklahoma City. Not to be confused with Capitol, which is the physical building.
Can also mean money, equipment or property when used in a financial sense.
See Capitol.
Capitol Capitalize Capitol when referring to the building in Washington, D.C., or Oklahoma City. Mary Fallin signed the legislation in her office in the state Capitol.
Carl Albert Center, the Located in Monnet Hall, established in 1979 by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and the OU Board of Regents.
The center offers fellowships for undergraduates and graduate students. It also maintains the Congressional Archives, a collection of 20th century congressional papers, and develops lecture series, exhibits and publications. Use the center on subsequent references.
Carnegie Hall, the
See university buildings.
Carpenter Hall
See university buildings.
Carson Engineering Center
See university buildings.
CART Cleveland Area Rapid Transit.
See Metro Transit/CART.
Cate Center
See residence halls; university buildings.
Cate Restaurants Cate Main, part of Cate Center, used to house the restaurants Taco Mayo, Oliver’s Breakfast, O’Henry’s Sandwiches, Roscoe’s Coffee and Ruthie’s. The restaurants closed in May of 2018. According to Dave Annis, the director of Housing and Food Services, the building will be known as Central Production and used by OU Housing and Food Services to prepare “grab-and-go” food options sold in campus dining locations.
See university buildings.
Catlett Music Center Located on Elm Avenue; houses the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, the Morris R. Pitman Recital Hall, the Grayce B. Kerr Gothic Hall, the Hiawatha Estes Courtyard, and the Stephanie Bell Performance Courtyard, as well as classrooms and studios.
Use Catlett Music Center on first reference to the building. Catlett is accepted beyond first reference. When referring to a specific room inside the building, include its location as being in Catlett Music Center: The performance will be in Catlett Music Center’s Morris R. Pitman Recital Hall.
See university buildings.
CCEW
See Center for the Creation of Economic Wealth.
Centennial Arches, the At the south end of the South Oval; a result of a student fundraising drive to celebrate the university’s 100th birthday.
See arches; senior gifts.
Center for Social Justice Do not use CSJ. Spell out on first reference and use the center on subsequent references.
It is an initiative of the women’s and gender studies program to promote gender justice, equality, tolerance and human rights through local and global engagement.
Center for the Creation of Economic Wealth Spell out on first reference and use CCEW on subsequent references. Formed in 2006, CCEW provides students with hands-on entrepreneurial experience by marketing and commercializing technologies.
Central Production
See Cate Restaurants.
chair, chairperson A presiding officer of a group, committee or organization. Chair is preferred but chairperson is also acceptable. Plural: chairs or chairpersons. Do not differentiate between sexes, as in chairwoman or chairman.
chancellor The state system of higher education is headed on a day-to-day basis by a chancellor, who reports to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
Chautauqua Avenue There is no need to say South Chautauqua Avenue since there is no North Chautauqua Avenue.
Chemistry Annex
See university buildings.
Chemistry Building
See university buildings.
Chick-fil-A A restaurant in Oklahoma Memorial Union and Couch Restaurants that is part of the national restaurant chain.
See restaurants.
cisgender
See gender.
city council
Lowercase without a city: Norman City Council but city council or the council.
See Norman City Council.
city hall Lowercase on all references. In Norman, city hall is actually a group of buildings called the Norman Municipal Complex. It includes the Norman Public Library, the Norman Police Department and several city government buildings — one administrative building (the mayor, city planners, etc.) and one services building (the water department, street department, etc.). The complex is located at 201 W. Gray St.
class gifts
See senior gifts.
Classic 50’s Drive-in Spell out as shown on all references. Note the unusual punctuation. Classic 50’s is an old-fashioned drive-in restaurant located on Lindsey Street.
Cleveland Area Rapid Transit
See Metro Transit/CART.
Cleveland County Jail, the Use full name on first reference; use Cleveland County jail or the jail on subsequent references.
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Use as shown on first reference; use the sheriff’s office on subsequent references. Refer to a deputy as a deputy sheriff.
clock tower
See E.T. Dunlap Clock Tower.
co-ed Do not use this word to refer to a female student. Use of the word is acceptable when it means men’s and women’s, as in co-ed softball and co-ed dorms.
colleges The Norman campus is made up of the following 16 colleges:
- College of Architecture
- College of Arts and Sciences
- College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences
- Michael F. Price College of Business
- University Outreach — College of Continuing Education
- Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy
- Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education
- Gallogly College of Engineering
- Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts
- Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication
- Graduate College
- Joe C. and Carole Kerr McClendon Honors College
- David L. Boren College of International Studies
- College of Law
- College of Liberal Studies
- University College
The Health Sciences Center campus in Oklahoma City is made up of the following eight colleges:
- College of Allied Health
- College of Dentistry
- Harold Hamm Diabetes Center
- College of Medicine
- Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing
- College of Pharmacy
- Stephenson Cancer Center
- College of Public Health
The Tulsa campus is made up of the following 10 colleges:
- College of Allied Health
- College of Architecture
- College of Arts and Sciences
- College of Education
- College of Engineering
- College of Liberal Studies
- College of Medicine
- College of Public Health and Medicine
- College of Nursing
- College of Pharmacy
Be careful when describing which college someone graduated from, as some colleges have changed names in recent years. For instance, if someone graduated with a journalism degree in 1998, they graduated from the H. H. Herbert School of Journalism and Mass Communication in the College of Arts and Sciences, not the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
See departments.
Collings Hall
See university buildings.
communication department Singular, not plural, for the academic department in the College of Arts and Sciences.
composition titles Apply the following guidelines to book titles, computer and video game titles, movie titles, opera titles, play titles, poem titles, album and song titles, radio and television program titles, and the titles of lectures, speeches, and works of art.
Capitalize the principal words, including prepositions and conjunctions of four or more letters. Capitalize an article (the, a, an) or words of fewer than four letters if it is the first or last word in a title.
Put quotation marks around the names of all such works except for the Bible, the Quran, and other holy texts (note that the is not capitalized unless it is at the beginning of a sentence). Do not put quotations marks around names of catalogs, almanacs, dictionaries, encyclopedias, gazeteers, handbooks, and similar publications. Do not put quotation marks around software titles such as Microsoft Word or around apps or websites such as Facebook.
Translate a foreign title into English unless it is generally known by its foreign name.
Examples of when to use quotation marks: “The Office,” “Pride and Prejudice,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops,” “Evita,” “Talladega Nights,” “Fire and Ice,” “Oklahoma!,” “Melodrama,” “Get Low,” Michaelangelo’s “David.”
Examples of when not to use quotation marks: Webster’s Dictionary, Encylopaedia Britannica, Facebook, Twitter.
When referring to The Daily, The OU Daily or The Daily are preferred over The Oklahoma Daily in order to avoid confusion with the Oklahoman. Always capitalize the T in The OU Daily.
Comprehensive Alcohol Program OU’s alcohol education program which espouses four ideals: education, environmental management, enforcement, and counseling services. The program or the alcohol program acceptable on second reference.
Education: OU students aged 22 or younger, including transfer students, must complete both an online and in-person alcohol training session. Additionally, any student wishing to join a greek life organization must complete an alcohol training session. These sessions are designed to educate students about the effects of alcohol, the university’s alcohol policies, and what to do in specific scenarios involving alcohol.
Environmental management: OU is a dry campus, meaning that no alcohol may be kept or consumed in any campus building, including greek houses and dorms. Student organizations may only host events where alcohol is served on Friday and Saturday nights, and designated drivers and/or public transportation must be arranged prior to the event.
Enforcement: The Office of Judicial Services designed a three-strike enforcement system in spring 2005. Students found to be possessing, using, manufacturing, distributing, providing, or selling alcoholic beverages on campus may receive a strike. A student’s first strike results in parental notification and an educational program, and may also entail community service or fines. A student’s second strike may result in the same, plus the possibility of suspension from the university. Both first- and second-strike students may be referred to alcohol abuse counseling at the University Counseling Center. A student’s third strike results in an automatic expulsion, as well as parental notification.
Counseling: Faculty, staff, and students may schedule an appointment with the University Counseling Center to work through substance use disorders with a trained counselor.
Alcohol and Hazing Hotline: OU students can call this hotline 24/7 to anonymously report alcohol abuse, hazing, or misconduct. The number is 405-325-5000.
SafeRide: A free taxi-based transportation option that runs Thursday through Saturday. Students can request a ride through the OU app OU Innovate.
SafeWalk: A free service utilizing screened and OUPD-approved resident advisers to walk with anyone on campus, including visitors, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. This service can be utilized by calling 405-325-WALK (405-325-9255).
See University Counseling Center.
Congress, student
See Student Congress.
Confucius Institute Established in 2006, the Confucius Institute works to build strong relations between the people of the south-central U.S. and the people of China. The partnership between Beijing Normal University and OU works to strengthen Chinese language classes at OU.
ConocoPhillips Writing Center Spell out as shown on first reference. Use the writing center on subsequent references. The writing center is located in Bizzell Memorial Library, lower level 227, and serves all OU students.
Conoco Student Leadership Wing, the The Archie W. Dunham Conoco Student Leadership Wing is located in part of Oklahoma Memorial Union.
Spell out as shown on first reference; the leadership wing is acceptable on subsequent references. This addition to Oklahoma Memorial Union houses offices for the Student Government Association and other campus organizations.
See Student Government Association; university buildings.
Copeland Hall
See university buildings.
Couch Center This 12-story residence hall reopened its doors in 1994. It now houses students and a faculty resident, as part of the Faculty-in-Residence Program.
It features suite-style living similar to its neighboring residence hall, Walker Center. The building is divided into an east and a west half, and each floor is numbered from one to 12. Identify the floor this way: Seth Prince lives in Couch Center 12-West.
See residence halls; university buildings.
Couch Express A snack bar located on the ground floor of Couch Center that accepts meal exchanges all day.
Couch Restaurants Not Couch Center Cafeteria or the caf.
See university buildings.
councilmember Member of a council. Plural: councilmembers. Do not distinguish sexes, as in councilwoman or councilman.
Counseling Psychology Clinic Student-run center that served as a practicum for OU’s counseling psychology doctoral students. Not to be confused with the University Counseling Center housed in Goddard Health Center. Since 1966, the clinic offered affordable counseling services for the Norman community until its closure in May 2018 due to issues with adequate staffing.
See Goddard Health Center; mental health; University Counseling Center.
course titles Capitalize full, official names of courses: Principles of Communication, General Chemistry for Non-Majors. Lowercase shorthand references to course titles: intro to mass comm, biology.
Craddick Hall
See university buildings.
Cross Center Former residence hall that formerly housed various campus and temporary projects. Cross Center was torn down to build Cross Neighborhood, an OU-owned and operated apartment complex.
Cross Neighborhood
See apartments.
Crossroads Restaurant A formally 24-hour restaurant, now open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., on the south end of Oklahoma Memorial Union. Sometimes referred to as Croads colloquially; replace this in quotes with (Crossroads).
See restaurants.
crimson and cream OU’s official colors. Do not capitalize.
D
Dale Hall A classroom building with many large lecture halls and therefore is the location of many general education classes.
See university buildings.
Dale Hall Tower Adjacent to Dale Hall, connected by a breezeway. Houses many departments, including political science and history.
See university buildings.
datelines Use only if the reporter was in the datelined community to gather the information reported. In datelines, the city is written in all caps, and the state is written normally followed by an em dash.
Examples:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —
DALLAS —
Consult the AP Stylebook except in cases of Oklahoma or Big 12 cities.
OKLAHOMA DATELINES: A list of Oklahoma cities that stand alone in datelines follows. While many cities may be near to Norman in proximity, the large portion of out-of-state students and readers may not be familiar with smaller towns.
No Oklahoma with the following:
ARDMORE, NORMAN, OKLAHOMA CITY, EDMOND, STILLWATER, MOORE, TULSA.
BIG 12 CITY DATELINES: A list of cities that are home to Big 12 schools that stand alone in datelines follows. Note: Manhattan, Kansas, home of Kansas State University, is the exception to this list because Manhattan is more closely associated with New York.
No state with the following:
AMES, LUBBOCK, STILLWATER, AUSTIN, MORGANTOWN, FORT WORTH, WACO, LAWRENCE.
See Big 12.
Davenports The catering restaurant upstairs in Couch Restaurants.
David Burr Park Also colloquially known as gazebo park. Located on Asp Avenue and Fourth Street near Sarkeys Fitness Center.
Use Burr Park or the park on subsequent references. Use gazebo park only in quoted matter.
David L. Boren
See Boren, David L.; presidents, OU.
David L. Boren Hall
See residence halls; university buildings.
dead name
See gender.
dead week Refers to the week preceding final examinations.
dean The chief administrator of a college. Professors answer to the dean of their college. Deans answer to the provost.
An exception is the dean of students, who is the vice president for Student Affairs.
See academic titles.
Deans Row Formerly DeBarr Avenue.
See DeBarr Avenue.
DeBarr Avenue Not Debarr or De Barr. The street was named for Edwin DeBarr, a Ku Klux Klan Grand Dragon and one of OU’s original professors. After months of protests, Norman City Council voted on Dec. 19, 2017, to change the name of the street to Deans Row Avenue. The street signs were changed on Jan. 4, 2018.
departments Use lowercase except for words that are proper nouns or adjectives: the department of history, the history department, the department of English, the English department or when department is part of the official and formal name: OU Department of History.
Devon Energy Hall
See university buildings.
Disability Resource Center Oversees services for all people with disabilities, such as testing or housing accommodations. Housed in the former SAE house at 730 College Ave.
See Sigma Alpha Epsilon incident.
disabled Do not describe an individual as disabled or handicapped unless it is clearly pertinent to the story. If a description must be used, try to be specific. Michael J. Fox has Parkinson’s disease, not Michael J. Fox has a disability.
Avoid words that connote pity, such as afflicted with or suffers from. Rather, has multiple sclerosis or uses a wheelchair (not is confined to a wheelchair). Avoid using handicap when describing a disability.
doctor Use Dr. in first reference as a formal title before the name of an individual who holds a doctor of dental surgery, doctor of medicine, doctor of optometry, doctor of osteopathic medicine, doctor of podiatric medicine, or doctor of veterinary medicine: Dr. Jonas Salk.
Use Dr. as a title for individuals who hold other types of doctoral degrees only when absolutely necessary, and make clear the specialty of the individual, as the public frequently identifies Dr. only with physicians: Dr. Michael McPherson received his Ph.D. in economics from Michigan State University.
Do not continue the use of Dr. after first reference.
See academic degrees.
Donald W. Reynolds Performing Arts Center Completed in 2004 with a $12.2 million grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation. It houses a renovated, 750-seat Holmberg Hall, two dance studios and offices for the School of Dance and the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts.
See colleges; university buildings.
dorms
See residence halls.
Duck Pond, the The preferred reference to Brandt Park, the large park between Brooks and Lindsey streets east of OU’s main campus. The Duck Pond is maintained by the university.
Dunham College
See residence halls; residential colleges; university buildings.
E
editor-in-chief Do not capitalize, even when used as a formal title before a name: editor-in-chief Dana Branham.
See titles.
Ellison Hall
See university buildings.
email No hyphen. Do not capitalize unless at the beginning of a sentence.
emeritus This word often is added to formal titles to denote that individuals who have retired retain their rank or title. When used, place emeritus after the formal title, in keeping with general practice of academic institutions: Dean Emeritus Ronald Thompson or Ronald Thompson, dean emeritus.
endowed chair, endowed professorship Many departments have funding for endowed chairs and professorships. An endowed chair requires $500,000. An endowed professorship requires $1 million.
A funds is raised above the regular departmental budget for the position, and the state matches the money. These positions are set up to attract prominent figures in the field.
Capitalize the name of the chair or professorship whenever you refer to it: Robert Nye, George Lynn Cross Professor of History.
Engineering Lab
See university buildings.
E.T. Dunlap Clock Tower, the The tower outside the Neustadt wing of Bizzell Memorial Library is named for E.T. Dunlap, a chancellor of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. He died in 1997.
Evans Hall
See university buildings.
Everest Training Facility
See university buildings.
ExxonMobil Lawrence G. Rawl Engineering Practice Facility Engineering Practice Facility acceptable on all references.
See university buildings.
F
Facebook Do not use the URL when referring generally to the networking site. If referring specifically to the web address, use facebook.com.
The Daily’s Facebook page is facebook.com/OUDaily.
Facilities Management, OU Capitalize when referring to the department charged with maintaining the university’s physical structure. Facilities Management is the name of the department, not a specific building where the department is housed.
Facilities Management has offices in a series of buildings, called Facilities Management complex, at Jenkins Avenue and Felgar Street. Facilities Management is the entire physical structure of the university. Formerly named the Physical Plant.
Faculty-in-Residence Program The program, run by Housing and Food Services, in which professors live in apartment suites inside the residence halls.
Faculty Senate, the The representative body for faculty members. Spell out as shown on first reference.
Use Faculty Senate or the senate on subsequent references. Do not call it the OU Faculty Senate, since its members represent only Norman campus faculty.
Farzaneh Hall Formerly Hester Hall. It was renamed after brothers and OU alumni Jalal and Mohammad Farzaneh donated $4 million to the David L. Boren College of International Studies (the college did not bear Boren’s name at the time of the gift).
See university buildings.
Fears Structural Engineering Lab, the
See university buildings.
fees Capitalize the full, official names of fees: Academic Excellence Fee, Academic Facility & Life Safety Fee, Assessment Fee, Education Network Connectivity Fee, Library Excellence Fee, Security Services Fee, Special Event Fee, Student Activity Fee, Student Facility Fee, Transit Fee and International Programs Fee. Lowercase shorthand references to fees: the library fee.
Felgar Hall
See university buildings.
Field House, the
See McCasland Field House.
FIJI
See fraternities; Phi Gamma Delta.
Fine Arts Center
See university buildings.
Firehouse Art Center Spell out as shown on first reference. Use the center on subsequent references. The address is 444 S. Flood Ave.
Fort Worth The city in Texas where Texas Christian University is located. It stands alone in datelines. Note: Do not abbreviate “Ft.”
See Big 12; datelines.
fraternities Do not refer to them as frats. Capitalize a fraternity’s name.
Interfraternity Council:
- Alpha Epsilon Pi, 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Alpha Sigma Phi, 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Alpha Tau Omega, 1310 College Ave.
- Beta Theta Pi, 800 Chautauqua Ave.
- Delta Tau Delta, 1320 College Ave.
- Delta Upsilon, 505 Emerald Way
- Kappa Alpha Order, 1501 Elm Ave.
- Kappa Sigma, 1100 College Ave.
- Lambda Chi Alpha, 904 College Ave.
- Phi Delta Theta, 1400 College Ave.
- Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI), 1200 S. College Ave.
- Phi Kappa Psi, 720 Elm Ave.
- Phi Kappa Sigma, 736 Elm Ave.
- Pi Kappa Alpha, 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
Note: Pi Kappa Alpha does not have its own house.
- Pi Kappa Phi, 500 Elmwood Ave.
- Sigma Chi, 1405 Elm Ave.
- Sigma Nu, 1300 College Ave.
- Sigma Phi Epsilon, 701 College Ave.
Multicultural Greek Council:
- Delta Epsilon Psi, 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Gamma Delta Pi, 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Lambda Phi Epsilon, 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Omega Delta Phi, 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Tau Kappa Omega, 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
Note: All addresses listed are mailing addresses, not physical addresses, as Multicultural Greek Council fraternities do not have their own houses.
National Pan-Hellenic Council:
- Alpha Phi Alpha Inc., 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Iota Phi Theta Inc., 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Kappa Alpha Psi Inc., 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Omega Psi Phi Inc., 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Phi Beta Sigma Inc., 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
Note: All addresses listed are mailing addresses, not physical addresses, as National Pan-Hellenic Council fraternities do not have their own houses.
See greek; Phi Gamma Delta; Sigma Alpha Epsilon incident.
Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art OU’s art museum, located in the Fred Jones Jr. Memorial Art Center.
A 34,000-square-foot addition permanently houses the Weitzenhoffer Collection. It is named in honor of Mary and Howard Lester, who gave $2.5 million for the project. The wing also includes galleries, an orientation room, a classroom and a museum store.
See university buildings; Weitzenhoffer Collection.
G
Gallogly, James OU’s 14th president; he succeeded former President David Boren in July 2018. Has donated millions of dollars to OU, mostly to engineering programs. Never refer to him as Jim, even though he sometimes goes by Jim socially.
See Gallogly College of Engineering; presidents, OU.
Gallogly College of Engineering Named after OU President James Gallogly due to donations he made before he became president.
See colleges.
gardens
- Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Garden
- Bailey’s Foundation
- Brandt Park
- David A. Burr Park
- Elaine Bizzell Thompson Garden
- Engineers Garden
- Harold G. Powell Garden
- The Oklahoma Canyon Garden
- Peggy B. Helmerich Garden
- Pitman Garden
- Reunion Park
- Rose Sharp Rose Garden
- The Unity Garden
- Wanda Winn Shi Memorial Garden
Gateway A letter-graded, two-credit-hour elective course for freshmen. The class is not required. It is designed to help students adjust to the transition between high school and college. Spell out as shown on all references.
Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication The H.H. Herbert School of Journalism and Mass Communication was elevated to college status in 2000 with a $22 million gift from Edward L. Gaylord on behalf of the Gaylord family of Oklahoma City. The gift is one of the largest ever made to a journalism program at any American public university. It is housed in Gaylord Hall.
See colleges; Gaylord Hall.
Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
See Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Gaylord Hall The $17-million, 61,000-square-foot building at Lindsey Street and Van Vleet Oval houses the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication. A second phase of the building was completed in 2009.
See university buildings.
GED
See general equivalency diploma.
gender Not synonymous with sex. Gender refers to a person’s gender identity, while sex refers to biological characteristics. Not all people fall under one of two categories for sex or gender, so avoid references to both, either, or opposite sexes or genders as a way to encompass all people.
When discussing female or male individuals who are 18 or older, avoid using girls or boys. Instead use women or men.
It is important to note that many people whose gender identity does not match their biological sex may not be open about their identity to everyone. It is crucial to take extreme precaution not to endanger an individual by inadvertently outing them in a story — always ask the individual’s preference. Only identify a person’s gender identity unless it is pertinent to a story: Danica Roem is Virginia’s first openly transgender elected official.
- agender A person who identifies as genderless or lacking gender.
- bigender A person who identifies with a combination of two genders.
- cisgender A person whose gender identity matches their biological sex. Do not use without providing a definition. Generally, use of cisgender is only necessary when also writing about transgender people. Cisgender is not synonymous with heterosexual, as the former refers to gender identity and the latter refers to sexuality.
- gender fluid A person who fluctuates among gender identities or expresses multiple genders at the same time.
- gender nonconforming Hyphenate when used as an adjective. Acceptable as a term to refer to people who do not conform to the gender binary of male and female. Gender nonconforming, agender, bigender, gender fluid, genderqueer and nonbinary are not necessarily synonymous. Be specific with how an individual identifies, and ensure that correct pronouns are used.
- genderqueer An umbrella term for a person who does not identify with the traditional gender binary.
- intersex Term for people born with genitalia, chromosomes, or reproductive organs that don’t fit typical definitions for males or females at birth. Do not use hermaphrodite.
- nonbinary A person who does not identify with either male or female.
- transgender Not transgendered. An adjective that describes people whose gender identity is different from their sex at birth. Only identify people as transgender if it is pertinent to the story. Trans is acceptable in headlines and on second reference. Transgender and trans are adjectives, not nouns. Transgender is not synonymous with terms like cross-dresser, drag queen, or drag performer. Do not use the outdated term transsexual or the derogatory terms tranny or transvestite. Always use the names and pronouns preferred by transgender individuals.
- dead name The name given at birth to a transgender individual who no longer goes by that name. Never use anyone’s dead name unless it is pertinent to the story: Caitlyn Jenner won a 1976 Olympic gold medal in decathlon, at which time she went by Bruce Jenner.
See 2SLGBTQ+.
Gender + Equality Center Spell out as shown on first reference, per OU's site and common usage on social media. GEC is acceptable on second reference.
gender nonconforming
See gender.
genderqueer
See gender.
general equivalency diploma Certifies that a person who did not graduate from high school now has an education equivalent required to graduate from high school. The acronym GED is acceptable on all references.
George Lynn Cross Hall Formerly called the botany-microbiology building. Do not call it the George Lynn Cross Botany-Microbiology Building.
See university buildings.
Goddard Health Center Spell out as shown on first reference. Use Goddard on second reference. Goddard Health Center houses a pharmacy and the University Counseling Center. It provides various medical services, such as physical therapy and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.
See sexually transmitted diseases; University Counseling Center.
Gould Hall
See university buildings.
grade point average GPA is acceptable for all references.
Graduate Student Senate, the The representative body for graduate students. Office in Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Conoco-Phillips Student Leadership Wing.
graduate assistant Spell it out. Do not use GA on subsequent references.
Graduate Student Congress
See Student Congress.
greek Do not capitalize when referring to fraternities and sororities. Do, however, capitalize North Greek and South Greek when referring to the two general areas of greek housing.
greenhouse The OU campus has two greenhouses. The botany department greenhouse is located behind George Lynn Cross Hall and the Facilities Management greenhouse is in the Facilities Management complex.
H
Hal Niemann Field The field outside Sarkeys Fitness Center near the corner of Jenkins Avenue and Timberdell Road.
handicapped
See disabled.
Health Sciences Center, the OU’s branch campus in Oklahoma City for healthcare students. OUHSC is acceptable on subsequent references. The 15-block area near the Oklahoma Capitol houses eight colleges. It also has its own provost and student government.
Headington College
See residence halls; residential colleges; university buildings.
Headington Hall
See residence halls; university buildings.
Heisman Park A park east of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium that has five statues of OU’s seven past Heisman Trophy winners. The statues are of Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford. Baker Mayfield won the Heisman in 2017, but he does not yet have a commemorative statue, nor does Kyler Murray, who won the Heisman in 2018.
Henderson-Tolson Cultural Center Spell out as shown on first reference. Refer to it as the center on subsequent references. Formerly the Black People’s Union.
See university buildings.
Hester Hall Now Farzaneh Hall.
See Farzaneh Hall; university buildings.
Highway 9
See State Highway 9.
Hispanic Someone from a Spanish-speaking country. Hispanic is not necessarily synonymous with Latinx.
See Latina, Latino, Latinx; race.
Holmberg Hall This 750-seat auditorium reopened in 2004 after several years of renovations. OU’s ballet, modern dance, drama, musical theater and opera companies perform here. Note: This is not a building but an area within the Donald W. Reynolds Performing Arts Center.
See Donald W. Reynolds Performing Arts Center.
Housing Center Student Association Formerly Housing Center Association. This organization oversees housing center student government, including the presidents of the individual residence halls and their presidents’ councils.
Housing and Food Services Formed when two offices, Housing Programs and Food Service, merged in 1997. The office oversees food services and all residence halls and university-owned apartments. Their main offices are located on the ground floor of Walker Center.
Housing and Food is acceptable on second reference.
Housing Learning Center, the Offers tutoring and a place for students to study and check out laptops and textbooks. On second reference, use the center. The center is located on the first floor of Adams Center’s Muldrow Tower, Room 105.
Howard McCasland Field House
See McCasland Field House.
Huston Huffman Fitness Center
See Sarkeys Fitness Center.
I
iAdvise The program with which OU students can schedule appointments with academic advisers. Accessed at iadvise.ou.edu.
IBC
See Integrated Business Core.
Indigenize OU An activist group on campus that is “unapologetically critical of all peoples and institutions that perpetuate silence, erasure, & genocide of indigenous peoples,” according to its Facebook page.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Holiday instituted by then-President David Boren in 2015 in place of Columbus Day. Note the apostrophe after the “s” in Peoples’.
Information Technology Spell out as shown on first reference. IT is acceptable on subsequent references.
Integrated Business Core Spell out as shown on first reference. IBC is acceptable in subsequent references.
A Price College of Business program that divides students into teams where they develop and market their own products.
Interfraternity Council Spell out as shown on first reference. IFC is acceptable on subsequent references.
International Advisory Committee An umbrella organization for all international student groups. IAC is acceptable for subsequent references. The office is in Oklahoma Memorial Union.
international and area studies Not international area studies. Do not use the abbreviation IAS.
International Student Services Oversees all international student activities and orientation. The office also handles immigration issues. It is part of Student Support Services. The office is located in Farzaneh Hall Room 144.
intersession The period between two academic sessions during which courses are offered. Intersession is offered three times a year — December, May and August. Courses held during intersession are offered through the College of Continuing Education.
intersex
See gender.
interstates Norman (and the state) is bisected from north to south by Interstate 35. Spell out Interstate 35 on first reference; use I-35 on subsequent references. Use this format for all interstates (I-235, etc.).
intramurals (n.), intramural (adj.) Intramurals are games played by teams composed of non-student-athletes within the university community, including 40 sports. The office is in Sarkeys Fitness Center.
italics Do not italicize names of news organizations or book, movie or song titles.
See composition titles.
J
Jacobson Faculty Hall
See university buildings.
James Gallogly
See Gallogly, James; presidents, OU.
JCPenney Leadership Program A leadership development program for undergraduates who have declared a major in the Price College of Business. Students must apply with at least two semesters remaining before graduation. A center for the program is located in Adams Hall. Spell out as shown on first reference. Use the leadership program or the program on subsequent references.
Jefferson Hall
See Sooner Housing Center.
Jenkins Avenue There’s no need to say South Jenkins Avenue since there is no North Jenkins Avenue.
Jimmie Austin Golf Club Use the full name on first reference. It is an 18-hole course straddling Constitution Street and the eastern edge of the south campus. Use the golf course on subsequent references.
Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center Spell out as shown on first reference. Use the center on subsequent references. It is located in the Oklahoma College for Continuing Education.
See university buildings.
John Jacobs Track and Field Complex The outdoor track facility, northwest of the Duck Pond. The complex includes John Jacobs Track and a building that houses track and field locker rooms, a sports medicine room and a video teaching room.
Johnson Tower One of four towers that make up Adams Center residence hall.
See Adams Center.
Jones Hall
See Sooner Housing Center.
K
Kathleen and Francis Rooney Family Residential Learning Center The epicenter of the OU in Arezzo program. The building can house 48 to 50 students as well as a faculty-in-residence.
See Arezzo, Italy.
Kaufman Hall
See university buildings.
KGOU A full service public radio station, licensed to the University of Oklahoma and operated by OU Outreach from Copeland Hall. The call letters for Norman are 106.3 FM. Call letters for additional towns the station services can be found at kgou.org/about-kgou.
KGOU became a National Public Radio station in 1982. Use National Public Radio on first reference; NPR is acceptable on subsequent references.
Kraettli apartments
See apartments; university buildings.
KXOU
See StudioU.
L
larceny
See burglary, larceny, robbery, theft.
Latina, Latino, Latinx The feminine, masculine, and gender-neutral, respectively, terms for a person from a country from Latin America. Latinx is not necessarily synonymous with Hispanic.
See Hispanic; race.
Lawrence The city in Kansas where the University of Kansas is located. It stands alone in datelines.
See datelines.
law review OU has three law publications — the Oklahoma Law Review, published quarterly since 1948; the American Indian Law Review (no hyphen), published twice a year since 1973; and ONE J: Oil and Gas, Natural Resources, and Energy Journal, published six times a year since 2015. The College of Law no longer produces the Oklahoma Journal of Law and Technology, which ran from 2003-2015 and was Oklahoma’s first online-only legal publication and the first journal devoted to the convergence of technology and the law.
legislature Capitalize when preceded by the name of a state: The Oklahoma Legislature. Retain the capitalization when the reference is specifically to that state’s legislature: The Legislature voted against the bill. For plural and non-specific references, do not capitalize: the Oklahoma and Texas legislatures; a legislature.
L. Dale Mitchell Park Home of Sooner baseball. Located on Imhoff Road, across the street from Lloyd Noble Center.
2SLGBTQ+ Acceptable in all references for two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other non-cisgendered, non-straight people or communities. Some organizations or sources may use LGBTQIA or LGBTQIA+ with the “I” for intersex, “A” for agender, asexual or aromantic and the plus sign to include any persons who may identify with an identity not included in the acronym. Only use variations of the acronym, including the shortened LGBT and LGBTQ, if they are in the name of an organization or used in quotes.
"2S" stands for two-spirit, a Native American term used to describe persons who identify as having both a masculine and feminine spirit.
Avoid using queer unless the word is in the name of an organization or used in a quote. Queer is still considered a slur in many contexts.
See gender.
LGBTQ+ Ally (singular), LGBTQ+ Allies (plural) A program that links 2SLGBTQ+ students with faculty, staff members and fellow students who have been trained to better understand the 2SLGBTQ+ community’s needs. An LGBTQ+ Ally must go through a three-hour training session. The program dropped "Sooner" from its name in 2015.
libraries The main library is Bizzell Memorial Library on first reference. Library collections include the History of Science Collection and the Bass Collection on the fifth floor of the main library, the Western History Collection in Monnet Hall and the Government Documents Collection on the fourth floor of the main library. Capitalize as shown.
Use the generic names for the branch libraries and do not capitalize them. The branches are the architecture library in Gould Hall, the chemistry-mathematics library in Felgar Hall, the fine arts library in Catlett Music Center, the geology library in Sarkeys Energy Center, the physics-astronomy library in Nielsen Hall, the law library in the Law Center and the journalism library in Gaylord Hall.
Refer to all of the libraries collectively as the OU library system.
See university buildings.
Lil Sis Spell out as shown for the auxiliary organization of the RUF/NEKS.
Lindsey Street A main street that runs east to west through campus.
Lin Hall
See university buildings.
Lissa and Cy Wagner Hall Houses the University College, the Writing Center, Project Threshold and the Graduation Office. Wagner Hall is acceptable on second reference.
See university buildings.
Little Red OU’s mascot from 1940 to 1970. He was a Native American with a full headdress and performed stereotypical Native dances at football games. The mascot was discontinued after protests from the Native American community and activists including now-OU Professor Emeritus George Henderson.
See mascots, Native-American themed; mascots, OU.
Lloyd Noble Center Spell out as shown on first reference. Lloyd Noble is acceptable on subsequent references. The Lloyd Noble Center hosts sporting events, mainly basketball, gymnastics and wrestling, as well as other event such as the Rah Rally. Students can park for free in the Lloyd Noble parking lot and then take a free shuttle to campus.
See university buildings.
M
majors When naming a major, use the briefest, most specific term, usually the term the subject uses: Christina Leonard, journalism senior, has graduated. Capitalize a major only if it is a proper name (English, Russian, Native American studies).
mascots, Native-American themed We do not publish sports team nicknames widely considered to dehumanize minority groups through stereotyping, appropriation and caricature. To that end, do not use Braves, Chiefs, Indians or Redskins for the teams in Atlanta (MLB), Kansas City (NFL), Cleveland (MLB) or Washington (NFL). Use the team locator instead.
Tribal-specific logos, mascots, and nicknames are accepted when the team has consent from the tribe. In the NCAA, five schools have that distinction: Catawba College (Indians), Central Michigan University (Chippewas), Florida State University (Seminoles), Mississippi College (Choctaws) and the University of Utah (Utes).
mascots, OU Boomer and Sooner are the university's costumed mascots. They are played by students wearing pony costumes and appear at athletic events.
See Boomer Sooner.
Master of Arts, Master of Science A master’s is acceptable in any reference.
See academic degrees.
Max Westheimer Airpark This is OU’s airfield at 1700 Lexington Ave. on the north campus, northeast of Robinson Street and 24th Avenue Northwest. Spell out as shown on first reference.
May Fair This annual Norman arts festival began in 1974. It is sponsored by the Norman Assistance League and occurs in Andrews Park on the weekend that includes the first Sunday in May.
McCasland Field House Full name is Howard McCasland Field House, but McCasland Field House is acceptable on first reference. Houses OU’s volleyball and wrestling programs.
See university buildings.
McCasland Tower One of four towers that make up Adams Center residence hall.
See Adams Center.
Meacham Auditorium References to Meacham Auditorium as a location of an upcoming event also should indicate that the auditorium is in Oklahoma Memorial Union. Example: Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Meacham Auditorium.
See Oklahoma Memorial Union.
media Takes a plural verb: President Donald Trump says the media are printing fake news.
See press.
Medieval Fair An event that takes place every April. The free fair is hosted by OU’s College of Continuing Education and the city of Norman. Spell out as shown on first reference. Use the fair on subsequent references.
mental health
See mental illness.
mental illness Do not describe an individual as mentally ill or having mental health issues unless it is clearly pertinent to the story. When used, identify the source for the diagnosis. Do not rely on hearsay or anonymous sources. The best source is the individual being reported upon; other reliable sources are family members, mental health professionals or court records.
Mental illness is a general term. Use specific conditions whenever possible: He was diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to court documents. He was diagnosed with anorexia, according to his parents. He was treated for depression.
Some common mental health disorders (all lowercase):
- Bipolar disorder (not manic-depression)
- Depression
- Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Schizophrenia
Avoid derogatory terms like insane, crazy, nuts or deranged, unless part of a quote that is essential to the story.
Avoid saying someone is afflicted with, suffers from or is a victim of a mental illness. Instead, say someone has a mental illness: He has depression. She has post-traumatic stress disorder.
Do not assume that mental illness leads to violence or is connected with violent behavior. Sometimes a first responder may be quoted as saying that a crime was committed by a person with a “history of mental illness.” Such comments must be attributed to someone with knowledge of the mental health of the suspect or perpetrator (see above for acceptable sources). If there is no evidence suggesting that mental health played a role in the crime, add a disclaimer that a link between the crime and mental health has yet to be established.
Metro Transit/CART This is the metropolitan Oklahoma City bus service, which serves Norman and the campus area.
Use Cleveland Area Rapid Transit on first reference and CART on subsequent references.
The university bus service began as Campus Area Rapid Transit, changed its name to Cleveland Area Rapid Transit in 1985, when it became part of the federally funded Central Oklahoma Transit and Parking Authority, and fully merged with the Oklahoma City system to become Metro Transit in 1993.
The local Metro Transit routes are supported by a mix of student activity fees, rider fares and government grants.
Mex the Dog The university mascot from 1915-1928. The university closed for his funeral May 2, 1928, and he is buried in a small casket underneath the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
See mascots, OU.
Michael F. Price Hall
See Price Hall; university buildings.
minorities Do not identify someone by ethnic group unless specifically relevant to the story.
Molly Shi Boren Ballroom Spell out as shown on first reference. Use the ballroom on subsequent references. Indicate that the ballroom is in Oklahoma Memorial Union. Example: Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Molly Shi Boren Ballroom.
See Oklahoma Memorial Union.
mom Uppercase only when the noun substitutes for a name as a term of address: Hi, Mom!
Monnet Hall
See university buildings.
Morgantown The city in West Virginia where the University of West Virginia is located. It stands alone in datelines.
See Big 12; datelines.
Muldrow Tower One of four towers that make up Adams Center residence hall.
See Adams Center.
Murray Case Sells Swim Complex Both an indoor and an outdoor pool are part of the complex, located at Asp Avenue and Timberdell Road. Formerly housed the OU men’s (1973-86) and women’s (1975-86) Division I swim teams; now the home of Norman High and Norman North High’s swim teams, as well as the Sooner Swim Club swim teams.
See university buildings.
Museum of Art
See Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.
Museum of Natural History
See Sam Noble Museum of Natural History.
N
National Pan-Hellenic Council Spell out on first reference. Established in 1930 at Howard University in Washington, D.C., as a national coordinating body for the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities that had evolved on American college and university campuses by that time.
At OU, the National Pan-Hellenic Council oversees the following organizations:
- Alpha Phi Alpha
- Alpha Kappa Alpha
- Delta Sigma Theta
- Iota Phi Theta
- Kappa Alpha Psi
- Omega Psi Phi
- Phi Beta Sigma
- Sigma Gamma Rho
- Zeta Phi Beta
See fraternities; sororities.
National Public Radio Spell out as shown on first reference. NPR is acceptable on second references.
See KGOU/KROU.
National Weather Center The $67 million center built on south campus is the largest weather-research center of its kind in the nation. It was completed in late 2005/early 2006. It houses:
- OU School of Meteorology
- Center for Analysis and Prediction of Storms
- Center for Spatial Analysis
- Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies
- Environmental Verification and Analysis Center
- Oklahoma Climatological Survey
- Natural Hazards and Disaster Research
- NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory, Storm Prediction Center, National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office, Radar Operations Center and Warning Decision Training Branch
See university buildings.
Native American Acceptable for those in the U.S. Do not use Indian or American-Indian. Follow personal preference. When possible, be precise and use the name of the tribe: He is a Navajo commissioner.
See race.
Neustadt International Prize for Literature A biennial award sponsored by OU and World Literature Today. The prize consists of $50,000, a replica of an eagle feather cast in silver and a certificate. An endowment from the Neustadt family funds the award.
Established in 1969 as the Books Abroad International Prize for Literature and renamed the Books Abroad/Neustadt Prize before assuming its present name in 1976.
It is the first international literary award of this scope to originate in the U.S. and is one of the few international prizes for which poets, novelists and playwrights are equally eligible.
Spell out as shown on first reference; Neustadt Prize is acceptable on subsequent references.
newspapers Do not italicize or put in quotation marks any names of newspapers and news organizations.
See composition titles.
Nielsen Hall
See university buildings.
nonbinary
See gender.
Norman Art Walk Officially known as 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk. It is held monthly from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Walker Arts District of downtown Norman.
Norman City Council Use full name on first reference. Subsequent references should be city council or council. Note the lowercase.
Norman Music Festival Spell out as shown on first reference. Norman Music Fest is acceptable in headlines and social posts to keep them short. Use festival rather than NMF on subsequent references. A free, independent music festival in downtown Norman. The festival spans two days and one night and is generally held in April.
Norman Police Department, the Spell out as shown on first reference. Use NPD on subsequent references. The offices are located in the Norman Municipal Complex at 201-B W. Gray St.
Norman Public Library, the Spell out as shown on first reference. Do not use Pioneer Multi-County Library unless referring collectively to all the libraries in central Oklahoma that are part of that system. The library is at 225 N. Webster Ave.
Norman Regional Hospital Spell out on first reference. The hospital is at 901 N. Porter Ave.
North Greek This refers to the cluster of greek houses north of Lindsey Street.
North Oval, the The oval campus street on the north half of campus off Boyd Street. The official street name — only used when listing a mailing address — is Parrington Oval, named for Vernon Louis Parrington, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Harvard graduate who organized the OU English department.
Nuclear Engineering Laboratory, the
See university buildings.
numerals In general, spell out one through nine and use figures for 10 or above. Use figures when referring to a unit of measurement or the ages of people, animals, events or things.
USE FIGURES FOR: academic course numbers; addresses; ages; centuries; court decisions; court districts; dates, years and decades; decimals, percentages and fractions with numbers larger than 1 (3 ½ laps); measurements; distances; highway designations; mathematics; monetary units (with the exception of millions/billions/trillions: $1 million); rank (No. 1); school grades; political districts; speeds; sports scores; temperatures; times; votes.
SPELL OUT: numbers at the start of a sentence; in indefinite and casual uses (Thanks a million. He walked a quarter of a mile.); proper names (Fab Four); formal language (the twelve apostles); in fractions less than one that are not used as modifiers (reduced by one-third).
ORDINALS: Spell out first through ninth; use figures starting with 10th.
For more examples, see the full AP Stylebook.
N-word Do not use the racial slur this refers to. If it is said in a quote and the quote is absolutely crucial to the story, censor it with hyphens: The SAE chant included the line “There will never be a n----- in SAE.” Always ask a managing editor before using the censored slur, as it is necessary in only extremely rare circumstances. Note that the N is capitalized.
See obscenities, profanities, vulgarities.
O
obscenities, profanities, vulgarities Do not use them in stories unless they are part of a direct quote and there is a compelling reason for them. If used in a quote, replace the letters after the initial letter with hyphens: f---, s---. Some obscenities, such as ass or damn are acceptable to use without censorship. When in doubt, ask an editor. When referring to a slur, try to find a way to give the reader a sense of what was said without using the specific word or phrase: an anti-gay or racist slur. Any use of slurs must be approved by an editor.
See N-word.
O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille O’Connell’s is acceptable on all references. The original O’Connell’s, 120 E. Lindsey St., closed in 2011 after the university purchased the land to build residence halls. O’Connell’s moved to Campus Corner at 769 Asp Ave.
OK, OK’d, OK’ing, OKs Not okay or O.K.
Oklahoma Not abbreviated within text of story.
Oklahoma Center for Continuing Education, the Spell out as shown on first reference; use OCCE on subsequent references.
See university buildings.
Oklahoma City bombing
A timeline of events:
April 19, 1995 — An explosion at 9:02 a.m. destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. One hundred and sixty-eight people died. Ninety minutes later, Timothy McVeigh was stopped for driving without a license tag and jailed after he was found carrying a concealed weapon. Before he was to be released April 21, McVeigh was named a bombing suspect and later charged in the bombing.
May 23, 1995 — The wreckage of the building was brought down.
June 3, 1995 — The site of the Alfred P. Murrah Building no longer was a crime scene, according to the FBI.
Aug. 10, 1995 — McVeigh and Terry Nichols were indicted on 11 counts each for the bombing.
June 3, 1997 — McVeigh was found guilty. He was later sentenced to death by lethal injection.
May 25, 2001 — McVeigh’s execution date was thrown into doubt when the FBI revealed it failed to turn over more than 4,400 pages of documents to McVeigh’s defense.
June 11, 2001 — McVeigh was executed in Terre Haute, Ind. It was the first federal execution since 1963.
Oklahoma Daily, The Do not italicize. The is always capitalized. The Daily or The OU Daily is preferred in order to prevent confusion with the Oklahoman.
Oklahoma Journal of Law and Technology
See law review.
Oklahoma Law Review, the
See law review.
Oklahoma Memorial Stadium The structure that surrounds Owen Field. The full name is Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Use the full name on first reference. Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and the stadium are acceptable on second reference.
Oklahoma Memorial Union Spell out as shown on first reference; use the Union on subsequent references. The Union used to be a private corporation, but the university took over operation in 1993.
Do not use the abbreviation OMU.
Union rooms:
- Alma Wilson Room
- Associates Room
- Beaird Lounge
- Clarke-Anderson Room
- Courtyard
- Crimson Room
- Crossroads Lounge
- David L. Boren Lounge
- Dr. David F. Schrage OU Traditions Room
- Frontier Room
- Governors Room
- Henry W. Browne Sr. Game Room
- Heritage Room
- John Houchin Room
- LGBTQ Lounge
- Louise Houchin Room
- Meacham Auditorium
- Molly Shi Boren Ballroom
- Pioneer Room
- Presidents Room
- Regents Room
- Scholars Room
- Sooner Room
- Stuart Landing
- Sutton Foyer
- Weitzenhoffer Room
- Will Rogers Room
See university buildings.
Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the Governing body for all state colleges and university in Oklahoma. There are nine regents; each serves a nine-year term. They are nominated by the governor and approved by the Legislature. The state regents act through the chancellor of higher education. The state regents’ office is in the Oliver Hodge Building in the State Capitol Complex in Oklahoma City. On subsequent references, use the state regents to avoid confusion with the OU regents.
Oklahoma State University Spell out as shown on first reference; use Oklahoma State, not OSU, on subsequent references. In sports stories, Oklahoma State should be used on first reference. Oklahoma State’s mascot is the Cowboys; use Cowgirls in all references to women’s sports. Oklahoma State is located in Stillwater and is a member of the Big 12 Conference.
Old Science Hall The building’s full name is Beatrice Carr Wallace Old Science Hall. Old Science Hall is acceptable on all references.
See university buildings.
ONE The one portal where students can access their grades, schedules, unofficial transcripts, financial aid, bursar payments, and other academic information. It replaced oZone.
See oZone.
ONE J: Oil and Gas, Natural Resources, and Energy Journal
See law review.
Otis Sullivant Award, the The late Edith Kinney Gaylord of Oklahoma City established the $500,000 endowment before her death in January 2001. The award, which carries a $20,000 prize, honors the late Otis Sullivant, a longtime Oklahoma journalist. The award is presented to a faculty or staff member at OU who exhibits “keen perceptivity.” The award is acceptable on second reference.
OU This abbreviation (no periods) is acceptable in all references to the University of Oklahoma and its athletic programs. Avoid using OU to modify proper names that are probably in a context where it would be understood that the name is associated with OU: Health Sciences Center, not OU Health Sciences Center.
OU Athletic Communications Use as shown on first reference; use athletic communications on subsequent references. This office handles all public relations, statistics, records, interviews and photographs for OU athletics. In titles, never capitalize: Mike Houck, assistant athletics director for strategic communications.
OU Board of Regents, the Responsible for governing OU, Rogers State University and Cameron University. There are seven regents; each serves a seven-year term. The regents are nominated by the governor and approved by the Legislature. The regents act through their executive secretary, who maintains an office in Evans Hall. Use the regents on second reference.
OU Chant Since 1938, the “OU Chant” has been part of OU football pre-game activities. It was written by Jessie Lone Clarkson Gilkey, who directed the OU girl’s glee club from 1936 to 1938 and, in 1937, was voted Outstanding Faculty Woman. The lyrics:
O-K-L-A-H-O-M-A
Our chant rolls on and on!
Thousands strong join heart and song
In alma mater’s praise
Of campus beautiful by day and night
Of colors proudly gleaming red and white
’Neath the western sky
OU’s chant will never die
Live on, University
OU Cousins A program created in 1995 by then-President David Boren and his wife, Molly Shi Boren. OU Cousins matches international and exchange students with American students in an effort to foster social and academic interaction between the two. Students are paired annually at a matching party held in the fall. More than 50 countries are represented in the program.
OU Foundation, the
See University of Oklahoma Foundation, the.
OU Golf Course, the
See Jimmie Austin Golf Club.
O.U. Improv! The periods are necessary, as the group’s official title is Obviously Unrehearsed Improv!. Note the exclamation mark.
OU Innovate An app that allows students to access information about their Sooner Cards, find parking and order a SafeRide, among other things.
See SafeRide; Sooner Card.
OU in Arezzo
See Arezzo, Italy.
OU in Puebla
See Puebla, Mexico.
OU in Rio
See Rio de Janeiro.
OU Nightly Student-run daily news broadcast show. Airs on Cox 124, Campus Cable 76 and ATT UVerse 99 at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the academic year.
OU Public Affairs In charge of the university’s public relations. Public Affairs is the acceptable second reference. Public Affairs sends press releases to media throughout the state and the country. Public Affairs is run by the senior associate vice president for public affairs, who reports directly to the president.
OUPD You may refer to OUPD generically as police or university police. The offices are at 2720 S. Monitor Ave., on the south campus.
OU-Texas Not OU/Texas or Texas-OU. Refers to athletic competitions between OU and the University of Texas, most notably the Red River Showdown, a football game held in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
See Red River Showdown.
OU Unheard Founded in 2015, OU Unheard is a “movement dedicated to enact change and address various grievances aimed towards Black students at the University of Oklahoma,” according to its Facebook page.
Owen Field The natural grass football field inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
See Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
oZONE The former online portal where students could access their grades, schedules, unofficial transcripts, financial aid, bursar payments, and other academic information. It was replaced with ONE, or one.ou.edu.
See ONE.
P
Panamerican Student Association Use the full name on first reference; Pan Am is acceptable on second reference.
Panhellenic Association Use the full name on first reference; Panhellenic is acceptable on subsequent references. Governs sororities on campus.
See greek; sororities.
parking garages OU has four parking garages:
- Elm Avenue Parking Facility
- Asp Avenue Parking Facility
- Oklahoma Memorial Union Parking Garage
- Jenkins Avenue Parking Facility
parks Norman maintains 55 neighborhood and community parks. Some of the major ones are listed here:
- Griffin Community Park
- Reaves Park
- Lions Park
- Andrews Park
For a full list, consult the city of Norman’s website.
Parrington Oval
See North Oval, the.
Passion Pit, the
See Unity Garden.
PE-ET Honor Society Spell out and capitalize as shown. Pronounced "pay-et."
Peggy V. Helmerich Collaborative Center Located on LL1 of Bizzell Memorial Library. The center offers spaces with technology for students to work and study together, including study rooms and classrooms that can be reserved in advance.
See Bizzell Memorial Library.
Pell Grant A Federal Pell Grant, unlike a loan, does not have to be repaid. Generally, Pell Grants are awarded only to undergraduate students who have not earned a bachelor’s or professional degree. (A professional degree is usually earned after earning a bachelor’s degree in a field, such as medicine, law or dentistry.) In some cases, one might receive a Pell Grant for attending a post-baccalaureate teacher certificate program. One can receive only one Pell Grant in an award year.
people of color Acceptable use as a synonym for minorities. Check with an editor to decide which term best suits the tone of a story. May also use to describe groups such as journalists of color or women of color. Do not use the abbreviation POC. Do not use people of color when a group is of all one race or ethnicity: Black people, Latinx people.
See race.
percent, percentage, percentage points Spell out percent. Figures should always be used: The president has a 50 percent approval rating.
Phi Gamma Delta Spell out as shown on first reference. FIJI is acceptable only on second reference to the fraternity or one of its members. A story using the term FIJI should explain that FIJI is what the fraternity prefers to call itself.
See fraternities.
Physical Plant, the
See Facilities Management.
Physical Sciences Center, the Tall building on Elm Street that houses various Arts and Sciences department offices and many classrooms and auditoriums. Do not use PSC or the blender.
See university buildings.
pool
See Murray Case Sells Swim Complex.
presidents, OU
The list, tenure of OU presidents is as follows:
- David Ross Boyd, 1892-1908
- A. Grant Evans, 1908-1911
- Stratton D. Brooks, 1912-1923
- James S. Buchanan, 1923-1925
- William Bennett Bizzell, 1925-1941
- Joseph A. Brandt, 1941-1943
- George Lynn Cross, 1943-1968
- J. Herbert Hollomon, Jr., 1968-1970
- Paul F. Sharp, 1971-1978
- William S. Banowsky, 1978-1984
- Frank Horton, 1985-1988
- Richard Van Horn, 1989-1994
- David L. Boren, 1994-2018
- James Gallogly, 2018-2019
- Joseph Harroz Jr., 2019-present
President’s Community Scholars The freshmen scholarship/community service group was designed to cultivate students’ proven leadership abilities. Spell out as shown on first reference; PCS is acceptable on subsequent references.
President’s Leadership Class Established in 1961 by the late David Burr, former vice president of University Affairs. The freshmen scholarship/leadership group was designed to cultivate students’ proven leadership abilities. Spell out as shown on first reference; PLC is acceptable on subsequent references.
press The university operates OU Press, which prints several textbooks and scholarly works by OU professors and researchers and others, has two presses. The Daily used to print on the Journalism Press, which was sold in 1997. In spring 2007, printing switched from the Edmond Sun to the Norman Transcript.
Because the media today involves much more than printed publications, refer to news gathering and publication companies collectively as the media instead of the press. Media always requires a plural verb: President Donald Trump said the media are printing fake news.
See media.
Price Hall The 55,000-square-foot, $19 million addition to Adams Hall opened in the summer of 2005. Use Michael F. Price Hall if space allows on first reference. Price Hall is always acceptable.
See university buildings.
Pride of Oklahoma, the The OU marching band. Spell out as shown on first reference; on subsequent references, use the Pride or the band.
profanities
See obscenities, profanities, vulgarities.
professor Do not abbreviate or use prof. Do not capitalize, unless it is part of a formal title preceding a name; informal use, such as law professor Andrew Coats, should not be capitalized.
Although there is a hierarchy of professorships — full professors, associate professors, assistant professors, et. al. — use the simplified professor in all references except in reference to visiting professors.
Avoid using OU professor unless necessary to avoid confusion with other schools.
projects.oudaily.com The projects site houses longer enterprise pieces. It can be accessed through this link or from a tab on the oudaily.com website.
Public Affairs
See OU Public Affairs.
Puebla, Mexico OU's Mexican study center and study abroad destination. The program offers semester and summer study abroad options. In 2019, OU President James Gallogly cut the faculty-in-residence program to save money.
R
race Do not use race as a descriptor unless it is relevant to the story. When referring to a group of people, none of whom are Caucasian/white, use people of color. Do not abbreviate as POC. Never use the offensive phrase colored people.
See African American; Black; Hispanic; Latina, Latino, Latinx; Native American; people of color.
racism, racist The terms racism and racist can be used in broad references or in quotations to describe the hatred of a race, or assertion of the superiority of one race over others. Do not use language such as racially charged to describe situations that are racist.
Identifying people by race and reporting on actions that have to do with race go beyond simple style questions. Think broadly about racial issues before making decisions on specific situations and stories. Race is often an irrelevant factor; it is imperative to be clear about the role of race before including racial identifiers. In some situations, using race as an identifier can reinforce stereotypes. When in doubt, ask your editor.
Reaves Park
See parks.
Red River Showdown Formerly Red River Shootout or Red River rivalry; references the football rivalry between OU and the University of Texas. Also acceptable in references to the rivalry in other sports. Avoid the use of shootout.
See OU-Texas.
redshirt Used to denote the common practice of withholding a player for a season to save a year of eligibility, distinguishing players from true freshmen. Redshirt freshman running back Kennedy Brooks is averaging 11.2 yards per carry.
Red-White spring game Refers to the football open scrimmage that takes place in the spring at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Not Red/White. Spring game acceptable on all references.
reflecting pool
See senior gifts.
Reflection Room Originally located in Oklahoma Memorial Union; now housed in Bizzell Memorial Library. The room sponsored by the religious studies program to “provide a space for private contemplation by individuals of all faiths.”
regents Do not capitalize, except in a formal name: The regents voted. The OU Board of Regents meets Tuesday.
See Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education; OU Board of Regents.
religion Do not identify someone by their religious affiliation unless it is specifically relevant to the story.
research campus The term for the university buildings at State Highway 9 and Jenkins Avenue.
residence halls Don’t call them dormitories or dorms.
OU has eight residence halls:
- Walker Center
- Couch Center
- Adams Center
- Cate Center
- David L. Boren Hall
- Headington Hall
- Headington College
- Dunham College
The latter two are residential colleges.
See residential colleges.
resident adviser RA acceptable on second reference. Note: adviser, not advisor.
residential colleges The residential colleges, Headington College (not to be confused with Headington Hall) and Dunham College, are upperclassmen on-campus living. They are meant to foster community and traditions, similar to residential colleges at universities like Yale.
See residence halls.
restaurants
- Amicus Cafe (law school)
- Baja Fresh Express (Oklahoma Memorial Union)
- Bedrock Cafe (Sarkeys Energy Center)
- Bookmark Cafe, The (Bizzell Memorial Library)
- Chick-fil-A (Oklahoma Memorial Union; Couch cafeteria)
- Couch Express (Couch Center)
- Couch Restaurants (Couch cafeteria)
- Crossroads (Oklahoma Memorial Union)
- Flying Cow Cafe (National Weather Center)
- Freshens (Sarkeys Fitness Center; Couch Restaurants; National Weather Center)
- HSC food court (Health Sciences Center)
- Laughing Tomato, the (Oklahoma Memorial Union)
- Quiznos (Oklahoma Memorial Union) Note: No apostrophe
- Raising Cane’s (Adams Center)
- Redbud Cafe (Sam Noble Museum of Natural History)
- Starbucks (Oklahoma Memorial Union)
- Union Market (Oklahoma Memorial Union)
- Xcetera! (Walker Center) Note: exclamation point
Rhodes Scholar The oldest international fellowships; began after the death of Cecil Rhodes in 1902, and they fund students from many countries to attend Oxford University. The first American Scholars were elected in 1904.
American Rhodes Scholars are selected through a decentralized process by which regional selection committees choose 32 scholars each year from among those nominated by selection committees in each state. Rhodes Scholars are elected for two years of study at Oxford. All educational costs are paid on the scholar’s behalf by the Rhodes Trustees.
Rhodes Scholars are selected based on their home state, not their university.
Richards Hall
See university buildings.
Rio de Janeiro OU's Brazilian study center and study abroad destination. The program offered spring break, summer, and semester study abroad options before OU President James Gallogly closed the study campus in 2019 to save money.
robbery
See burglary, larceny, robbery, theft.
Robertson Hall
See university buildings.
room numbers Use figures and capitalize room when used with a figure and without a building name: Room 244.
See numerals.
Roy T. Oliver Walk and Gardens This is the official name for the area north of the stadium. Do not use unless formal name is needed. Use the generic north of the stadium for clarity.
RUF/NEKS Spell out, capitalize and punctuate as shown on all references.
Rupel J. Jones Theatre Spell out as shown on first reference. Note the nonstandard spelling of the word theatre in the proper name. Go along with it in the proper name, but always use theater in the generic sense. Note: this is not a building but an area within the Fine Arts Center.
S
SafeRide Free program designed to provide OU students with a safe ride anywhere within Norman city limits Thursday through Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. OU students can request rides using the OU Innovate app.
See Comprehensive Alcohol Program.
SafeWalk Campus escort service from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.
See Comprehensive Alcohol Program.
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History, the The museum located on Stovall near the intersection of Chautauqua Avenue and Timberdell Road. Formerly the Stovall Museum. Do not use its full name, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History, as it would be cumbersome.
See university buildings.
Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center
See university buildings.
Sarkeys Energy Center No apostrophe. It’s the tallest building between Oklahoma City and Dallas. It was built taller than Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to place an emphasis on academics.
See university buildings.
Sarkeys Fitness Center No apostrophe.
See university buildings.
SAT The Scholastic Assessment Test. This college entrance exam used to be called the Scholastic Aptitude Test, but the name was changed in 1993. SAT is acceptable on first reference.
seasons, semesters Lowercase without commas: the fall 1989 semester, the spring 1992 semester. Use summer session, not summer semester.
In sports stories, use the following style: the 2000-01 season or the 1999-2000 season. Football seasons are referred to only as the year it started, even if the team competed in a postseason bowl game in the next calendar year. For example, OU football won the national championship at the end of the 2000 season, even though the title game actually was played Jan. 3, 2001.
senior gifts A list of gifts. Where there is no gift listed for a class, the gift was either not given or is unknown.
- 1906 — The ’06 Rock found after falling from a train between Norman and Oklahoma City. It was so heavy it buried wagon wheels during the first attempt to carry it. When it eventually arrived on campus, a stonemason chiseled “06” into it. It sits near Old Science Hall.
- 1910 — Spoonholder. The original spoonholder lasted from 1910 until the 1980s. It was replaced by a gift of the classes of 1949 and 1999. It resembles a spoonholder, but its name also comes from an old-fashioned dating custom called “spooning.” It is said that if a couple kisses in the Spoonholder, they are destined to get married.
- 1915 — The arches at Boyd Street at the North Oval and Asp Avenue.
- 1917 — The arches at Boyd Street at the North Oval and Asp Avenue.
- 1919 — The arches on Jenkins Avenue at Brooks Street.
- 1920 — The arches on Jenkins Avenue at Brooks Street.
- 1924 — Stadium Memorial Tower reflecting pool. The original reflecting pool was lost with the expansion of the football stadium in 1949, when the north end zone was bowled.
- 1932 — The arches on Elm Avenue at Brooks Street.
- 1933 — The arches on Elm Avenue at Brooks Street.
- 1934 — “A Sooner Covered Wagon,” a sculpture that depicts a scene from the Oklahoma land run. It features a Conestoga wagon with a frontier woman and child riding across the prairie. Native Americans on horses, a figure representing Will Rogers, and cattle are also part of the sculpture. It is nearly 40 square feet and weighs 3,000 pounds It was originally placed in the clock tower on the north end of the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, near the stadium’s original reflecting pool. In 2003, the sculpture was relocated.
- The reflecting pool was also a gift from the class of 1934. The classes of 1960 and 2000 both helped restore the pool.
- 1935 — Fountain and pool located between Oklahoma Memorial Union and Monnet Hall. The plaza is now dedicated to the members of the Class of 1950, who were among the first university graduates who returned from service at home and abroad during World War II.
- 1950 — The Union Plaza, an outdoor space in the Oklahoma Memorial Union with tables and chairs.
- 1990 — The arches on the Van Vleet Oval, also known as the South Oval, at Lindsey Street.
- 1998 — The university seal located on the Stuart Landing of Oklahoma Memorial Union. The seal was completed by artist-in-residence Paul Moore and features a seedsower beneath the words “CIVI ET REPUBLICAE.”
- 1999 — Reunion Park, located on the west side of the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art. It was created on behalf of the classes of 1948 and 1949 as a symbol of their reunion.
- 2001 — Oklahoma Memorial Union Plaza Fountain. Constructed as part of the Archie W. Dunham Conoco Student Leadership Center.
- 2002 — Purchase and installation of “The Guardian,” a replica of the sculpture that sits atop the State Capitol building. Designed by Native American artist Kelly Haney, a state senator.
- 2003 — Chant Park, located west of Dale Hall Tower.
- 2004 — The Flag Plaza, located on the northwest corner of the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, honors those who have served the United States of America.
- 2005 — Standing clock on the Walker-Adams Mall.
- 2006 — Replica of the 1906 rock, but this was instead placed at the south research campus.
- 2007 — The Disc Ruin, a commissioned sculpture by Jesus Moroles celebrating the 100th anniversary of Oklahoma’s statehood. It is located in front of Bizzell Memorial Library.
- 2013 — The brick and stone entrance sign on the corner of Highway 9 and Chautauqua Avenue.
- 2015 — Headington Park, located on the south side of Headington Hall.
- 2016 — Pocket Park, located on the east side of Bizzell Memorial Library.
Sexpert A peer educator who presents in residence halls, classrooms and sororities/fraternities through a program offered through the Health Promotion Department. They have a one-hour presentation that covers the facts of STDs and pregnancy prevention in a game-show style format.
sexually transmitted diseases Spell out on first reference. STD or STDs is acceptable for subsequent references.
school Use the informal reference to an academic division known as a school, and do not capitalize it: the art school, the music school. In formal references, which are necessary in mailing addresses, and in long school names, capitalize: the School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering.
sheriff’s office
See Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.
Sigma Alpha Epsilon incident
Spell out as shown on first reference; SAE incident is acceptable for subsequent references.
A timeline of events:
March 7, 2015 — A video was filmed on a bus showing SAE fraternity members participating in a racist chant, which used a racial slur to say Black students could not sign with the fraternity. The chant also alluded to lynchings.
March 8, 2015 — The Daily received an anonymous tip about the video. SAE’s national organization tweeted that they were investigating the details and would “sanction” those who were responsible. The national president of SAE tweeted that OU’s chapter of SAE had been placed on a cease and desist order.
March 9, 2015 — Then-President David Boren said in a statement that OU would conduct an investigation to see if the video involved OU students. OU Unheard was one of many student organizations that led a protest on the North Oval. SAE’s national organization disbanded OU’s chapter, suspended all fraternity members and said the members responsible could have their membership permanently revoked. The organization also said SAE could reestablish a chapter at OU in the future. Later, Boren updated his statement, calling the SAE members responsible “disgraceful.” He severed all ties and affiliations between OU and its SAE chapter and directed that the house be closed and members remove their belongings from the house by midnight the next day without university help.
March 10, 2015 — Boren identified two students, who subsequently left the university, as playing a leadership role in the chant. As a result, people began to debate the First Amendment rights of the members in the video, as Boren said the students had been expelled, though they were not. Parker Rice, one of the students identified as a leader, issued an apology. The parents of Levi Petitt, the other student identified as a leader, issued a statement.
March 11, 2015 — Then-Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt issued a statement saying the attorney general’s office would work with the university to see if any state laws were broken.
March 12, 2015 — OU’s SAE chapter announced they planned to sue OU and possibly Boren, hiring prominent attorney Stephen Jones, who was the attorney for convicted Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh
March 13, 2015 — Investigations into racism at SAE chapters extended to campuses in Louisiana and Texas.
March 24, 2015 — The OU Staff Senate issued a statement commending the response of Boren and the university to the incident.
March 25, 2015 — Pettit apologized for his actions in a press conference. Boren held a mandatory “family meeting” with various fraternity councils to encourage members to stand against racism.
March 27, 2015 — An OU investigation found that the chant in the video was learned at a national leadership cruise for SAE in 2011. Boren announced that all 25 students involved in the video would face disciplinary action.
June 3, 2015 — Jabar Shumate started his position as OU vice president for university community in the newly created office of University Community.
July 2, 2015 — SAE’s national organization hired a director of diversity and inclusion.
July 8, 2015 — OU announced that the former SAE house would be converted into the University Community Center and would be used by the Southwest Center for Human Relations and the Disability Resource Center.
Aug. 27, 2015 — OU introduced mandatory diversity classes.
Feb. 12, 2016 — SAE’s national chapter found in an investigation the five chapters across the nation acknowledged hearing the chant, but they could not confirm that SAE originated the chant.
Feb. 17, 2016 — The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education named OU as one of the 10 worst colleges for free speech due to the alleged expulsions of Rice and Pettit.
Aug. 24, 2016 — The OU Student Veterans Association opened a lounge area in the former SAE house.
July 24, 2018 — Shumate resigned his position as OU’s associate vice president for university community.
July 25, 2018 — Shumate said he was a victim of “high-tech lynching” following his resignation and said the university planned to reinstate the SAE fraternity on campus. Erin Yarbrough, acting vice president for public affairs, refuted Shumate’s claim and said the fraternity would not be reopening a chapter at OU.
See fraternities; obscenities, profanities, vulgarities; Oklahoma City bombing; OU Unheard; University Community, Office of.
slurs
See obscenities, profanities, vulgarities.
Sooner The yearbook was discontinued in 1990 but later revived for the 1996-97 school year. The office is located in Copeland Hall. Use Sooner yearbook if its identity is unclear. Student Media has reorganized the yearbook staff into the features staff.
Sooners, the (n.), Sooner (adj.) Acceptable for all uses in any references. Do not use OU or Oklahoma with Sooner as an adjective: the Sooner baseball team, not the OU Sooner baseball team. Never refer to a women’s athletic team as the Lady Sooners.
Sooner Ally (singular), Sooner Allies (plural)
See LGBTQ+ Ally (singular), LGBTQ+ Allies (plural).
Sooner Card Acceptable on all references for OU student IDs. Also serves as a library card, Sooner Sense card and meal card. Additionally functions as swipe-card access to certain buildings or rooms. The Sooner Card office has two locations: in the Oklahoma Memorial Union and in Stubbeman Place, west of Adams Center.
Sooner Hotel
See university buildings.
Sooner Housing Center The center was replaced by Headington Hall. It formerly housed Bud Wilkinson Hall, Jefferson Hall, and Jones Hall.
Sooner Schooner, the The wagon made its debut at a football game against Southern Cal in 1964, but it was not made the official mascot until Oct. 6, 1980. It is pulled by two ponies, Boomer and Sooner, and operated by the RUF/NEKS.
Sooner Sense A function of Sooner OneCard students can use at restaurants, laundry facilities and vending machines on campus. Students can deposit money into their accounts and draw upon the funds by presenting their ID cards at participating locations.
SoonerSports.com Spell out as shown in all references.
Sooner Suites Located on Maple Avenue. Houses conference participants, students, parents, families, faculty, staff, alumni and the public.
Sooner Theatre Located in downtown Norman. OU, the Norman Ballet Company and various schools perform there. Note: Nonstandard spelling of theater.
SoonerVision Refers to the athletic department’s in-house production studio that produces coaches’ TV shows, video displays in the football stadium and Lloyd Noble Center and live streaming webcasts on SoonerSports.com.
sororities
Panhellenic Association:
- Alpha Chi Omega, 1115 College Ave.
- Alpha Gamma Delta, 930 Chautauqua Ave.
- Alpha Omicron Pi, 1411 Elm Ave.
- Alpha Phi, 1401 College Ave.
- Chi Omega, 820 Chautauqua Ave.
- Delta Delta Delta, 1611 S. College Ave.
- Delta Gamma, 744 Elm Ave.
- Gamma Phi Beta, 1105 S. College Ave.
- Kappa Alpha Theta, 845 Chautauqua Ave.
- Kappa Kappa Gamma, 700 College Ave.
- Pi Beta Phi, 1701 Elm Ave.
Multicultural Greek Council:
- Alpha Kappa Delta Phi, Inc., 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Delta Phi Omega, Inc., 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Kappa Delta Chi, Inc., 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Lamba Delta Psi, Inc., 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Phi Delta Alpha, Inc., 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Sigma Lambda Gamma, Inc., 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Theta Nu Xi, Inc., 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
Note: All addresses listed are mailing addresses, not physical addresses, as Multicultural Greek Council sororities don’t have their own houses.
National Pan-Hellenic Council:
- Delta Sigma Theta, 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Sigma Gamma Rho, 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
- Zeta Phi Beta, 900 Asp Ave. Suite 370
Note: All addresses listed are mailing addresses, not physical addresses, as National Pan-Hellenic Council sororities don’t have their own houses.
See greek.
south campus, the Technically refers to the area south of Lindsey Street. However, use this term instead to refer to the area at State Highway 9 and Jenkins Avenue. This includes the Stephenson Research Center and the National Weather Center. This term is synonymous with research campus, but for purposes of clarity, use south campus.
South Greek This refers to the cluster of greek houses south of Lindsey Street.
South Oval, the The rectangular yard and walkway surrounding south of Bizzell Library. Officially, it is the Van Vleet Oval.
Southwest Center for Human Relations and the Disability Resource Center Located at 730 College Avenue, where the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was formerly housed.
See disability resource center; Sigma Alpha Epsilon scandal.
Speakers’ Bureau
See CAC Speakers’ Bureau.
Spoonholder, the
See senior gifts.
spring break Not capitalized.
spring game
See Red-White spring game.
staff The OU staff comprises everyone working for the university who is not on the faculty. All staff members are represented by the Staff Senate, which in turn is made up of these groups: Hourly Employees Council, Informational Staff Association, Organizational Staff Council, Administrative Staff Council.
Staff Senate, the
Stafford Loan Direct and FFEL Stafford Loans are either subsidized or unsubsidized. One can receive a subsidized loan and an unsubsidized loan for the same enrollment period.
A subsidized loan is awarded on the basis of financial need. The recipient will not be charged any interest before you begin repayment or during authorized periods of deferment. The federal government “subsidizes” the interest during these periods.
An unsubsidized loan is not awarded on the basis of need. Recipients will be charged interest from the time the loan is disbursed until it is paid in full. If one allows the interest to accumulate while in school or during other periods of nonpayment, it will be capitalized — that is, the interest will be added to the principal amount of one's loan and additional interest will be based upon the higher amount.
State Highway 9 Runs east-west across Oklahoma, intersecting I-35 in Norman. Highway 9 is accepted on all references.
statute When citing a state statute, refer to its name if it has one: the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act. If you must give a complete citation, use this style: Title 7, Oklahoma Statutes, Sections 16-119.
Stephenson Research and Technology Center This $27 million facility is located at the corner of Jenkins Avenue and David L. Boren Boulevard. It opened in 2004.
See university buildings.
Stillwater The city in Oklahoma where Oklahoma State University is located. It stands alone in datelines.
See datelines.
streets Use complete street addresses. Only the words street, boulevard and avenue are abbreviated, and only then with a specific address. For numbered streets in Norman, use this style: 24th Avenue Northwest, 12th Avenue Southeast, 48th Avenue Northeast.
The dividing line for north and south is Main Street in the west, Alameda Street in the east. The dividing line between east and west is Jenkins Avenue north until it ends, Front Street north through downtown and the railroad tracks north for the rest of town.
See addresses.
Stuart Landing Not Stewart Landing. Located on the second floor of Oklahoma Memorial Union.
See Oklahoma Memorial Union.
Student Congress The Undergraduate Student Congress is the governing body of undergraduates and the Graduate Student Congress is the governing body of graduate students. Clarify which body of congress is being referred to. Both fall under the legislative branch of OU’s Student Government Association.
Spell out as shown on specific references; try to use Undergraduate Student Congress or Graduate Student Congress on every reference. If that becomes cumbersome, congress is an acceptable subsequent reference. Note the lowercase.
Student Government Association Spell out on first reference. SGA is acceptable for subsequent references.
Student Life This office includes Campus Activities Council, McNair Scholars, Sooner Upward Bound, Camp Crimson, Sooner Orientation Weekend, Transfer Student Services, fraternity and sorority student life, student organizations, the Women’s Outreach Center and the four major ethnic minority groups on campus. This office answers to Student Affairs.
Student Media, OU This department includes The OU Daily and oudaily.com, Crimson Quarterly magazine, Sooner yearbook, and an advertising department.
Student Organization Resource Office The office is acceptable on second reference.
StudioU A student-run radio station that functions out of Gaylord College. Formerly known as KXOU. The station is digital only and can be accessed at ou.edu/kxou.
Sutton Hall
See university buildings.
swim complex
See Murray Case Sells Swim Complex.
T
Tarman Tower One of four towers that make up Adams Center residence hall.
See Adams Center.
theft
See burglary, larceny, robbery, theft.
Thurman J. White Forum Building
See university buildings.
time Follow AP style.
When describing an event, use the “time-date-place” format: The meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Copeland Hall, Room 160. Never use tomorrow.
See today, tonight, tomorrow, yesterday.
titles Place the title before a person’s name if it is three words or fewer; when the titles preceding the name is formal, it is capitalized except for sports titles: Director of Bands Gene Thrailkill, but OU athletic director Joe Castiglione. If the title is informal, it isn’t capitalized: band director Gene Thrailkill. If the title is longer than three words, place it after the name as an appositive: Nick Jungman, director of OU Student Media.
Use the specific gender term when available. Do not use courtesy titles.
today, tonight, tomorrow, yesterday Do not use today, tonight, tomorrow or yesterday. Using these terms is confusing in both online stories and in print stories. Always use the date.
TOEFL, the The Test of English as a Foreign Language. The acronym is appropriate in passing reference. The test is used in certifying teaching and graduate assistants.
Top Daug A former OU basketball mascot, a big brown dog. The mascot originated from a claim by former basketball coach Billy Tubbs, who vowed to make OU “top dog” in the Big Eight Conference. Top Daug was discontinued after the introduction of horse mascots Boomer and Sooner.
See mascots, OU.
track fields
See Mosier Indoor Track Facility; John Jacobs Track and Field Complex.
Traditions East
See apartments; university buildings.
Traditions West
See apartments; university buildings.
transgender
See gender.
Tulsa campus Also referred to as OU-Tulsa. It is home to the OU School of Community Medicine.
Tulsa Race Massacre The historical event in which white rioters destroyed the Greenwood District of Tulsa, known as Black Wall Street. Over 800 people were injured and at least 36 — but as many as 300 — died as a result of the racially charged violence. Historically it has been referred to as the Tulsa Race Riot, but was changed to reflect the killings of dozens of innocent people.
U
Undergraduate Student Congress
See Student Congress.
union, the
See Oklahoma Memorial Union.
Union Programming Board UPB is acceptable on second reference. A programming board tasked with planning events in Oklahoma Memorial Union. Independent of UOSA and CAC.
Unity Garden An informal term for the sunken garden on the South Oval, outside Copeland Hall. Do not use Passion Pit.
University Bookstore
See bookstores.
university buildings Capitalize on all references, except for exceptions noted individually.
Use as shown in this list:
- Adams Center — 348 W. First St.
- Adams Hall — 307 W. Brooks St.
- Administration Building, the (that of the OCCE) — 1700 Asp Ave.
- Andrew M. Coats Hall — 300 W. Timberdell Road
- Anne & Henry Zarrow Hall — 700 Elm Ave. Zarrow Hall accepted on all references.
- Armory, the — 290 W. Brooks St.
- Beatrice Carr Wallace Old Science Hall — 640 Parrington Oval. Old Science Hall accepted on all references.
- Bizzell Memorial Library — 401 W. Brooks St. Bizzell accepted on second reference.
- Boyd House — 407 W. Boyd St.
- Buchanan Hall — 1000 Asp Ave.
- Burton Hall — 610 Elm Ave.
- Carnegie Building, the — 650 Parrington Oval
- Carpenter Hall — 840 Asp Ave.
- Carson Engineering Center — 202 W. Boyd St.
- Cate Center — 331 Cate Center Drive
- Cate Restaurants — 331 Cate Center Drive
- Catlett Music Center — 500 W. Boyd St.
- Chemistry Annex, the — 630 Parrington Oval
- Chemistry Building, the — 620 Parrington Oval
- Collings Hall — 820 Van Vleet Oval
- Copeland Hall — 860 Van Vleet Oval
- Couch Restaurants — 333 Fourth Ave.
- Couch Center — 1524 Asp Ave.
- Craddock Hall — 171 Felgar St.
- Cross Center — 100 Fourth St.
- Dale Hall — 433 W. Lindsey St.
- Dale Hall Tower — 455 W. Lindsey St.
- David L. Boren Hall — 1300 Asp Ave.
- Devon Energy Hall — 110 W. Boyd St.
- Donald W. Reynolds Performing Arts Center — 560 Parrington Oval. Reynolds Performing Arts Center acceptable on all references.
- Dunham College — 250 W. Lindsey St.
- Ellison Hall — 633 Elm Ave.
- Engineering Lab — 200 Felgar St.
- Evans Hall — 660 Parrington Oval
- Everest Training Facility — 385 E. Lindsey St.
- ExxonMobil Lawrence G. Rawl Engineering Practice Facility — 850 S. Jenkins Ave. Engineering Practice Facility accepted on second reference.
- Farzaneh Hall — 729 Elm Ave. Formerly known as Hester Hall.
- Fears Structural Engineering Laboratory, the — 303 E. Chesapeake St.
- Felgar Hall — 865 Asp Ave.
- Fine Arts Center, the — 563 Elm Ave.
- Fred Jones Jr. Memorial Art Center & Museum — 410 W. Boyd St.
- Gaylord Hall — 395 W. Lindsey St.
- George Lynn Cross Hall — 770 Van Vleet Oval
- Goddard Health Center — 620 Elm Ave.
- Gould Hall — 830 Van Vleet Oval
- Headington College — 200 W. Lindsey St.
- Headington Hall — 100 E. Lindsey St.
- Henderson-Tolson Cultural Center — 1335 Asp Ave.
- Jacobson Faculty Hall — 550 Parrington Oval
- Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center — 700 Elm Ave.
- Kaufman Hall — 780 Van Vleet Oval
- Kraettli Apartments — 405A Wadsack Ave.
- Lin Hall — 760 W. Brooks St.
- Lissa and Cy Wagner Hall — 1005 Asp Ave. Wagner Hall acceptable on second reference.
- Lloyd Noble Center — 2900 S. Jenkins Ave.
- McCasland Field House — 151 W. Brooks St.
- Michael F. Price Hall — 1003 Asp Ave. Price Hall acceptable on second reference.
- Monnet Hall — 630 Parrington Oval
- Murray Case Sells Swim Complex — 1701 Asp Ave.
- National Weather Center — 120 David L. Boren Blvd.
- Nielsen Hall — 440 W. Brooks St.
- Nuclear Engineering Laboratory, the — 905 Asp Ave.
- Oklahoma Center for Continuing Education — 1700 Asp Ave. OCCE acceptable on second reference.
- Oklahoma Memorial Union — 900 Asp Ave.
- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium — 180 W. Brooks St.
- OU Foundation — 100 Timberdell Road
- OU Traditions Square East —2500 Asp Ave.
- OU Traditions Square West — 2730 Chautauqua Ave.
- Physical Sciences Center, the — 601 Elm Ave.
- Richards Hall — 730 Van Vleet Oval
- Robertson Hall — 731 Elm Ave.
- Sam Noble Museum of Natural History — 2401 S. Chautauqua Ave.
- Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center — 325 W. Imhoff Road
- Sarkeys Energy Center — 100 E. Boyd St.
- Sarkeys Fitness Center — 1401 Asp Ave.
- Sooner Hotel (at OCCE) — 300 Kellogg Drive
- Stephenson Research and Technology Center — 101 David L. Boren Blvd.
- Sutton Hall — 625 Elm Ave.
- Thurman J. White Forum Building (at OCCE) — 1704 Asp Ave.
- Walker Center — 1406 Asp Ave.
- Whitehand Hall — 339 W. Boyd St.
- Wilson Center — 1334 S. Jenkins Ave.
Note: Some buildings should be preceded with “the” while others should not. Also, several nameless and nondescript buildings have been omitted from the list. If the building you’re describing isn’t on this list, give a street address or describe the building’s location and function to identify it.
See athletic facilities.
University Club A restaurant on the second floor of Oklahoma Memorial Union.
See restaurants.
University College The entry college for undergraduates and transfer students. Undergraduates are generally enrolled in this college until accepted by the individual college or school of their major. University College also is for pre-health profession (pre-med, pre-dental, etc.) majors and students who have not decided on a major.
All freshmen are University College freshmen, no matter what they claim their major may be.
University Community, Office of Housed in the former Sigma Alpha Epsilon house since the fraternity was expelled in 2015.
See Sigma Alpha Epsilon incident.
University Counseling Center, the Housed in the Goddard Health Center. The counseling center is acceptable on second reference. The center provides the following mental health care services: individual counseling, group counseling, couples counseling, psychiatric services, career counseling and testing, psychological evaluations and testing, walk-in crisis appointments and both mandatory and non-mandatory counseling services for alcohol use disorder.
wait times Due to budget cuts and lack of allocated funds, the counseling center employs only two psychiatrists and a limited number of counselors. This sometimes causes long waiting times between the time an appointment is made and the actual appointment, and the wait time generally increases as the semester progresses. Then-OU President David Boren authorized the hiring of a second psychiatrist in spring 2016 and the hiring of one additional counselor in spring 2018.
See Comprehensive Alcohol Program; Counseling Psychology Clinic; Goddard Health Center; mental health.
University of Oklahoma, the
See OU.
University of Oklahoma Foundation, the The foundation was established in 1944 and is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that “encourages and supports charitable giving for the benefit of the University of Oklahoma,” according to its website, oufoundation.org. The foundation was formed in response to donors’ concerns that their donations might not be used for their desired purpose if given directly to the university, which is a state agency. The foundation receives, administers, invests and expands donations to the university.
University Theatre OU-sponsored production group. It is responsible for producing an average of five plays, two musicals and three dance productions in a given nine-month academic year. Note: Nonstandard spelling of theatre.
V
vice presidents At the university, people are vice presidents for departments, not of departments: Clarke Stroud, vice president for Student Affairs.
visitor center Note: visitor is singular.
vulgarities
See obscenities, profanities, vulgarities.
W
Waco The city in Texas where Baylor University is located. It stands alone in datelines.
See datelines.
Wagner Hall
See Lissa and Cy Wagner Hall; university buildings.
Walker-Adams Mall The lawn between Walker Center and Adams Center. Includes volleyball courts, basketball courts and the 2005 senior gift, a clock.
Walker Center No longer Walker Tower. The building is divided into an east and west half, and each floor is numbered from one to 12. Identify the floor this way: Mike Smith lives in Walker Center 12-West.
See residence halls; university buildings.
Weitzenhoffer Collection In 2000, Clara Weitzenhoffer, an art collector and long-time OU supporter, left her collection of French Impressionist art to the university. The gift included 22 paintings and 11 works on paper by artists such as Degas, Gaugin, Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, Toulouse-Lautrec, Van Gogh, Vuillard and others. It also includes a collection of Weitzenhoffer’s 18th-century decorative arts, including furniture, porcelain and silver.
A Camille Pissarro painting, “Shepherdess Bringing in Sheep,” or “Bergère Rentrant des Moutons,” was included in the Weitzenhoffer Collection. In 2012, it came out that the painting was stolen by Nazis during the Holocaust, and after a lawsuit settlement with the original owners’ adopted daughter in 2016, the painting now hangs in the Musée d’Orsay in Paris. After 2021, the painting will be displayed in three-year intervals at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art and an art museum of the original owners’ adopted daughter’s choice in France.
See Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.
Whitehand Hall
See university buildings.
Will Rogers World Airport Airport in Oklahoma City. Located at 7100 Terminal Dr., Oklahoma City, OK, 73159.
See airports.
Wilson Center
See university buildings.
women’s and gender studies Not capitalized when used as a major. Home of the Center for Social Justice and the social justice minor.
Women’s Outreach Center Spell out as shown on first reference; use the center on subsequent references.
Z
Zarrow Hall
See Anne and Henry Zarrow Hall.
Sports
baseball The Big 12 Conference has nine baseball teams. Iowa State is the only school without a baseball team.
The College World Series is hosted each year in Omaha, Nebraska.
basketball All 10 schools in the Big 12 Conference have men's and women's basketball programs. Baylor's women's team is referred to as the Lady Bears, Texas Tech's as the Lady Raiders and Oklahoma State's as the Cowgirls.
cross country OU has men's and women's cross country teams. Do not use the abbreviation "XC" for cross country. OU's cross country teams compete in the NCAA Midwest Region.
Note: Not hyphenated when referring to OU's programs, contrary to AP style.
football All 10 teams in the Big 12 Conference have football programs.
football coaches, OU The list of football coaches is as follows:
- John Harts, 1895
- Vernon Parrington, 1897-1900
- Fred Roberts, 1901
- Mark McMahon, 1902-03
- Fred Ewing, 1904
- Bennie Owen, 1905-26
- Adrian "Ad" Lindsey, 1927-31
- Lewie Hardage, 1932-34
- Lawrence "Biff" Jones, 1935-36
- Tom Stidham, 1937-40
- Dewey "Snorter" Luster, 1941-45
- Jim Tatum, 1946
- Bud Wilkinson, 1947-63
- Gomer Jones, 1964-65
- Jim Mackenzie, 1966
- Chuck Fairbanks, 1967-72
- Barry Switzer, 1973-88
- Garry Gibbs, 1989-94
- Howard Schnellenberger, 1995
- John Blake, 1996-98
- Bob Stoops, 1999-2017
- Lincoln Riley, 2017-present
golf OU has men's and women's golf teams that compete in the Big 12 Conference.
gymnastics The Big 12 Conferences has two women's gymnastics teams: Iowa State and OU. The Big 12 Conference does not formally recognize its members' men's gymnastics teams, so the OU men's gymnastics program is a member of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.
mascots, Native-themed We do not publish sports team nicknames widely considered to dehumanize minority groups through stereotyping, appropriation and caricature. To the end, do not use Braves, Chiefs, Indians or Redskins for the teams in Atlanta (MLB), Kansas City (NFL), Cleveland (MLB) or Washington (NFL).
Tribal-specific logos, mascots and nicknames are accepted when the team has consent from the tribe. In the NCAA, five schools have that distinction: Catawba College (Indians), Central Michigan University (Chippewas), Florida State University (Seminoles), Mississippi College (Choctaws) and the University of Utah (Utes).
mascots, OU Boomer and Sooner are the university's costumed mascots. They are played by students wearing pony costumes and appear at athletic events.
soccer The OU women's soccer program was created in 1996 under Title IX. All 10 schools in the Big 12 Conference have women's soccer teams.
softball The Big 12 Conference has seven women's softball teams. Kansas State, TCU and West Virginia do not field teams.
Sooners Always takes a plural verb. The team and Oklahoma always take a singular verb.
student-athlete
tennis The Big 12 Conference has six men's tennis teams: Baylor, OU, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech and TCU. All 10 schools in the Big 12 Conference have women's tennis teams.
track and field OU has men's and women's teams, both with an indoor and outdoor season each year.
volleyball The Big 12 Conference has nine volleyball teams. Oklahoma State is the only school without a volleyball team.
wrestling The Big 12 Conference only has four teams: Iowa State, OU, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
Ethics and Policies
Student Media mission statement
Our mission is two-fold: To administer publications, activities and services that strengthen the education experience for students interested in journalism and related fields.
And to enhance the sense of community and the overall quality of campus life for a diverse student body by providing an unrestricted student forum for the exchange of ideas.
Ethics and Policies
This ethics manual does not attempt to describe every circumstance that could pose a problem; it does not answer every question that might arise. Instead, it is designed to establish general rules that editors, reporters and photographers are to use in reporting news and producing the news report each day. Violations of these standards can be grounds for dismissal.
For all ethical questions, follow this rule: When in doubt, consult your editor.
Conflicts of interest
The first obligation of staff members is to perform their assigned duties. To do so, staff members, or anyone who writes for The daily, must be free from any obligation or the appearance of any obligation to any interest other than the public's right to distribution of news and enlightened opinion.
Other publications Staff members may not work as a staff member, editor or contributor for any other news service or publication without the consent of the editor. One of the primary goals of The OU Daily is to offer OU students experience in journalism, but our staff must remain free from conflicts of interest. Any staff member found hiding his or her affiliation with another publication will be dismissed.
Political involvement Staff members should exercise great care before becoming involved in any political context beyond voting. Under no circumstances should a staff member work — for pay or as a volunteer — in political organizations or campaigns that overlap with any of the staffer's assigned duties at The Daily. Before becoming involved in any political context, think about the ramifications of the involvement. Even if the involvement does not appear immediately to cause a conflict of interest, consider what our readers might think of the connection between the campaign and the news organization. Staff members are responsible for maintaining the integrity of the news organization. The appearance of bias is as devastating to the news organization's credibility as is actual bias.
Because of the nature of The Daily and its readership, similar precautions should be taken in any involvement with student politics at OU. Student politics and campus political organizations are even more likely to create the appearance of partiality than traditional political organizations.
If a relative of close friend is involved in any political activity, a staff member should tell the editors and refrain from covering or making any news or editorial judgments about such a campaign or organization.
Other enterprises Staff members should not conduct any form of private enterprise on newsroom equipment without the clearance of the director of Student Media.
Accepting gifts
Simple economics prohibit The Daily from adopting an ethic of paying its own way. The Daily receives music, tickets for shows and sporting events and media passes for various events. We do not have the budget to purchase tickets and items for critical review for our staff. However, to avoid the appearance of any impartiality, we must adhere to a few guidelines.
Reviewing merchandise, events Staff members may accept music digitally or via mail for critical review as news releases; they then become property of The Daily. Editors should recycle the merchandise by donating it afterward.
Free tickets or access to events may be accepted, but only when special arrangements for the press have been made or are necessary. The press box at sporting events is an example. Editors are responsible for making certain that advantage is not being take of certain situations.
Gifts: Staff members do not accept business-related gifts or favors, either at home or at the office. Staff members should not accept free rooms, sample equipment or free trips. Staffers should not accept free meals or drinks. This does not mean that staffers cannot accept a cup of coffee or something that can be repaid later. However, reporters should not be wined and dined while pursuing a story. The cost of meals incurred in the course of gathering stories may be paid by The Daily. Generally, however, it is difficult to take notes while eating.
Travel: Travel expenses must be approved by the editor, adviser and director IN ADVANCE of the trip. Expenses will be reimbursed upon return and presentation of accurate receipts.
Police news
Naming suspects The Daily does not identify suspects in crime stories until they have been arrested or arrest is imminent. The word "alleged" should be used with care.
A person's race or ethnicity should not be mentioned in a story unless it is relevant to the story or it is part of a detailed description including other vital statistics.
The names of juvenile suspects should only be published with the editor's approval.
Naming victims Here are some guidelines to use in determining whether a victim's name should be used:
- Rape/sex crimes. A rape victim's name should not be used unless the person consents.
- Suicide. If a story is written, the name should not be used unless the person is a notable figure. No story should be written about a suicide unless it happens in a public place or the person is a notable figure. Consult the editor.
Sources
Identify yourself Staff members must identify themselves when covering any event for The Daily unless the editor has given approval for reporters or photographers not to disclose their identity.
On/off the record Reporters are not to grant an interview off the record without the consent of the supervising editor or editor. There almost always is another way to obtain the information. In the course of an on-the-record interview, a source may preface one statement or set of statements to be off the record. If the source calls the statement off the record prior to issuing the statement, then it is off the record. If the source calls off the record after the fact, consult the supervising editor or editor.
Off-the-record information can be useful for backgrounding, but once you've committed to being off the record, you cannot publish the information. Sources often will say material is off the record, although they very much want to see the information published — without their names attached to it. They often mean that information is not for attribution. If the reporter can confirm the information on the record from another source, then the information can be used. Unless a specific agreement is made before the interview, the interview is on the record. In most cases, reporters will not say an interview is on the record. The assumption is that if someone is talking with a reporter, the information is for the record.
Anonymous sources Consult with the editor before agreeing to conceal the identity of a source.
Advance review Outside review of photographs or copy before publication is not permitted unless approved in advance by the editor. There is a difference, however, between advance review and double-checking detailed information. A good reporter always double checks specific facts and quotations whenever possible before putting them in a story.
Reporting
Cultural sensitivity Be sensitive to the concerns of members of minority groups. Realize that not everyone celebrates the same holidays or has the same values. The Daily will not tolerate prejudice from its staff. Racial slurs, sexual harassment and similar discriminatory conduct will be grounds for dismissal. Race, ethnic origin, sexual orientation and religion should not be mentioned in a story unless such information is relevant to the news or is part of a detailed description of a fugitive. For local crime stories, age, weight, height, race, attire and distinguishing characteristics will constitute a detailed description.
Fairness The cardinal rule of reporting is to report all sides of a story. People or groups that have been criticized in a story must have a chance to respond in the space. A reporter should not dig up or create controversy in the quest for the opposition. If thousands march down the South Oval to protest an administrative decision, and only a handful of students in support of the administration show up, the story should not inflate the administrative support at the march to appear equal to the opposition. The reporter's obligation is to present a true reflection of the situation. Do not tarnish the reputation of The Daily by acquiring information through questionable means. If, in an extreme case, the editor approves an extraordinary way to get information, the story will explain how the information was obtained and why it was gathered in the unusual manner.
Direct quotations Quotations are not to be altered. Either quote the person precisely or paraphrase the information.
Verification Do not quote from press releases, other news organizations' stories or news broadcasts or the internet without verifying the information or attributing it. Reporters are expected to verify information and quotes in news releases and then rewrite the news releases. Reporters almost always will get better information and quotes directly from the source. When covering a speech, reporters should try to get a copy of the text to quote the speaker accurately and talk with the speaker afterward to elaborate on specific points. Reporters, however, should not rely completely on speech texts because speakers often will deviate from the text.
Obscenities Obscenities and vulgarities should not be used simply to add color or humor to a story. Obscene words should not come from the reporter. If an obscene word is in a direct quotation and is not a frivolous usage, use the word with the permission of the editor.
Appearance Dress appropriately for interviews or for covering events. For example, do not attend a meeting in a T-shirt and shorts or a state funeral in jeans.
Photography and video
Editors should take great care in reproducing photography and videography to effectively communicate the news. The Daily does not alter photographs or video. Our images must tell the truth. Only established norms of standard visual editing techniques are acceptable. Images should not be inverted.
News photographs in advertisements The editor and student ad manager will review each advertiser request to use a news photograph on a case-by-case basis following these general guidelines:
A. Use of the photograph must not imply the publication's endorsement of the product or service.
B. While editors will give greater consideration to the requests of on-campus groups and nonprofit organizations, they will also consider the requests of off-campus and for-profit organizations.
C. Editors will follow all relevant federal and state laws as well as the regulations of the university and university-related organizations in deciding whether to allow the use of a photograph in an advertisement.
D. The publication will give photo credit to the photographer if the photographer is currently on staff and wants credit.
Copies of photos and video Student Media owns all rights to photographs and video that journalists for the department take using Student Media cameras on assignment. If a campus organization or other entity asks to use a Student Media-owned photograph in a university-related publication or for university-related reasons, Student Media will provide the file for one-time use. Either the adviser or the director of Student Media must approve all requests of this sort. Use requires appropriate photo credit in the document in which the Student Media-owned photograph appears. Groups and individuals not affiliated with the university may request permission to use Student Media-owned photographs. Depending on the nature and goal of the use, the director of Student Media will approve or disapprove that request. Student Media will not provide visuals to groups or individuals for personal use.
Letters to the editor The Daily accepts letters to the editor for the expression of fact or opinion from those not on the newsroom staff. (Employees of Student Media may not submit letters to the editor.) The letters will be edited for the style and space and presented in a manner to encourage constructive contributions from students, faculty, staff and members of the university community.
Letters should concentrate on issues rather than personalities and should be signed by the author(s). The signator of the letter needs to be verified. Students must list their major and classification. OU staff and faculty must list their title. Guest columns are accepted at the editor's discretion.
If the author purports certain facts, the editor should check the accuracy of these facts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.