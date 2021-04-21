'Your perfect indoor jungle': OU Botany Club hosts annual spring plant sale

The OU Botany Club is hosting their spring plant sale, an annual event where community members can purchase plants from the club to “create your perfect indoor jungle,” according to the club’s website.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23 on the South Oval. The club will offer a wide variety of plants for customers to purchase, ranging from succulents to herbs and veggies. The Botany Club will also be partnering with the OU Red Clay Faction to sell handmade pots to store the plants in.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, this year orders will need to be placed through the website on a pre-order and then picked up at a scheduled time on the day of the event. Sales for the plants close at 3 p.m. on April 22.
Jessica Winkler, an architectural engineering sophomore and secretary of the Botany Club, said that she loves serving the community with this event.
“My favorite part is working in the greenhouses, getting your hands dirty and being able to provide something like this to the community is something I really enjoy doing,” Winkler said. “We’re hoping for a really good community turnout at the event.”
Winkler said if there is inclement weather on the day of the event, the club will move the pickup location from the South Oval to the greenhouse classrooms located in George Lynn Cross Hall, and she asks that those picking up plants come at their scheduled pick up time.
Those looking to place an order of plants or want more information on the event can visit the club's website.
