'We need this': The Depot to feature various Oklahoma artists in Summer Breeze Concert Series

Norman performing arts studio The Depot’s Summer Breeze Concert Series will return for its 21st year this Sunday at Lions Park with Norman activist and singer Samantha Crain.
The series will include free family-friendly concerts that will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sundays throughout the summer through August 22. Refreshments from Native Spirits Winery, Lazy Circles Brewing Company, Beanstalk Coffee and Sno, and Baked Bear will be sold at the concerts, and attendees are encouraged to bring seating, according to a press release.
“We need this — a chance to enjoy music together, to wave at our friends again. It’s important. We can’t wait to see Summer Breeze back,” executive director Shari Jackson said in the release.
Samantha Crain will kick off the series May 30 following the release of her latest EP, “I Guess We are Here Now.” Oklahoma City-based rapper and activist Jabee will perform June 13, nearly a year after the mid-pandemic release of his last album, “The World Is So Fragile and Cruel I’m Glad I Got You.”
Multi-instrumentalist Hosty, the “one-man band” and resident performer at The Deli, will perform June 20. Travis Linville, a singer-songwriter from Northeast Oklahoma, will continue the series June 27 following the release of his new album, “I’m Still Here.”
Carter Sampson, a singer-songwriter and founder and director of “Rock & Roll Camp for Girls OKC” — “a nonprofit volunteer-run organization that empowers girls through music education” — will perform July 11, according to the release.
Israeli guitarist and singer-songwriter “KALO” will bring her “rhythm and blues meets rock n roll” sound to the series July 25, according to the release, followed by Norman heavy rock band Rainbows are Free August 8.
The series will close August 22 with Homegrown II, the second edition of Terry Ware and Kyle Reid’s showcase of Oklahoma musicians and singer-songwriters, according to the release.
All eight concerts will be free to attend at 7:30 p.m. on their respective dates at Lions Park, 450 S. Flood Ave.
Editor's Note: This article was updated at 6:32 p.m. on May 26 to reflect that the concert series is not weekly.
