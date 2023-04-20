 Skip to main content
Union Programming Board, OU students partner to host first Minority Fashion Show

MFS poster

Poster for the Minority Fashion Show on April 21. 

 Provided by the Union Programming Board.

OU students will partner with the Union Programming Board to hold OU’s first Minority Fashion Show.

The fashion show aims to promote minority beauty, body positivity and cultural awareness among students.

Malcolm Williams, a biomedical engineering sophomore, came up with the idea to hold the fashion show after noticing his friends’ senses of style. He decided the fashion show could be a place for them to showcase their personal style, while serving the purpose of bringing other cultures together.

There will be 34 students walking in the fashion show, with some students walking in pairs. The show has four judging categories: modern professionalism, party outfit, cultural wear and symbolism. The biggest category will be party wear.

Williams said planning this event has taught him about his leadership style. In the beginning of the process, he said he was planning it on his own. He then made a committee of his friends to help him and delegate specific roles and is still receiving support from friends who are advertising the event.

“People stepped up to make the graphics who weren’t in my committee,” Williams said. “I’m really happy I have the friends that would help me with this.”

The show has been in the planning process process since March. While the event is being held by students, Williams partnered with the Union Programming Board for assistance with planning and funding.

“We reached out to them and they blessed us by funding it totally and then giving us some oversight of how the event should be run and helping us go through the process of scheduling a room,” Williams said.

Williams looks forward to the community aspect of the event and seeing everybody together, and he hopes that people who attend can appreciate the fashion being showcased.

“A lot of the minority groups or minority organizations tend to stay with the people they’re comfortable with, so just kind of bringing them together, and hopefully out of this it creates more events that cross those boundaries,” Williams said. “Hopefully people get their chance to walk in this and someone notices them.”

The Minority Fashion Show will take place Friday Apr. 21 at 8:30 p.m. in the Union Food Court at 8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. for those attending.

This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Francisco Gutierrez copy edited this story.

