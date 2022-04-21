Twin dancers to share lead role in OU School of Dance production of 'The Sleeping Beauty Suite, Act III'

Oklahoma Festival Ballet’s upcoming performance of "The Sleeping Beauty Suite, Act III" features two sisters cast together in the lead role of Aurora.
Junior ballet performance majors Darcey and Jessie Lynn are identical twins who have been training in classical ballet for as long as they can remember. The two are sharing the role of Aurora in Oklahoma Festival Ballet’s production of "The Sleeping Beauty Suite, Act III" this weekend and the next.
First performed in 1890, "The Sleeping Beauty" is an integral part of ballet history. It was choreographed by Marius Petipa, who is credited as one of the greatest innovators in the art form’s history. Composer Ilyich Tchaikovsky collaborated with Petipa to create a score specifically for his ballet.
Though "The Sleeping Beauty" has been restaged many times and many sections have been recreated to fit ballet companies worldwide, the steps belonging to Aurora are an iconic set, universally recognizable in the world of ballet.
The role of Aurora is highly esteemed. Many ballet dancers begin dreaming of performing the character as young children. This rich history of the ballet has helped Darcey and Jessie get past the physical struggles of the steps.
“I've known about the story of Sleeping Beauty since I was a little kid. … It kind of helps me take my mind off of how physically taxing it is and bring it to this higher sense,” Jessie said. “How do I, even though I'm exhausted right now, even though this is really difficult, and my muscles are hurting, how do I step into a role and let that kind of help me push through any difficulties that I'm having?”
While the history of the ballet is helpful physically, it also comes with a certain amount of reverence and responsibility.
“The tradition and the history of dance is kind of within this ballet, and I think that's what I like about Sleeping Beauty in general,” said Darcey. “You can just feel the weight of what you're doing. … It's a lot of responsibility, obviously, to play a role that so many have looked up to for so long, me included.”
The ballet role of Aurora is a technically challenging one. Dancers are expected to conquer the steps with delicacy and femininity in a way that makes the audience perceive the work as easy.
While Darcey and Jessie have been training in classical ballet together nearly their entire lives, they have developed their own natural strengths. As they have approached Aurora, the challenges of the role have been different for each of them.
“Approaching this role was at first a little bit difficult for me because usually I've been cast in more strong and fast and really intense roles,” Jessie said. “But I've really appreciated this role because it's kind of brought me some grace in my dancing that I didn't necessarily think I could have. I think that it's really helped me find more sensitivity in my movement.”
For Darcey, watching her sister grow in a role that is so different from her usual has helped her grow as well.
“I think it's been really cool to see her develop the role with the background that she has, and then to have that inform my playing of the role as well. … Sometimes I'll watch her dance and then think, 'Oh, wow, I can add that because that looks really nice,'” Darcey said. “We really can bounce off each other like that and discuss these kind of nuances in the dancing. … I think it's beneficial for both of us.”
There is a multitude of aspects that dancers must keep in mind when they approach a role. Aside from being able to successfully execute the steps, dancers must think about how they phrase their movements within the music, how to emote through their steps and how to add lyricism to the steps while maintaining their technique.
For Darcey, this lyricism is the biggest challenge.
“I've really appreciated getting to work with all the teachers on the technical side, which is what I like a lot, but I also have enjoyed putting artistry on top of it,” Darcey said. “Not that I struggle with it, but I feel like it's something that I need to consciously work on.”
In the grueling and intense world of ballet, Darcey and Jessie have been each other’s support system since they started dancing, and preparing for this show has been no different.
“It's been really nice to have someone that you can always count on to support you. If I'm having multiple bad days in a row … I know Darcey is always going to be there to support me and can help me,” Jessie said. “Definitely in such a taxing, difficult profession that we're going into, it's important to have someone like that.”
Darcey and Jessie have had to work around the challenges of being compared to one other constantly in their ballet lives. They have been pushed by this to find confidence in their differences and their individuality.
“I think if you're compared so much … it's more important for you to make yourself stand out,” said Darcey. “I think that helps us a lot artistically because we really have to know our own strengths and have to know our own individual qualities in dance.”
Oklahoma Festival Ballet opens this Friday. There is an 8 p.m. show on April 22, 23, 29 and 30, and a 3 p.m. show on April 24 and May 1. Tickets can be found on the University Theatre website or purchased in the Fine Arts box office in Catlett Music Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.