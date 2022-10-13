Sooner Theatre to present 'Little Shop of Horrors'

The Sooner Theatre will showcase “Little Shop of Horrors,” a family-friendly, tongue-in-cheek parody just in time for the Halloween season.
Director Lisa Adams last directed this show in 2007 at the Sooner Theatre and is thrilled to bring it back to life.
“It's silly, lot of laughs,” Adams said. “Lot of comedy. But then there's some poignant places too, so that's what I like about this show. There's kind of both.”
The show is different from the movie many are used to. Adams said the production is based on the version made before the movie, so it is seen as the original. The audience can also look forward to the big Audrey II plants that actually have a puppeteer inside of them.
“It’s just a fun, Halloween type of thing to go see,” Adams said. “The only scary thing is a plant that eats people.”
OU students Carson Burton and Alex Irwin both play Seymour. The show was double casted due to COVID-19.
Adams said that the cast is very excited for the energy that comes with opening night.
“It's a back-and-forth between an audience and the performers. You know when you watch a movie it's just all them, but it's like the actors get energy from the audience if they're laughing and clapping and enjoying it,” Adams said.
Adams said that the beauty of live theatre comes from the energy of the audience, something that the cast has been waiting for.
“They're having run through, after run through, after run through and they need an audience. I mean, they really need an audience. So they're just excited to have that because again, that's the missing piece of the puzzle,” Adams said.
“Little Shop of Horrors” will show at 8 p.m. on Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 21-22 at the Sooner Theatre, 101 E. Main St. Matinee showings are at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.
Tickets are available on the Sooner Theatre website and at the box office. One hour before the show starts, the box office offers student tickets half-off. Students must present a valid OU ID.
“There's not conflict that's going to get you upset,” Adams said. “It's just like an escape.”
