Sam Noble Museum of Natural History to host 'For the Love of Natural History' themed Curiousiday event

The theme of the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History’s Curiousiday event this month is “For the Love of Natural History.”
The event, which will be Feb. 12, is free with general admission and will have activities themed around love for kids and families to participate in, including making fish prints, colorful wings and cupid's arrows to play with gravity.
The activities will be at different booths located around the museum. There will also be a scavenger hunt, with the award for completion being a special Sam Noble Valentine's Day card with candy.
Lisa Ratliff, public programs coordinator for the museum, said the museum started Curiosiday in 2021 as a way to get more involvement from the community.
“The museum transcends into a different feeling when we hold these programs, and I think it is a feeling of warmth, of welcoming,” Ratliff said.
Different departments will be in charge of each activity. The ichthyology department will use fish prints to teach how fish use patterns to attract mates, and the ornithology department will teach how birds use their wings for sexual selection.
The museum has also partnered with different organizations for its Curiosidays in previous months. In November 2021, the theme was Dia de los Muertos Para Los Animales.
“We really wanted to celebrate Latino culture, and this holiday is very special to me on a personal level. But since we are a natural history museum, we thought it would be neat to celebrate the lives of extinct animals no longer with us,” Ratliff said. “We also partnered with (the Hispanic American Student Association) to provide our guests with a more traditional perspective of the holiday as well as providing more Spanish content on site.”
All of the Curiosidays are in both English and Spanish, and Ratliff helps to translate activities.
In the future, Ratliff hopes they will be able to partner with more organizations alongside HASA like Bio Reach and the JCPenny Leadership Organization.
Check the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History’s Facebook page to find more info about the “For the Love Natural History” and future Curiosidays.
