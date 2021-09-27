Sam Noble Museum hosts ‘Beautiful Beasts’ exhibit, macrophotography workshops

The Sam Noble Museum will host an exhibit that provides an up-close look on local insects and spiders through macrophotography.
The exhibit, titled “Beautiful Beasts: The Unseen Life of Spiders and Insects,” opened on Sept. 25 and closes Jan. 30. The exhibit is free to OU students with their student IDs, and will be open to the public and museum-goers.
The exhibit features the work of Oklahoma photographer Thomas Shahan, whose photos have appeared in National Geographic and Smithsonian Magazine. Shahan uses homemade equipment and inexpensive lenses to capture a world of “unspeakable beauty and hidden presence,” according to a Facebook post.
“Shahan’s up-close views of Oklahoma spiders and insects promise to forever change how visitors think and feel about these creatures,” according to the post.
Through a series of Shahan’s color photographs along with explanations of how and where they were made, this exhibit chronicles his search for arthropods that has made him into an advocate for educating people on the role these creatures play in our ecosystems.
”I want to turn revulsion to reverence,” Shahan said in Smithsonian magazine, “Arthropods are amazing animals and a good first step to appreciating and loving them is to simply take a closer look.”
The museum is also offering a family insect safari and macrophotogrpahy workshop with Shahan. This program will teach its participants how to capture images of the tiniest creatures. Families will learn the basics of macrophotography, visit the Beautiful Beasts exhibit, make a craft and go outside to take photographs of their own.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 23. The deadline to register is October 15, and family programs at the museum are for ages 5 and above according to the museum's website.
There will also be an adult macrophotography workshop with Shahan from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 23. The deadline to register is October 15. Participants will learn the basics before getting the chance to take photos around the museum grounds.
More information is available on the museum’s website.
