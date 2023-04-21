Red Dirt Collective to host celebration for 3rd anniversary, Earth Day

Red Dirt Collective is hosting a dual celebration for their third anniversary and Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 at the Red Dirt Collective Community Garden located in Colonial Commons Park.
Red Dirt Collective is an organization in Norman that works to help poor and working-class people through organizing, mutual aid and policy. The group hosts mutual aid fairs to donate items, food pantries and various other events to help those in need.
Bethany Sipe, garden director and one of the founders of Red Dirt Collective, said that the organization started the garden at Colonial Commons Park three years ago, one of the central places they do projects at. Anyone is welcome to use the garden.
“(The garden is) a good place to set up to share food, but also just a great way to connect to the community,” Sipe said. “We've been using our produce to put in our pantries and we also use them to just hand out to people at the park. People can come and pick stuff and grow their own stuff (if) they want to.”
Sipe said that the organization aims to be more present in the community surrounding the Irving area, as they’ve met many people from the area who’ve benefited from their mutual aid. The third anniversary and Earth Day Celebration is one of the ways they are hoping to reach this goal.
“We’re thinking that it would be a really good way for people to come out and see that the garden exists," Sipe said. "But also to get to know neighbors and get to know us and a little bit more about who we are and that we're there to help if anybody needs help."
The event will feature a multitude of activities, including a cookout with burgers, hot dogs and veggie options, a scavenger hunt with prizes, lawn games, rock painting, artist-led mural painting, a children’s garden and other children’s activities. There will be lessons on gardening such as how to compost and information on growing your own food.
“We're setting up a specific area that's a children's garden and it's gonna have some smaller size stuff, like miniature sunflowers and marigolds and also tiny versions of tomatoes and zucchini,” Sipe said. “We have been prepping part of the entryway fence into the garden to be painted that day. We have a six foot block that we've washed and primed and painted for kids to come paint on to decorate the area. ... They're basically going to pick an animal or their favorite flower, and be able to paint on the fence panels there, so that when you walk along the path into the garden, you get to see very colorful stuff.”
There will be other companies and organizations at the event such as Little Read Wagon, Re:Supply, CommonWealth Urban Farms and Cat’s Critters providing various other activities and lessons.
“We're going to have Little Read Wagon out with us and they're going to be getting books out to the kids,” Sipe said. “Cat’s Critters is a new company here in Norman that's gonna come out and have some of their animals for the kids to see and pet. I think they have reptiles and maybe some fuzzy things too. But also we have Re:Supply, they're gonna come out and show us a little bit how to reuse things to help the earth. And we’ll have a couple other groups.”
The event is free for anyone to attend and will be held at 11 a.m. on April 22 at the Red Dirt Collective Community Garden in Colonial Commons Park.
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Ansley Chambers and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
