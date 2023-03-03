President's Community Scholars program offers community service opportunities to students

Designed to help students learn how to engage with their communities, OU’s President’s Community Scholars is amid selections for next year’s freshman class.
PCS admits approximately 120 freshmen each year, and last spring elementary education freshman Natalie Patison received her official invite.
“I was super excited, and I remember telling my mom,” Patison said. “I knew it was a great opportunity on campus.”
PCS is administered under the Division of Student Affairs by the Office of Leadership and Volunteerism. As the organization’s name implies, PCS is an organization of students recognized by OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. for their volunteering efforts.
The PCS group meets weekly to listen to speakers, is given both on and off campus resources and partakes in community service projects. The students have access to upperclassmen mentors and leadership experiences that, according to Patison, have been a staple throughout her freshman year.
“PCS has helped me form a community in a place where I feel at home on campus,” Patison said. “It’s helped me develop a better leadership style and given more opportunities to serve a community. A lot of things we do together I wouldn’t be able to do myself.”
However, Patison’s PCS journey did not kick off at OU.
Like other PCS classes, Patison was first introduced to other members of PCS before classes began at Camp Walk on Water. Camp WOW is located approximately two hours from the OU campus and hosts groups looking to spend time outdoors.
“The first time I met anyone in PCS (was when) we went on a retreat to Camp WOW,” Patison said. “It was such a fun experience just talking to people and getting to serve our community while we met each other.”
Camp Walk on Water provides visitors with a team building experience through outdoor activities. PCS students are able to interact with one another and partake in group activities to form friendships that follow students back to Norman.
Since Camp WOW, this year’s PCS class has teamed up to volunteer at the Regional Food Bank where the organization helped serve 15,974 meals, make slime kits for the OU Children’s Hospital and is preparing to volunteer at the Big Event in April. PCS students also partake in individual service activities.
Patison’s peers have worked with organizations such as OU’s Children’s Hospital, and Patison has worked with the OU Food Pantry and the Education branch of Student Heroes Philanthropy. Patison’s volunteering background has only grown since her admission into PCS.
“I feel like I spent a lot of time out in my community in high school,” Patison said. “One of the things I was involved in was a water club, and we raised a lot of money to help people overseas who don’t have clean water. I also volunteered at a lot of places like the food bank.”
Because PCS partakes in community service projects and gives students the resources to do individual community service, most admitted students, including Patison, have volunteering backgrounds. High school students looking to make their interest in PCS known are encouraged to reach out to their OU academic advisors, but reaching out is not required for admission into the organization.
Stuart Yamashita, mathematics junior and PCS chair of operations, explained the selection process for PCS.
“There’s not a typical student,” Yamashita said. “There’s obviously criteria — grades and extracurriculars are important. I’ve seen students (with) very different extracurriculars, but they are selected just the same. Community service is a pretty big requirement and having that is important.”
The application process for PCS is built into the supplemental essays in the OU admissions application. The supplemental essays are not required to be completed in order to be admitted into the university, though answering the questions can result in scholarships and admissions into invite-only leadership organizations, such as PCS.
The supplemental essays are due by Dec. 15 to give the organizations and scholarship donors time to decide on recipients before selections are announced in spring.
As a student who went through the selection process and first-year PCS experience, Patison said she wants the next admitted PCS class to know how rewarding the experience has been.
“This is going to be the best thing you say yes to at OU,” Patison said. “You’re going to make so many friends and memories and be able to serve people while you’re having the most fun time.”
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Teegan Smith and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
