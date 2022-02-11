Period OKC partners with Equity Brewing Co. to release new beer, bring awareness to period poverty

A nonprofit that supplies period products based in OKC is partnering with a local women-owned brewery and releasing a special beer for the Norman Art Walk on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
Equity Brewing Co., a local women-owned brewery, is introducing a new amber ale named Equity.Period brewed in collaboration with Period OKC.
Period OKC is a nonprofit organization run by co-founders Jen Green and Linley Faye Smith. Its mission is to provide period products to people experiencing period poverty around central Oklahoma.
Period poverty is inadequate access to menstrual hygiene tools and education, such as sanitary products, washing facilities and waste management, according to the American Medical Women’s Association.
Co-founder Linley Faye Smith said Period OKC shares a common mission with Equity Brewing Co.: equality.
“One of the big tenants of Period OKC is that we are gender neutral because not everyone that has a period identifies as female. … Anyone with a uterus has a period,” Smith said. “We share a mission with them in viewing everyone as equal.”
Period OKC is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month. Between March and December of 2021, the non-profit donated 50,000 period products to schools and aid organizations, according to Smith.
“I hope that we can reach even more this year,” Smith said. “We have this running thought that we love what we do so much, but we wish we didn't have to do it.”
Friday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., Equity Brewing Co. is releasing the new amber ale at the Norman Art Walk. Equity Brewing Co. is located at 109 E. Tonhawa St, Suite 120.
The brewing company is also running a promotion for the event. If you bring in an unopened period product, you receive a $5 gift card that can be redeemed on the spot for a beer.
