OU Women's and Gender Studies Center for Social Justice to present first poetry slam

The Women’s and Gender Studies Center for Social Justice will host its first-ever poetry slam on Nov. 11 at Second Wind Coffeehouse.
Topics of the pieces should center around social justice issues such as race, gender, sexuality, mental health, environmental change and capitalism, according to the Google form used for sign-ups.
Maria DeCosta, program coordinator for the Center for Social Justice, said the idea is to combine important topics such as social justice issues with something modern in an informal event.
“We just wanted an opportunity to build community in a way that seems fun,” DeCosta said.
To sign up to perform, a Google form is available. Performances should not exceed three minutes. The Center for Social Justice encourages participants to speak on personal experiences if they are comfortable doing so.
“When we express our experiences through art, it gives us the opportunity to express them in ways that (other methods) can’t,” DeCosta said. “It gives people the opportunity to infer whatever they want from the art. Whatever they resonate with, they get to take with them.”
The first poetry slam will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Second Wind Coffeehouse, 564 Buchanan Ave.
