You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU University Theatre presents one-act comic operas ‘Coffee Cantata’, ‘La Serva Padrona’

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
opera banner

A banner for the University Theatre's performances of "Coffee Cantata" and "La Serva Padrona" from its website.

As a part of the OU University Theatre’s 2021-22 season, the OU Opera Theatre is presenting two one-act comedy operas this weekend. 

The operas — both short-form, one-act performances — will be performed back-to-back, starting with “Coffee Cantata,” followed by “La Serva Padrona.” The first performance will be sung in English, while the second will be sung in Italian. Both performances will feature subtitles alongside the show.

According to the University Theatre website, the production is suitable for all audiences and on-demand video will be available for the show.

Harold Mortimer, stage director of the two operas, said that this is a great chance to come watch an opera to see if you like it without having to commit to the usual lengths.

“Anyone who is wondering, ‘do I like opera or not?’ gets to check out these one-acts, one of them being about 24 minutes long, the other being about 43 minutes,” Mortimer said. “These are short and sweet.”

The performers will be wearing masks during both performances and masks are encouraged from anyone attending the event. 

“Coffee Cantata” and “La Serva Padrona” will be performed at 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, 12 and 13, and at 3 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Weitzenhoffer Theatre. Those who wish to attend can purchase tickets on the University Theatre website.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments