OU students form club centered on Japanese pop culture, host pop-up arcade event

The Japanese Cultural Community, a new club at OU, will host a Japanese pop-up arcade as its first event.
The retro-themed event will have video games that either originated in Japan or are popular in Japanese culture.
Evin Hughes, accounting sophomore and president of JCC, said the club was designed to create a community to learn about Japanese culture.
“We really want to focus on having proper cross-cultural interaction in a modern-day sense,” Hughes said. “We want to focus on media that's coming up in Japan and how to discuss that in a respectful and good way.”
Hughes said that although the population of Japanese exchange students and those interested in Japanese culture at OU is growing rapidly, they are not represented well enough.
“We don't have that cultural community that we can really bond and connect with people,” Hughes said. “Especially with growing Japanese media and globalization, we want to make sure that those (who) have an outlet for Japanese media or are interested in Japanese media or culture have someplace to go to at OU.”
Hughes said the already existing OU Japanese Club is geared toward learning the Japanese language, whereas this club focuses more on Japanese pop culture.
For students that are interested in joining JCC, Hughes said the event’s atmosphere will be a great opportunity to meet new people, ask questions about the club and play video games.
“Even if you don't necessarily feel comfortable with playing a game, please come enjoy some pizza,” Hughes said. “Enjoy some drinks, enjoy some Japanese snacks and just watch all of the media that will be presented, because I think it's a really important part of Japanese culture.”
Hughes said that from the wide selection of games at the event, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
“There's anything from cute media games like 'Taiko,' 'Super Mario Party' and 'Rhythm Heaven' to fighting games like 'Tekken' and 'Super Smash Bros. Melee,'" Hughes said.
The event will be held on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. in Adams Hall 3107. To learn more about JCC, visit its Instagram page or join its Discord.
