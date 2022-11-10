 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU students form club centered on Japanese pop culture, host pop-up arcade event

  • Updated
  • 0
Pop up arcade

Poster for the OU Japanese Cultural Community pop-up arcade.

 Photo provided

The Japanese Cultural Community, a new club at OU, will host a Japanese pop-up arcade as its first event.

The retro-themed event will have video games that either originated in Japan or are popular in Japanese culture. 

Evin Hughes, accounting sophomore and president of JCC, said the club was designed to create a community to learn about Japanese culture.

“We really want to focus on having proper cross-cultural interaction in a modern-day sense,” Hughes said. “We want to focus on media that's coming up in Japan and how to discuss that in a respectful and good way.” 

Hughes said that although the population of Japanese exchange students and those interested in Japanese culture at OU is growing rapidly, they are not represented well enough. 

“We don't have that cultural community that we can really bond and connect with people,” Hughes said. “Especially with growing Japanese media and globalization, we want to make sure that those (who) have an outlet for Japanese media or are interested in Japanese media or culture have someplace to go to at OU.”

Hughes said the already existing OU Japanese Club is geared toward learning the Japanese language, whereas this club focuses more on Japanese pop culture.

For students that are interested in joining JCC, Hughes said the event’s atmosphere will be a great opportunity to meet new people, ask questions about the club and play video games. 

“Even if you don't necessarily feel comfortable with playing a game, please come enjoy some pizza,” Hughes said. “Enjoy some drinks, enjoy some Japanese snacks and just watch all of the media that will be presented, because I think it's a really important part of Japanese culture.” 

Hughes said that from the wide selection of games at the event, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“There's anything from cute media games like 'Taiko,' 'Super Mario Party' and 'Rhythm Heaven' to fighting games like 'Tekken' and 'Super Smash Bros. Melee,'" Hughes said. 

The event will be held on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. in Adams Hall 3107. To learn more about JCC, visit its Instagram page or join its Discord.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments