OU students, alumni create theater production company in aims to build ‘a network of young artists’

University of Oklahoma students are growing the Norman arts scene with a theater company centered around young, emerging artists.
Co.llective Arts Productions is a theater production company founded by students from the OU Helmerich School of Drama. The company — affectionately called Co.Arts — is hosting a summer season to produce local works involving young writers, directors and actors from Oklahoma City and Norman. “The Process,” written by OU alumnus Michael Darmon, will be the fourth show of the season.
Morgan Simon, Co.Arts artistic manager, said the company began as a way to provide a place for young artists to get opportunities in Oklahoma.
“We were looking for ways to get opportunities for artists to create new work in a professional environment,” Simon said. “And get paid to do the work they've been training on without having to move away.”
Simon said the company focuses on sustainability, community and artistic excellence as central values in helping them reach their goals in the community.
“In sustainability, we are trying to create a place where young artists can professionally work with a living wage, keeping them around in that way. In community, we're trying to build up a network of young artists in Oklahoma, connecting them to each other,” Simon said. “And all around just trying to strengthen the interdisciplinary artistic community around here.”
The Co.Arts 2022 season is composed of four productions performed at Norman venues such as The Resonator, Sooner Studio Theatre and the OU campus.
Co.Arts’ first show of the season was a staged reading of two plays, “American Realism” and “Sapphicanna.” “American Realism,” by Devin Ricklef, an upcoming senior in the OU School of Drama, explores the male archetype in American media. It was directed by Clarissa Cozzoni, a recent OU School of Drama graduate.
“Sapphicanna,” written by Taylor Yancey and directed by Beasely, both graduates of the OU School of Drama, was described by business manager Lauren Lindsey as “a love story to queer femmes who grew up in the American South and explores the variety of emotions and experiences of a female-presenting queer woman growing up in a socially conservative area of the country.”
“The best thing about Co.Arts is that they don't want to tailor your art to meet their message or their prerogative,” Yancey said. “They want to showcase you and your ideas as they are.”
Co.Arts’ upcoming show, “The Process” is directed by Lindsey. Lindsey is a co-founder of Co.Arts and has been an assistant director of OU School of Drama mainstage productions.
Darmon said “The Process” is about mental health, centered around the story of one man.
“It's about a guy who runs out of time to live his life, and he realizes there's a lot of open ended things he's left and he doesn't have the time to fix them,” Darmon said.
Killian Finch graduated from the OU School of Drama with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting, and is playing the lead in “The Process.”
“The show is really good about loving the people who you have in your life; about living through the people you love,” Finch said. “It’s sad but also uplifting, in a way.”
Darmon says Co.Arts is bringing art to the community in an atypical way.
“It's a place where newer work can be experienced and people … can have stories told that are more personable to them,” Darmon said.
“The Process” will be shown from July 21-23 at 8 p.m. in the Gilson Lab Theatre of the Old Science Hall. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for general admission and can be purchased at the door or online.
