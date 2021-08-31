OU Schusterman Center to host luncheon discussing 'The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History'

A lunch presentation about a book two OU professors collaborated on about the Tulsa Race Massacre will be on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at noon.
This presentation is a part of the JuSt Lunch Brown Bag series, an event held by the Schusterman Center for Judaic and Israel Studies that happens on the first Wednesday of each month. The presentation will be over “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History," by Barry Roseman, a visiting professor at the Visual Communication School of Visual Arts, and Dr. Karlos Hill, chair at the Clara Luper Department of African American Studies, discussing the content, design, and creation process.
Roseman said the lunch presentation will tell a story of two unlikely allies.
“I think a really interesting part of this project is the story of two faculty who did not know each other, who are academics in very different fields, (and) were able to come together to create a work of literary art,” Roseman said.
Roseman said, during the presentation, he will go over his design process for the book and how it all came together, and Hill will delve into the contents of the book.
Hill said that people can expect their lunch talk to be a conversation, rather than a lecture.
“Typically when you go to book talks, it's just about the content, not much about the design,” Hill said. “When people come to our talk, they will get the deeper purpose of the book and why I wrote it the way I did.”
Hill said attendees of the event will learn about the design process, from the “feel of the book” to the content inside.
“A lot of effort went into the book, and we want to take people behind the scenes,” Hill said.
The talk will be hosted at noon on Wednesday Sept. 1 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union's Scholars Room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.