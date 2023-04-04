OU School of Musical Theatre students, alumni garner professional opportunities on Broadway

Students and alumni of the University of Oklahoma are representing The Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts in Broadway productions.
Founded in 1924, Weitzenhoffer is comprised of the School of Visual Arts, School of Dance, A. Max Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre, Peggy Dow Helmerich School of Drama, and the School of Music, and has continuously produced professional artists in these fields over the past century.
Charlie Webb, musical theatre sophomore, will be making his Broadway debut as Young Soldier in the Broadway revival of “Parade,” which opened on March 16 and runs through Aug. 6 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City.
Premiering in 1998, Parade is based on the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish American man in the early 1910s who was wrongfully accused of murdering a young girl, Mary Phagan. The play offers a dramatization of the trial and lynching of Frank, and displays the intense discrimination Jewish Americans faced in the early 20th century.
Webb opens the show with the song “The Old Red Hills of Home,” and is featured on the 2023 Broadway Cast Recording.
Performers and audience alike were met with unfortunate circumstances on opening night of Parade as an antisemitic group of protestors gathered around the theatre. After receiving a seven minute standing ovation from the audience later that night, Webb spoke on how this event only cemented the importance of Parade’s story, and why it still needs to be told today.
“It was one of the craziest things I had experienced in my life, and I felt very proud to be telling this story because antisemitism is something that still goes on today,” Webb said. “It's very real, it’s very cruel, very vile, but it still happens today and I just feel very proud to be a part of this cast and this story and educating people who don’t really know a lot about Jewish hate.”
Right across the street from Parade at the Imperial Theatre, Lily Rose Nicholas will be making her Broadway debut as well.
Lily Rose Nicholas will be playing an ensemble member in Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical “Bad Cinderella.” She also understudies for the character Marie, one of Cinderella's stepsisters. Nicholas graduated from the University of Oklahoma in May of 2022 before moving to New York in the fall.
Bad Cinderella opened March 23 at the Imperial Theatre in New York City. It is a retelling of the classic story of Cinderella with a modern makeover. The show premiered at the West End Theatre of London before making its way to the United States. It portrays a Cinderella with a rebellious spirit, vastly different from the sweet and reserved princess many grew up with.
Sharing a stage with Broadway legends such as Carolee Carmello, a three-time Tony Award nominee, and being directed by Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Laurence Connor, Nicholas said she has grown a lot from this experience.
“Never stop pursuing education and learning, and being okay, and not embarrassed of being a student and not knowing everything,” Nicholas said. “Keep your mind open to learning new things, and to failing, and to not always having all the answers because that is the only way you’ll grow.”
Weitzenhoffer senior Sydney Jones will also be making her Broadway debut in “A Beautiful Noise,” written by Anthony McCarten. As a swing for the production, Jones will be expected to know lines, choreography, and music for multiple roles in the ensemble that may need to be filled. Jones was featured in Weitzenhoffer’s production of “Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812” as Natasha in October of 2022.
The university’s involvement with Broadway goes back further than the past few years. Adrianna Hicks graduated from Weitzenhoffer in 2011, and has since been featured in several Broadway leading roles. Hicks is currently playing the role of Sugar in “Some Like it Hot,” which opened Dec. 11, 2022.
The School of Musical Theatre cultivates creativity while maintaining professionalism. These techniques develop an environment in which young artists are able to learn and grow.
“I think what I learned from Weitzenhoffer specifically was professionalism,” Nicholas said. “How to carry yourself in a rehearsal setting, how to be flexible, how to take notes and criticism, and do it all with a smile on your face.”
Despite his student status post production of Parade remaining ambiguous, Webb still values the lessons he learned from Weitzenhoffer.
“They’ve helped me access a very genuine side of performing in theatre.”
Paul Christman is a professor of performance at the university, and has been a member of the Weitzenhoffer staff since 1999. Christman acknowledged some of the challenges that come along with teaching musical theatre.
“Remembering that they are all unique individuals and doing our best to meet them where they are with their skills, as they are developing both as artists and people.” Christman said.
More information on Weitzenhoffer student success can be found on the School of Musical Theatre’s website, or on the OU Musical Theatre Instagram page.
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Nikkie Aisha and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
