OU School of Musical Theatre presents ‘She Loves Me’ as first maskless performance since start of COVID-19 pandemic

she loves me flyer

A banner for "She Loves Me" from the OU College of Fine Arts website.

The University of Oklahoma College of Fine Arts is currently presenting their latest musical, “She Loves Me.”

The OU University Theatre is putting on their first maskless performance since the pandemic began, and the romantic comedy is “widely considered the most charming musical ever written,” according to the university’s website.

The musical is a part of the university’s 2021-2022 theater season and the first in a series of performances during the course of the school year.

Rodney McKinner III, musical theater junior and co-lead for the musical, said that the show has been a really great experience so far for the audience and cast.

“This is the first maskless show we’ve had since COVID started and it's been really great,” McKinner said. “I can see people’s whole face and can see how things affect all of us. It’s been really great to share this story with the audience and go on this adventure with the cast.”

McKinner also said that part of the joy of the musical is the relationship he has with the other lead — musical theater senior Paris Richardson — outside of the theater.

“We are best friends outside of the show, so it’s so much fun to go on this journey with her,” McKinner said. “It’s so easy to be on the stage with her. The chemistry is great on stage because we trust each other so much.”

Richardson said that the casting for this performance is a great chance to promote racial equality in the theater. 

“It’s a great opportunity for representation, and rethinking for these classical shows,'' Richardson said. “They may have been written for a specific race to play, but they don’t need to be that race. I think it's great to rethink and analyze musical theater canon. For some of these shows, race doesn’t make a difference, you’re just telling stories and they can be a part of every community.”

If you would like to buy tickets for a showing this weekend, you can find them on their website. The performance will run from Thursday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 24 in the Reynolds Performing Arts Theater.

