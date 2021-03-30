OU School of Music to stream free tribute to trailblazing Black, female composer

The OU School of Music will put on a musical tribute to the “first noted African American female composer” Florence Price with a live stream tribute concert, April 9.
The tribute will feature instrumental and lyrical songs written by Price, a classical composer from the early 20th century who created orchestral pieces alongside vocal music. Undergraduate and graduate students will perform all of the pieces, according to a press release.
Before the tribute, music theory professor Sarah Ellis will present a lecture discussing Price’s life and influences in her music.
“(Price) was very good at combining classical elements with African styles,” Ellis said. “She was incredibly talented at bringing it all together.”
Price, born in Little Rock, Arkansas, came to popularity as the first African American female composer to have her work performed by a major United States orchestra. Her piece “Symphony No. 1 in E minor” was performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 1933 for its world premiere, according to the press release.
Ellis began teaching about Price three years ago in an effort to diversify what she taught her students, she said.
“I want to work hard to expand the repertoire of the music that I teach,” Ellis said. “It was important that I taught about not only a female composer, but a composer of color, born and raised not three hours from our school.”
Ellis said she hopes people attend the tribute so the community can learn more about Price and her work.
“Her music is stirring and elegant,” Ellis said. “It’s been very eye-opening to learn more and more about … what she had to deal with. I really hope people come and watch.”
The lecture and tribute will be free to stream at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 9 through the OU School of Music’s Twitch channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.